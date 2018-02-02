Kristin Kreuk left NXIVM in Summer 2012 not 2009 – just months after Raniere exposed as pedophile

By Frank Parlato;

Some people think that Kristin Kreuk left the cult of NXIVM in 2009.

That is untrue.

Just to get our facts straight, numerous sources, who were members of NXIVM at the time, tell me that Kristin Kreuk was active in NXIVM throughout 2011 and into 2012.

Blogger John Tighe published a NXIVM coaches list in August 2011. We can believe it was authentic since he was convicted of computer trespassing involving NXIVM’s computers.

Kreuk was not only a member but she was listed as a NXIVM coach as of August 2011. That means she taught other students the secret teachings of the cult.

She was listed as follows on the NXIVM coaches list:

– Kristin Laura Kreuk

– Vancouver, BC

– email: n/a

– Day:

– Eve: 778-998-1692

– Cell:

– Fax: 604-736-5550

– Birthday: Dec-30

– Rank: Yellow, 2 stripes

– Referred by: Mark Hildreth

– Coach: [Name redacted]

Kristin was named as a member of NXIVM in Feb. 2012 by the Albany Times Union in a series called “Secrets of NXIVM”.

That series detailed, among other things, how Keith Raniere used celebrities to add glamour and allure to his secret teachings. It was the same series that had on-the-record interviews with women whom Raniere raped as girls.

Kristin did not seek a clarification or retraction from the Times Union as far as is known. The stories still appears online. A simple comment to the Times Union saying she is no longer a member would have resulted in a clarification.

Today, depending on your point-of-view of right and wrong, she may or may not have a moral or ethical obligation to speak out against the practices of the cult of Raniere, but, as NXIVM’s former publicist, I know she was used – more so than Allison Mack – as a NXIVM recruitment tool, and a draw for those who wanted to meet her.

I remember speaking with one radio show host who was eager to promote a NXIVM a-Cappella event – if he could have Kristin on the show. I set it up and he plugged the hell out of it.

This photo was taken on or about June 18, 2012.

Allison Mack promoted the photo above on social media. Kristin, I am told, was still in NXIVM at the time. She is seen here with ex-boyfriend [a NXIVM member until recently] actor, Mark Hildreth, and, if I am not mistaken, actress Nicki Clyne [a current NXIVM member and member of their subgroup DOS, that hot iron brands women].

Sources say Kristin Kreuk left NXIVM shortly after this photo was taken. This suggests she has been out of NXIVM for about 5.5 years.

To date, she has made no public comment about NXIVM. A Google search of her name and NXIVM returns 7,120 results.

This comment on Reddit expresses how more than a few people feel about it.