More Neat New Photos of Raniere With Followers – Including His First Time Meeting With Allison Mack

This is a red-letter day for readers who crave more of the Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, now lodged at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York awaiting sentencing.
Today, we have Part 6 in our series – of wonderful pictures of Vanguard and his followers.
Most of the pictures are screenshots from HBO’s “The Vow”, a 9-episode documentary series about Nxivm, which airs on HBO on Sunday nights at 10 pm. Learn more about it on HBO’s website. But some are pictures not shown on “The Vow”, which readers will also likely enjoy.
Allison was to take over for Pam in finding women for Raniere to have sex with. Perhaps because Allison had less skill in being a wing woman for Keith, she had to employ the use of blackmail material [collateral] on some of the women in order for them to agree to sleep with Keith.
It landed him in prison. She is expected to be sentenced to prison time later this year or early next year.
Those were the days for Keith, when everyone worshipped him. He had a 10-day birthday celebration – and spent much of his time frolicking with young ladies who he sought to make his slaves.
Keith basked in the adulation of his followers.
And he did their thinking for them.
He prescribed their diet and rest for them – making sure they remained skinny and sleep-deprived.
Here he is with Allison Mack on what is believed to be the first time they met.
Little did she know then that this monster would ruin her career and her life.
But Allison came to believe in her Vanguard and would do anything he told her – including finding him women to have sex with him and threesomes with the both of them.
Pam looks annoyed in her pic with allison. To me it seems she is thinking: “omg, this naive idiot…” What do others feel? Allison looks like a puppy who wants to be loved. Maybe Pam did bring reason to the harem and did not allow the over the top slave-sex to happen.
Pam looks in general wise to me in her pictures. SHe is very beautiful.
But, What a waste of life helping a criminal rape minors. Looks can deceieve. She looked wise but was an evil minion
Keith’s skinny little puppets should put on an extra layer of skin and all dance for him celebrating vanguard’s achievement of almost being permanently integrated into the federal prison system.
Bubba will be vanguard’s proctor to guide Keith through the eternal orange striped jumpsuit path.
For any inquiries about Keith Raniere contact Bubba at his address in Shared Prison Cell 101 at the mdc.
How have you not transcribed or even devoted a single article to Allison Mack’s first meeting with her Vanguard. I can’t believe that you haven’t blessed us with your thoughts on fairest Allison’s “cherry popping” remarks, her forwardness in asking for an EM, her reaching out to caress her Vanguard’s face, and her kissing of him on the lips, when all that was inquired was a hug. We await your profound insights with baited breath.Yes, Yes
https://youtu.be/EglBCmnkEPs?t=199
“But Allison came to believe in her Vanguard and would do anything he told her – including finding him women to have sex with and have threesomes with him.” More lies from you, Frank. Allison did not recruit these women for sex or threesomes. Keith took advantage of the situation later on. Also, these seduction assignments were not planned from the beginning but were introduced later on.
To Anonymous:
There is a line between being a wing woman or a matchmaker on the one hand and being a pimp.
A wing woman or a matchmaker says, “Here is my friend Keith. You might wan to get to know him better. He is an interesting guy.”
A pimp says,”You owe Keith naked pictures and videos of yourself. And throw in some embarrassing confessions about yourself. And while you are at it allow yourself to show your devotion by being branded with a hot iron.”
Allison Mack crossed that line from wing woman to pimp in 2015.
Hey, Nicki,
I noticed several pictures of you on the side enraptured with the wisdom of your Vanguard!
Nicki, could you please give us the 4-1-1 on Allison’s newest internet fan “Kim W”?
Here is Kim W’s fan page:
https://www.instagram.com/nxivm101/?hl=en
Here is the heading for NXIVM 101
nxivm101
11 posts
4 followers
16 following
Kim W.
Forgiveness and understanding helps us grow. 1st do no harm.
NXIVM 101 sounds like the name of a college-level course in NXIVM.
On September 13th, eleven days ago, Kim posted this page listing Allison’s phone number and email from her days in Vancouver nxivm:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFGKMSxFFzc/
Kim W added this message to the post
nxivm101
These numbers no longer work, nor is this my address. Allison never fucking sex-trafficked anyone!!! Leave Ally Alone!!!
1w
The next picture features a beaver with this caption
nxivm101
A clean beaver is a happy beaver. Don’t liter!
1w
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFGcjF6lxKD/
The third picture’s shows a sign saying:
“Happy Birthday Daddy. We love you”
It has this caption:
nxivm101
Awe I miss my daddy too. Prisons are so inhumane.
Nicki, who is “daddy”?
The fourth picture is a tie-dyed photo of the Vanguard gracing us with his wisdom:
nxivm101
Words can be measured by how deep the vibration moves the soul through infinite love and forgiveness.
K.R.
1w
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFMaBEpFFMu/
Skipping a photo, the sixth entry is a smiling photo of a smiling Allison Mack.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFOpxwLFc4d/
The seventh photo is a multi-colored ad for the We are as You dance with these comments:
nxivm101
I’ll be sending good vibes. Feel free to use this advertisement I souped up for your cause.
#weareasyou. #prisonreform #mdc
6d
astor21
astor21
Did Keith Raniere get a good show?
2dReply
nxivm101
nxivm101
I’m not sure if he can see all the joy dancing below him. We Are as you looks like fun. Hopefully, their movement can relieve some pain for others.
2dReply
Nicki, notice Kim W’s reference to the “joy dancing below”.
Isn’t “joy” a commonly used word in NXIVM speak?
The last picture is of the late singer Johnny Cash extending his middle finger.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFcH8TeFMX7/
This photo has the following comment:
nxivm101
Let’s be Frank…I need some Cash in my life… 🗽
1d
Notice how the word frank is capitalized Frank as in the name Frank Parlato.
Kim W follows some interesting people:
weareasyou
The Forgotten Ones
nicki_clyne_fan01
Nicki_Clyne_Fan
charger426hemi1
charger426hemi
nickiclyne
nicki clyne
slebaron
Samantha Le Baron
mexicocityheadshots
Mexico City Headshots • MX|NYC
danie.dawn
Danielle Roberts
sahajo
Sahajo
bonniepiessephotography
Bonnie Piesse Photography
Nicki, I know you are a helpful soul eager to inform us about NXIVM.
Who is Kim W. manager of nxivm101?