Did Epstein Have Collateral on Wexner?

Frank Report correspondent Dianne Lipson is covering the Jeffrey Epstein case and attended his hearing this week. She has some excellent observations on who might be America’s most hated person.





By Dianne Lipson





Despite having been injured in jail, Jeffrey Epstein looked alert and focused as he was brought into the courtroom on Wednesday.





Seeing him, I was reminded that, purely on physical characteristics, with striking features and almost a full head of hair, Epstein is a good-looking man.





There were none of the obvious creep factors that you got with Keith Raniere.





Epstein, wearing dark blue prison garb, sat with his hands folded and resting on his chin, as if hiding his neck. However, even before he sat down, I could see no sign of his recent injury.





He had a whispered conversation with one of his lawyers before the hearing got underway.





The government proposed an October 31 deadline for discovery, with the possible exception that the viewing of materials in devices from Epstein’s New York residence may take longer. The government proposed a trial date of June of next year, with an anticipated 4-6 week trial, going through July.





The defense countered with a proposed September trial date. They have not yet received discovery, which they said would comprise over one million pages of material.





With the media attention, the constitutional issues regarding the non-prosecution agreement, the double jeopardy issues, and the overlap of charges, the defense feels they need more time to prepare for a 4-6 week trial. They need 13 months to prepare a case of this magnitude.





The government felt that there was public interest in bringing the case to trial as early as possible. The defense countered that this was not an ordinary 1591 (sex trafficking) case and they would need 13 months.





Judge Richard Berman is scheduling October 28th, 10 am for oral arguments. There will then be a clearer picture of where things stand. He is tentatively reserving a block of time starting June 8th, 2020.





It looks like Epstein will have to spend around the same amount time in pre-trial incarceration as Raniere did, in a jail that is reputed to be just as bad as where Raniere is held. But this time it’s the defense lawyers, not the government, who are asking for more time.





Attorney Gloria Allred spoke outside the courthouse after the hearing. She said it is not too late for other victims to come forward, and urged them to do so. Some of the clients she is representing came forward before Epstein’s arrest, and some after. None of her clients were involved in the Florida case. She was asked if there were any incidents of misconduct subsequent to the ones Epstein is charged with, but Allred said she could not disclose any information about time frames.





Once there is a firm trial date, I suspect bookies will set up betting pools on how long Epstein will live before the start of the trial.





Similar to a football pool, instead of a point spread, blocks of dates could be set out. I know this is sick and wrong, but it is human nature.





Jeffrey Epstein and Lex Wexner: Collateral or Brainwashing?







According to this New York Times article here, https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/25/business/jeffrey-epstein-wexner-victorias-secret.html, Jeffrey Epstein had a strange hold over Victoria’s Secret owner Les Wexner.





It seemed to rival the kind of hold Keith Raniere had over his followers.





Was it because of blackmail material, as with DOS, or was it because of undue influence, reminiscent of Raniere’s relationship with the Bronfman sisters?





The Times article states, “Mr. Wexner’s friends and colleagues were mystified as to why a renowned businessman in the prime of his career would place such trust in an outsider with a thin résumé and scant financial experience.”





Raniere had a similar lack of credentials.





Epstein became more than merely Wexner’s money manager. According to the Times article, “in July 1991. Mr. Wexner signed a three-page legal document, known as a power of attorney, that enabled Mr. Epstein to hire people, sign checks, buy and sell properties and borrow money — all on Mr. Wexner’s behalf.”





This is the kind of control an incapacitated family member gives to their spouse or child, Wexner gave to Epstein.





In true NXIVM style, Epstein’s Columbus, Ohio estate was within a short walk of Wexner’s home.





Wexner seemed willing to cut off friends, and even alienate a family member, in favor of Epstein.





Wexner quit talking to friend and business associate Jim Duberstein when Duberstein had a disagreement with Epstein.





Wexner’s own mother was not immune from Epstein’s reach. Amid a dispute regarding a family foundation, “The foundation, with Mr. Epstein as a trustee, ended up suing Mr. Wexner’s mother, Bella, who had been temporarily replaced as a trustee while she was ill. Ms. Wexner died in 2001.”





Epstein was charged in Florida in 2006.





Wexner reportedly cut ties with him 18 months later.





Did Wexner walk away, or did he take his chance to escape?





Did Epstein have collateral over Wexner, of a sexual nature?





Or was it a case of a slick, amoral con artist who was able to read and manipulate the older, successful businessman?





Whichever it was, Epstein had the sort of influence over Wexner that cult leaders exercise over their followers.

















