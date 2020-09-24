More Neat New Photos of Raniere With Followers – Including His First Time Meeting With Allison Mack

This is a red-letter day for readers who crave more of the Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, now lodged at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York awaiting sentencing.

Today, we have Part 6 in our series – of wonderful pictures of Vanguard and his followers.

Most of the pictures are screenshots from HBO’s “The Vow”, a 9-episode documentary series about Nxivm, which airs on HBO on Sunday nights at 10 pm. Learn more about it on HBO’s website. But some are pictures not shown on “The Vow”, which readers will also likely enjoy.

Allison was to take over for Pam in finding women for Raniere to have sex with. Perhaps because Allison had less skill in being a wing woman for Keith, she had to employ the use of blackmail material [collateral] on some of the women in order for them to agree to sleep with Keith.

It landed him in prison. She is expected to be sentenced to prison time later this year or early next year.

Those were the days for Keith, when everyone worshipped him. He had a 10-day birthday celebration – and spent much of his time frolicking with young ladies who he sought to make his slaves.

Keith basked in the adulation of his followers.

And he did their thinking for them.

He prescribed their diet and rest for them – making sure they remained skinny and sleep-deprived.

Here he is with Allison Mack on what is believed to be the first time they met.

Little did she know then that this monster would ruin her career and her life.

But Allison came to believe in her Vanguard and would do anything he told her – including finding him women to have sex with him and threesomes with the both of them.

