Allison Mack Has an Unwanted Drummer and Researcher Who ‘Shadows’ Her

Calling Nxivm ‘Kinky’ Is Like Calling an Atomic Explosion a Cooking Contest.

By Shivani

Shadowstate whatever #, let’s see now:

An announcement has been made. “In truth, as … has so often pointed out, NXIVM was merely an MLM which got a bit kinky.”

Well alrighty then. So all we really need is some Alka Seltzer and then we can go plop plop fizz fizz off?

What you and I and several others have failed to understand is that this was all meant to be fun.

Even Marc Agnifilo tried to say people just don’t understand Raniere’s lifestyle. In fact that was about all the poor guy could come up with as an opening statement re: Reñero. “It’s just a bit kinky.” Sure ’nuff. Why didn’t we get the joke?

Shall we do a search for a better euphemism? Get Moira Penza on the phone. Calling Nxivm “kinky” is like calling an atomic explosion a cooking contest.

Allison Mack was just a hapless pastry chef who got sucked, smiley face first, into the DOS dough, looking for photo ops as she voluntarily asphyxiated her individuality. Just following the Head condomless Duck.

While it’s true that at Raniere’s trial, witnesses under oath said a lot about Allison Mack and her chronic, yet enthusiastic, abuse of other women, now we know the truth, Shadow State. Her whole shtick was really a series of misguided practical jokes. The immigration fraud marriage was such a lark. Holding down women to be branded? That was her spiritual baptism, ya know?

Stop picking on Allison Whack. You don’t want to fall apart at the seams like that investigative journalist has done. What the hell is the matter with Frank Parlato? From the halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli, how long is this guy going to keep hollering about stuff like it was such a big deal?

I guess he doesn’t know kinky when he sees it. Why does he insist upon making such a big stink over a bit of kink? So what if Clare and Sara didn’t want their money back?

Anything bad that came from this happy cult happened because poor Keith was all fuckered out. He could not be omnipresent and help everybody. This work got harder and harder (or was that softer and softer?) for him, to the point where he had to sleep all day. His supreme penis was flagging halfmast. He sacrificed himself.

Dude was all kinked out and still he had the nobility of a hedgehog. He fled to Puerto Vallarta for a vacation, but still Reñero gave himself to his work and proposed a cheerful group blowjob. While he was waiting for his slaves to assemble, there was a disturbance and he fled to a closet to practice silence and regather his cojones.

Poor Allison chased after the police vehicle that took him away like a chihuahua.

Why does Mr. Parlato have to go and make a fuss about something everyone has already seen in a James Coburn movie?

Mr. Parlato just doesn’t have a good sense of humor and has spent years being pissed off about some Monopoly money and the lawsuits he earned for noticing where the money didn’t go. Then he got fired, hounded and sued for saving $26 million for some zombies, you might say.

Why didn’t Rick Alan Ross get the joke and he could have saved himself about 14 years of Nxivm litigation and harassment?

Mr. Tighe bitches and moans about getting railroaded into prison over some fun porn which Clare and the litigation hounds sent him as a present.

The young woman held in captivity for a couple of years should not have been so argumentative with Flabturd, her god and savior.

And that’s only a few examples of how come there’s a difference between criminal and kinky.

Shadow State might not be in any mood to watch Mack try to get cutesy and put lipstick on a pig. She is just on hold right now and isn’t free to squeak until she gets sentenced.

“Nxivm” isn’t dead, only wounded. All six defendants are convicted felons.

Who can say who is still committed to their cult or who is not?

With some, such as the two Bronfmans, their continued devotion is obvious. From how things have sounded, Emiliano Salinas, his 19th nervous breakdown and Ludwika have not become at all detached about Nxivm.

And the list of diehards continues. The cauterizing doctor is still engrossed with the cult, along with Nicki and Michelle. This isn’t over.

It is good that Allison Mack has an unwanted drummer and a researcher who shadows her. Her demonstrative contrition while entering her guilty plea before Judge Garaufis could have been a performance.

Some watch for signs of a swan song.