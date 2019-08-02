From Richard Branson to the Rat — MK10ART Helps Expose Nxivm [Rat Please Call Me]

The more I see of MK10ART’s work on Nxivm, the more I think she captures the scenes better than actualy photographs.

Here is some of her latest work.

See all of MK10ART’s works on Instagram





As readers know, Richard Branson endorsed Nxivm and that endorsement appeared online for nearly 10 years on the website of one of Clare and Sara Bronfman’s foundations, the Worldethicalfoundation.org.





Keith Raniere in the pokey. Long days, longer nights.





Keith Raniere in the pokey. Long days, longer nights.





Where is Nicki Clyne and why isn’t she standing by her spouse Allison Mack?” asks a Frankreport.com writer. Allisonmack (left) and Nicki Clyne (right) both actresses quit their lucrative careers to serve Nxivm cult leader Keith Raniere and slept with him multiple times. Allison even married Nicki (a Canadian national) so she could stay in the US with the Nxivm cult.





Mexican national Daniela was set to attend a prestigious Swiss High School on a scholarship when her parents gave her the NXIVM 16-day Intensive as a going away present…. She was even taught that Keith Raniere, the smartest man in the word, had come up with a mathematical formula for the End Times

Raniere with the help of Lauren Salzman kept Daniela imprisoned in a room for 100 weeks.





One of the many things Vanguard aka Keith Raniere will miss this August is Mexican national Emiliano Salinas singing him ‘Happy Birthday” in a Latinized version.

He can still watch it on youtube here https://youtu.be/mFmoaSvOP1c

Maybe some of the Latinos at MDC may sing Happy Birthday to Keith Raniere or “Reñero” [Re-ñero] as he is known by in the Spanish speaking community. It is a play with words as Raniere and Reñero sound similar.

Reñero means “many ugly things together.” Ñero means you are obnoxious, vulgar, uneducated, mean and an A-hole. ‘Re’ is a prefix meaning ‘very/real/really.’

So ‘Re-ñero’ means ‘really, really-ñero’ .

Ñero is a quite bad word, and Raniere is quite a bad man.

Si, it is fitting that his new nickname in Mexico: Keith Reñero.





#jeffreyepstein was denied bail. Like the #mayflowermadame #heidifleiss #Nxivm #keithraniere #ClareBronfman Epstein has many rich + powerful people in his contact list. Will they help him get out or see that he doesn’t survive long enough to expose their sordid lifestyles?





Does Nicki Clyne realize that she will henceforth only be known as a former sex slave of convicted felon, deranged psychopath Keith Raniere? And that one day they will make a movie about Nxivm where a younger, more talented and better looking actress will portray her?

Nicki Clyne, acting as an agent for a company called Stinka LLC, [great name by the way] purchased a house at 9 Milltowne Drive in Clifton Park.

This house was intended to be used as a DOS sorority house and was to include a dungeon for the unruly, misbehaving sex slaves.





Allison Mack: The Gruesome Details of a Sex Slave Master – Part I “So, let’s see what we’ve learned so far about Allison Mack.

She’s an actor who walked away from her career in order to become involved with Keith Raniere and his Rational Inquiry™ training program.

She started a new program to train wannabe actors called “The Source”. She responded to a potentially suicidal woman by recruiting her to become a member of DOS.

She threatened to release Nicole’s initial collateral when Nicole announced that she wanted to quit DOS.

And she targeted Nicole to be another of Keith Raniere’s sexual conquests.”





The biggest mystery of Nxivm; How Keith Raniere, a man that looked like this, with an average IQ, fooled so many people for decades and slept with hundreds of women.





Many people think the NXIVM story is dead but it’s not. The cult still runs under many followers of convicted felon Keith Raniere like Emiliano Salinas and Rosa Laura Junco





Sara Bronfman – completely untouched, living in France with her millions, and her booby husband, starting a new Rainbow Cultural child abuse experimental center, using Raniere’s techniques, but changing the name. And she gets off the hook? She is as guilty as Clare and was not even mentioned by the EDNY as part of his inner circle.





Keith Raniere and Dr. Brandon Porter share an experience. It is not very well known to those who were not at V-Week-2016 – but hundreds of NXIVM students know it was real.

At V-Week 2016, an illness struck the students.

It was after Promotions and into the second week, when almost everyone got some kind of illness. It appeared to be food poisoning. Or perhaps it was a strange flu. People began projectile vomiting and had diarrhea.

Parents gave it to their children. All the children got sick, and some of them passed it back again to their parents. All of Rainbow was wiped out. Even some of the Proctors got sick.

But Keith Raniere aka The Vanguard and Nancy Salzman a/k/a The Prefect and the “higher ups” did NOT get sick. Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas, who had taken over the MC duties because Clare Bronfman was not there in 2016, seemed unfazed by the illness that seemed to spread everywhere.”









Something happened to Kristin Snyder. Maybe Keith Raniere is at the bottom of it. There are reports that Snyder said she was pregnant with Raniere’s child at the time of her disappearance.

Dear Rat, whoever you are, please come forward. My phone number is 716-990-5740. My email is frankparlato@gmail.com. I protect my sources. Your identity will remain secret. I want to know more about Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder. Call anytime, day or night. I will be expecting to hear from you.

This last part is sincere. Rat give me a call. I will protect your identity….