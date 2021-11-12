Marc Elliot Strikes at Lions Gate’s ‘Seduced’ With Before and After Clips Showing Producers ‘Faked’ Footage

As Frank Report readers know, Marc Elliot is suing STARZ TV and Lions Gate, the owners of STARZ, for their allegedly defamatory portrayal of him in the four-part docuseries Seduced.

He is suing for a tidy sum – $6 million plus 25 percent of their profits for the docuseries worldwide.

His main allegation is that the producers of Seduced deliberately falsified their portrayal of him by splicing and manipulating footage out of sequence and out of context.

Marc Elliot Brings Defamation Lawsuit Against STARZ TV and Lions Gate Over ‘Seduced,’ Seeks $6 Million, Plus 25% of Profits

See the original complaint

Elliot has taken to YouTube to show how they did it. In his first of several promised videos, Elliot shows the “before and after” footage.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLhxIFT7dKg





That is, he shows what “Seduced” showed concerning a so-called endorsement of Keith Raniere’s statement, then he shows that the actual endorsement he made, which appears to be an endorsement for something entirely different.





He calls his video Fake “Documentary” Exposed: Part 1 – Marc Elliot. It is about 19 minutes long.





The video begins with a clip of Elliot as a public speaker and he introduces himself with: “I’m Marc Elliot. I’m an inspirational speaker. I beat Tourette’s Syndrome and I was an instructor in NXIVM.”





He also tells his audience that he has been “an inspirational speaker all across the US for a little over a decade now speaking about tolerance and compassion.”





He launches into the docuseries Seduced, naming India Oxenberg as “one of the executive producers” and that Seduced “is about her experience in NXIVM and that of the secret society known as DOS.”













The best idea I can suggest is to watch the video and judge for yourself.





Below is Elliot’s report on the topic with some slight editing since people write differently than they speak.





[I will also add some comments in brackets and bold]





Marc Elliot joined NXIVM in 2010. He rose through NXIVM’s ranks, becoming a coach, advancing to proctor, and earning his living through NXIVM. The group developed a special project under him, promoted his story to people who attended ESP trainings, filmed a documentary about how NXIVM changed his journey with Tourette’s, and promoted the documentary at international film festivals.





By Marc Elliot





Despite having no criminal charges against me related to the NXIVM case – I don’t have any criminal charges against me for anything – and I, also, was not in the secret society, DOS – despite all of that, for some reason, particularly in the second episode of Seduced the producers attacked my character and reputation.





When I saw it, it was painful, of course, but I was also just shocked because how they betrayed me was so vastly different from who I am and how I’ve lived my life for the last 20 years, helping people.





The reality is this is not unique to me. I mean, I think character assassination is rampant around the world and you know with globalization and social media somebody’s life can be destroyed in a single instant. The reality is media, documentaries have so much power and control over how they present somebody to the world. They control how people might perceive that person based off of the narrative that they put them in, based on the context in which they show someone and that’s what’s so difficult because there’s so much nuance, there’s so much context in our day-to-day moment-to-moment life and a documentary, a newscast, a media outlet can come into our lives and take a single snapshot of our life and then insert it into a completely different narrative and may either make people love us or hate us





And in the case of what Seduced did to me, it was clear that they did not put me in a good light at all and so I wanted to right this wrong and I did two things: First, about a month ago I filed a defamation lawsuit against Lions Gate and STARZ for how they portrayed me and the second thing I’m doing is this: I wanted to create a series of videos to actually show the public what Seduced exactly did.





I want to show you the raw evidence so that you can see how sophisticated this manipulation is. I mean even me watching it multiple times, there were some things that I didn’t even catch. It was only through meticulously watching and really slowing it down did I begin to see the level of how much they distorted.





In this first video, I’m going to go over one of the main pieces of evidence which is that they used a testimonial of mine and so I figure the best way to start this is to actually show you the original segment that I was in, in episode two.





There are four things I want you to keep in mind.

First, they didn’t have my consent. Nobody ever asked me.

The second thing is that they took this testimonial of mine, a testimonial that I did for a company, a training called the JNESS tracks, which is all about bringing men and women together to learn about building compassion and understanding for the opposite sex it is the complete opposite of teaching violence.

It’s a nonviolent training in which you develop compassion for the opposite sex and I gave a testimonial for my experience of the JNESS track, of how I started to have more love for women and what Seduced did is that they took that testimonial for the JNESS Track and they made it seem like I was giving a testimonial for a completely different company and that company is called Society of Protectors or SOP for short.

SOP is a training and a company that is all about teaching men character and honor. It is a very different training than the JNESS Track so, again, they took a testimonial for JNESS Track and made it seem like it was a testimonial for SOP.

The third thing is that they took audio from Keith Raniere from the SOP training and what they did is that they took my testimonial and made it seem like I was supporting what Keith Raniere was saying.

There’s two very important things about the audio of Keith that you’re going to hear: First, they made it seem like it’s one complete sentence when actually, and you’ll see in the raw footage; it’s three different audio clips spliced together [to make it seem like one sentence] and the second thing is, that in the training Keith Raniere explores many different aspects of masculinity, including the darker aspects of masculinity including the parts of us that are violent towards women and sexually violent towards women and he does this because if we as men, if we’re not conscious and aware of these darker aspects of ourselves that actually oftentimes if we repress that it causes us to be more violent towards women, so as you can imagine, as he’s exploring this, you know, the language that he is using is very vulgar. It can be taken out of context so easily and it’s important to remember this was intended for a training with grown adult men that had paid and consented to be there. This was not intended to be in a documentary for the whole world and children to see.

Lastly, you’ll see that at the very end of what Keith Raniere says, you’ll hear a bunch of men applauding and what I’ll show you in the raw footage is that this is actually an applause track.

Without further ado let’s go to the episode.

***

Marc then goes into the episode, then shows the raw video and seems to prove his point: Seduced did take his endorsement entirely out of context. They did splice three different sentences of Raniere uttered at different times and made it seem like it was one consecutive statement. They neglected to put it in context – which is that Raniere was imitating what he described as the “primitive” man, but rather implied that he was speaking for all men and how they are and how they should be.

They added an applause track and then followed up with Elliot’s endorsement of an entirely different class, JNESs.

While we do not know what was taught in JNESS, it seems possible that it was not as earthy as what Raniere sputtered about fucking every woman in sight as he did in the SOP training, as an example of the primitive man [of which, in my opinion, he is, himself].

However, be that as it may, it still seems wrong to put an endorsement for another class, another training and make it seem like it is an endorsement for the primitive behavior.

One could argue that the overarching theme is that anyone who supports Raniere is endorsing his vile and primitive behavior, but that is not the point: I am talking about honest filmmaking. Telling the audience the truth.

I look forward to readers’ opinions on this.

Here are some screenshots of the video, which you can view here

Here is the video



