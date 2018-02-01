Why Feds in NYC, not Albany, are investigating Raniere

Kieth Raniere around the time that Dani committed her ethical breach.

Will NXIVM leader, Keith Raniere, be charged with any federal crimes?

According to the New York Times and the Albany Times Union, a federal investigation into NXIVM, and its associated companies, groups, and sororities, and their leaders, is being conducted by the FBI, under the supervision of the US Department of Justice for the Eastern District of NY.

The federal territorial jurisdiction of the Eastern District of NY includes the Counties of Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), Nassau, and Suffolk as well as, concurrently with the Southern District of New York, the waters of New York and Bronx counties (including New York Harbor and the East River).

This has led some to question why the Eastern District of NY and not the Northern District of New York [which encompasses Albany, where NXIVM is headquartered] is supervising the federal criminal investigation.

The reason, insiders tell Frank Report, is that Queens is the point-of-entry into the USA. It is suspected that Sara and Clare Bronfman flew foreign nannies [under false visas] into John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens. The women, who began as Rainbow Cultural Garden staff [nannies], were later trafficked and/or abused in a variety of criminal ways, it is suspected.

None of this is secret.

It is also known that certain wealthy Mexicans arrived here at JFK and are suspected of bringing with them smuggled bulk cash.

That, too, is well known among NXIVM members who say they witnessed it.

It is also well known that the NYC FBI are the most independent, aggressive and least politically tainted of the FBI nationwide.

It may become a scandal of immense proportions that law enforcement officials at all levels in the the Northern District of New York ignored the alleged crimes of Raniere for decades, despite numerous complaints.