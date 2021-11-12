Ambrose Papers #13: Connecticut Family Court’s Monstrous Case May Bring Conspirators, like Dr. Caverly, Great Fame

The Ambrose case is attracting attention.

First there was TheFamilyCourtCircus.com, a controversial website that focuses on Connecticut Family Court, which has been writing about the Ambrose case for a year.

Then there was investigator Wayne Dolcefino who produced an excellent video – a primer on the abuse that Ambrose perpetrated on his wife, Karen Riordan and their children, Mia, 14, Matthew, 14 and Sawyer, 11, with the help of conspirators connected to Connecticut Family Court.

Then Frank Report waded in with a series called the Ambrose Papers. This post is #13 in that series, which will undoubtedly run into the 50s or more, possibly 100 stories before it is all said and settled. [We cannot rest while these children suffer and are deprived of their mother’s love.]

The bottom line is that a perfectly devoted and competent mother, a special education teacher with master’s degrees in special education and psychology and former teacher of the year for the Greenwich School District, is being prohibited from contacting the three adopted children she raised all of their lives. They have been ruthlessly placed, exclusively, with their father – a man who was absent for most of their lives and has been accused by the children of abusing them.

The children want to live with their mother. The father has been repeatedly accused of abusing them. None of it matters. Ambrose has the money and that controls in Connecticut Family Court, where custody can be purchased and not decided on merit.

This Ambrose disgrace will probably not end until RICO is leveled against some or all of the coconspirators. In the tradition of the FBI and DOJ, I have assigned them nicknames. Hopefully this will save the FBI and DOJ time when they write the press release announcing their indictments:

Jocelyn ‘Wolf’ Hurwitz Jessica ‘Quack Quack’ Caverly, Chris ‘the Barber’ Ambrose Jane ‘Marsupial’ Grossman Nancy ‘Nan the Man’ Aldrich Gerald ‘Dark Lord’ Adelman, Edward ‘Bleed-em’ Nusbaum, Robert ‘Horror’ Horwitz Billy ‘the Shoe’ Horn Deborah ‘Gruesome’ Gruen and others to be named

Now the website StopProbateFraud.com has articles on the Ambrose case.

With the kind permission of the publishers, I am reprinting one of their stories here. I have added some of my own art to help illustrate the story and give an impression of what I think of this group of conspirators.

By

What started as a local Connecticut divorce case has mushroomed into a legal battle that is getting attention from coast to coast.

The case is a fraud and malpractice claim brought by Karen Riorden against Dr. Jessica Biren Caverly, a psychologist based in New Milford, Connecticut.

Dr. Caverly is the Director of Forensic Services at Western Connecticut Behavior health. She is one of the psychologists who testified in the Connecticut divorce and custody case of Karen Riorden, the mother of three children, and her former husband, Christopher Ambrose, a film writer and producer.

Dr. Caverly, according to her website, describes her expertise this way: “Dr. Biren Caverly has been sworn in as an expert witness on a number of occasions. Her specialties have included being an expert in Clinical Psychological, Parenting Evaluations, Sibling Bonding Evaluations, Psychological Assessment, and Child Development.”

Dr. Caverly was sued by Riorden in May, 2021 after Connecticut Judge Jane K. Grossman stripped Riorden of custody of her three children. Judge Grossman chose to give custody to the father, Mr. Christopher Ambrose.

The core of Riorden’s fraud complaint is that it was Dr. Caverly’s testimony which caused the judge to give custody to Mr. Ambrose. In short, the suit says that Caverly’s psychological report to the court was bogus and that Riorden was the victim of Dr. Caverly’s professional malpractice and fraud.

National Spotlight

What started as a local divorce case has expanded into a case drawing attention from a wide range of interest groups.

Like the conservatorship of Brittany Spears, the legal tentacles of Riorden’s suit touch on an array of issues including civil and constitutional rights, finance, law, accounting and now fraud and medical malpractice.

Judge Grossman’s Custody Outlier

The U.S. Census Bureau says that about 2.5 million people get divorced each year. Numbers from the National Center for Health Statistics show that in nearly three out of four divorces involving children, primary custody is awarded to the mother.

Only one in ten judges rule that the father should be the primary caregiver. When Grossman ruled to award primary custody to Mr. Ambrose, the case immediately became a statistical outlier.

No Secrets

The media spotlight was initially attracted to the case because of Riorden’s refusal to surrender the care of her children without a fight.

But interest in the case grew when people saw that Riorden chose to fight the fraud and malpractice case in the Connecticut courts. The same court system that ruled that she should lose custody of her children.

The decision by Riorden to file a lawsuit is unique and an important distinction.

When people choose to file official complaints with the state about the professionals they license, (contractors, brokers, accountants, attorneys, etcetera) those complaints are handled by a state’s “professional oversight” or “compliance” boards.

In most states these oversight groups provide no disclosure or transparency about the complaint process. Typically, the review of a complaint hides the names of the professionals against whom the complaints have been lodged, as well as the substance of the complaints. In addition, most states will also conceal how the complaint was investigated by the bureaucracy: The names of the investigators, their notes and their findings are kept secret.

As an example, people who complain to “judicial conduct boards” about conflicted or compromised judges, find that their complaints are often dismissed as being the “sour grapes” of disgruntled litigants. After dismissal, the complaint—including the name of the judge, the details of the complaint and the nature of the investigation—are concealed from the public.

Riorden’s decision to file a civil suit in the court of law is a unique tactic because a suit in the court of law puts all the elements of the case on public display. Unlike bureaucratic “investigations” that are kept secret, court filings are open for all to see, rooted in the idea that the law must be public and knowable. That way people can live by the law—or not—as they choose.

Riorden’s decision to file her complaint with the court means that the complaint—and Dr. Caverly’s responses—are in the public domain for all to see.

Malpractice Defined

Legal-dictionary.com defines malpractice as “the breach by a member of a profession of either a standard of care or a standard of conduct. Malpractice refers to negligence or misconduct by a professional person, such as a lawyer, a doctor, a dentist, or an accountant.”

Malpractice claims focus on the details of how a doctor, lawyer, agent or broker failed to follow their industry’s standards.

A breach in the “standard of conduct” would be a psychiatrist showing up late to sessions, showing up drunk, breaking confidentiality or being romantically involved with a patient. These are not the claims made by Riorden’s lawsuit.

Riorden’s malpractice claims against Dr. Caverly are rooted in the diagnostic standards of psychology, and in how Dr. Caverly deviated from those standards.

The industry standards in psychology are found in the DSM-5 (The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) which is published by the American Psychiatric Association. In the United States, the DSM-5 serves as the principal authority for psychiatric diagnoses.

Since Dr. Caverly is licensed and practices in Connecticut, her professional care and reporting are governed by the DSM-5 and the laws of the state.

The Heart of the Complaint

Riorden’s complaint states that she and her children “…were deprived of their fundamental and Constitutional rights to a parent-child relationship, when the Court (Grossman, J.) rendered a decision to strip Plaintiff Riordan of her rights of custody to the three minor children in April 2020.”

The suit says that Riorden lost custodial rights to her children despite the fact she’s never been accused—let alone convicted—of abuse, neglect, or being an “unfit mother” by any state agent.

Details

Riorden’s suit starts with a broadside against Dr. Caverly’s premise of a forensic custody evaluation, saying: “The Defendant (Dr. Caverly) commits fraud and misrepresentation of the limits of the practice of psychology, as the profession lacks any scientific foundation, analytic tools, or even rigorous consensus to analyze and conclude on a matter of custody.”

In a nutshell, the suit claims that Dr. Caverly gave the court slick jargon and catchy phrases that sounded fancy, but were medically—and legally—bogus. “The Defendant’s misrepresentation of ‘forensics’ having to do with legal issues concerning custody of a child is negligent and deviates from any standard of care that can be applied to the licensed practice of psychology.”

One detail from the suit claims that Dr. Caverly essentially gave the court a fake prescription for an undefined problem. Specifically, that Caverly called for “‘reunification therapy’ for the Plaintiffs, absent a professional diagnosis of any recognized disorder which would require therapy. The Defendant fails to disclose that there is no DSM V recognized disorder which would require the undefined ‘reunification’ therapy.’”

A Dark Turn

Deeper into the complaint, the story takes a darker turn.

Sections 20-27 of Riorden’s complaint detail that Dr. Caverly’s expert advice was to isolate the children from the mother, based on “research that supports separation of the children from the mother as a form of therapy.”

According to the suit, Dr. Caverly told the court that “isolation” between the mother and her children was a professionally accepted form of therapy. It then details that Dr. Caverly suggested that the court enforce “…child isolation from the mother for three months, claiming a ‘cooling off period’” and that “the mother (Riorden) should ignore pleadings from the children during this time for her affection.”

Court Enforced Child Abuse

The suit calls Dr. Caverly’s ‘isolation therapy’ nothing less than “simple child abuse. Denying the children access to phones or computers to contact their mother is forced isolation, absent foundation in professional psychology. There is no accepted protocol which requires such draconian isolation.”

Instead of the court being used to protect Riorden and her children, it became a source of punishment and abuse: “The defendant (Dr. Caverly) did recommend this isolation to the court, absent reference or citing of treatment protocol, said isolation being a form of child abuse under federal definitions in the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act.”

Damaged Children

A subtle but critical detail emerges in the later part of Riorden’s complaint. In these sections it is relevant that not only is Riorden a plaintiff, but her three children are named as plaintiffs in the suit as well.

Riorden’s suit says that Dr. Caverly’s report to the court resulted not only in her losing custody of her children, but that her “minor children were deprived of their fundamental right to a relationship with their mother,” as enshrined in the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments.

It is a reminder that not only did Riorden lose her children. The children lost their mother. A trial date has not been set.

The editors at SPF reached out to Dr. Caverly about the suit but no response was received. The editors also reached out to the APA (The American Psychiatric Association) who declined to comment on an open case.

If you or someone you know faces fraud in a probate, trust or estate please reach out to our volunteers via email: stopprobatefraud@gmail.com

###

This article on the good Dr. Biren-Caverly makes us at Frank Report want to pursue a closer examination of the lawsuit, which we shall do in an upcoming post on the Ambrose Papers series. Stay tuned.

The Ambrose Papers Part 1: ‘Secrets and Lies’: TV Writer Chris Ambrose and the Connecticut Family Court Puts Children in Danger

The Ambrose Papers Part 2: Children Cry Out for Escape From Father; Nobody Listens

Ambrose #12: Hurwitz – the Wolf of Cohen and Wolf — ‘I’m the Guardian ad Litem; My Name Is Jocelyn Smite-em’

We also have more planned to report on the ravenous wolf of Cohen and Wolf, Jocelyn ‘Fang’ Hurwitz in upcoming posts.