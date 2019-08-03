Epstein Won Friends and Influenced ‘Important’ People Whose Tastes Matched His Own

By Shivani

How many girls (or boys) have been murdered for Jeffrey Epstein’s and his pals’ idea of having a good old time? If one doesn’t already have that on one’s mind when looking into Epstein, that is being naive.

Epstein’s systematized, long involvement with sex-trafficking has provided carte blanche to secretive pervs and pedos, allowing a whole lot of privacy and time for things to become fatal. Whether “accidentally” or deliberately. When kids go off the grid, sometimes nobody is looking, no one even notices. You can be sure that many things were done which are going to remain undiscovered and have been diligently concealed.

For the kids who will never be recovered or even noticed as being gone, what can be done now? Light a candle? Send a little light up at the heavens and say, “you have not been not forgotten.” Huh? ??? You won’t be forgotten?

Epstein doesn’t care what he has done. He’d still be at it if he could be. There is no cure for him, not that he wanted to look for a cure. Look at him. He didn’t see any problem; just getting what he wanted, expanding his empire. Crying, bleeding girls? No worries.

Never mind how Epstein looks on the exterior or that he isn’t bald, with an unattractive nose or a paunch or bifocals. His self- fascination and his obsessions led him to install a “self-portrait” of himself, up on the 2nd floor of his Manhattan townhouse. It depicts him as a prisoner, standing between a fenced guardhouse and an armed guard. He told someone who was being given a grand tour of the house that he commissioned the piece because that had been him and could be him again.

Even he could see his future.

None of his cohorts are going to bother to assist him now. He can’t talk and it’s obvious that he knows it. We shall see how long Epstein can walk the line. Dead man walking, but then it appears that he has always been a heartless but lively skeleton. He grabbed all of the power he could get for himself and then kept using it to do as much damage as he could pump out. What a spectacularly impoverished sociopath he managed to make of himself. The streets are full of hardworking people who often live paycheck-to-paycheck, but when these people come home to sit down and rest awhile, they still have hearts and souls.

But Jeffrey didn’t give a damn about any of that. He was only interested in whether or not he wanted to use their kids as his sex objects. He was busy winning friends and influencing “important” people, pleased as punch that their tastes were so easy to service and so well-matched with his own.