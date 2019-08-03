Were Wexner and Epstein Working Together to Blackmail for a Good Cause?

By Jeff Bacon

Leslie Wexner was a member of the “mega-group”–a group of wealthy Jewish-American businessmen who strongly supported Israeli causes and lobbied American politicians to do the same.

In fact, there are some that suspect the mega-group had influence over President Clinton through sexual blackmail regarding the Lewinsky scandal.

These kinds of “conspiracy theories” back in the 1990’s were derided as crazy. Certainly, they seemed as such back then.

However, with the current Jeffrey Epstein scandal and Wexner’s intimate involvement with Epstein, one starts to look back at those conspiracy theories and ask if the folks making the allegations then weren’t onto something.

Think about it: Wexner is this fella who supports everything Israel. He gives this other fella– Epstein–access to his wealth for completely unknown reasons. And Epstein: All he is doing is (per victim statements) compiling sexual blackmail material on rich folks and politically connected folks.

It sure seems like the two were working together toward some kind of end.

Both are Jewish-Americans with a very strong interest in supporting Israeli causes. Were they forcing others– through blackmail– to support those same causes too?

These are very legitimate questions to ask, and Wexner wasn’t some guy who was senile or being blackmailed.

Whatever Wexner’s role was, he certainly was a willing participant.

Let’s continue investigating his involvement with Epstein. Let’s see if those “conspiracy theory” folks were right back in the 1990’s.