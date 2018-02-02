Will Raniere flee Mexico? If so, how about Vanuatu?

There seems to be some thinking among readers that Keith Raniere will flee if and when the feds indict him. He’s already left the USA and was spotted late last year near Monterrey, Mexico. Some wonder if he has fled Mexico already for some safe haven where they do not extradite to the USA.

Some readers think the ideal place for Raniere is the Republic of Vanuatu, an island nation, located in the South Pacific Ocean, 1,090 miles east of northern Australia and 754 miles west of Fiji.

Population about 270,000. About 98 percent of these are Ni-Vanuatu.

The weather is tropical. He would have 82 small islands to choose from including 17 which are uninhabited.

A reader, in a comment titled ‘A Word to the Wise’ wrote:

Keith Raniere knows exactly what he did and the universe of evidence that exists against him that will put him in prison for a very long time. Believe me, it’s a thousand times worse than anything that’s been reported in the news so far, including by this blog. The New York Times tried to contact Keith for a comment regarding the DOJ Eastern District of New York investigation and Keith ran out of the country. He couldn’t have left faster. Has anyone actually seen Keith in Mexico lately? He will be going into hiding any day now – ANY DAY – if he hasn’t already. No one will know at first. His small group of women slaves will lie and say he’s still in Monterrey but is busy on some special project. They’ll hide the fact he’s gone just like they hid Pam Cafritz’ death for a month. Mexico will never protect Keith’s extradition from happening and he knows it. Vanuatu. Easy citizenship, close to Fiji, no extradition.

Another reader who has contributed many reliable posts to Frank Report, commented:

In reply to A Word to the Wise.

Thanks for pointing this out!

The best countries to avoid extradition

“The Maldives, Vanuatu, and Tunisia are all non-extradition countries. Vanuatu is a tax-free nation and has an interesting citizenship by investment program.”

According to Nomad Capitalist

“With Vanuatu’s passport now packing more punch as a travel document, obtaining residency in the country with the goal of becoming a naturalized citizen in the future seems more appealing. For one thing, Vanuatu has no income tax. None. Nor any estate taxes or capital gains taxes.

In fact, other than enforcing a rather lax VAT, Vanuatu has few taxes at all. At one point, 15% of the entire economy was derived from the country’s tax haven status. …. In fact, [Vanuatu islands] offer quite possibly the most straightforward, easiest economic citizenship option in the world, with a passport possible in as little as 45 days. Vanuatu has streamlined its due diligence procedures for would-be citizens and moved the application process online in an effort to reduce paperwork. Getting a second passport here isn’t your cheapest option, but it is an interesting one: for $200,000 all-in, a single applicant can become a citizen within two months and enjoy visa-free travel to most of Europe including Russia.”

The age of consent in Venuatu is 15 years old for heterosexual encounters and 18 years old for homosexuals.

Keith Raniere’s next Society of Protectors?

“The N’gol ceremony began centuries ago when a beaten woman ran away from her husband, Tamale. He found her hiding in a tall tree and called to her that if she came down he might beat her – but only a little. However if he had to get her she would be sorry. She refused. He climbed the tree and as he made his final grab, she leaped. In anguish at her death (or anger that he had missed her) Tamale jumped after her, not realizing his wife had tied liana vines around her ankles and survived the fall.” The men are wearing the traditional penis sheaths for the land diving ceremony, Pentecost Island Vanuatu 1992 [http://www.vanuatutourism.com/vanuatu/cms/en/islands/pentecost_maewo.html Pentecost Island N’gol Ceremony] Vanuatu Web Page Pentecost Islands Ceremony Set

Raniere might be able to find new DOS slaves from among the women of Vanuatu. Here the women dance using bamboo stamping tubes.