Leaked photos from Mexico City ESP give hint of activities and players

Here are some photos Expians are not supposed to see…..

Alejandra Anaya wears the orange stripe of the proctor of Nxivm. She also co-founded Anima, a dance and performance company with Keith Raniere.

Alejandra Gonzalez was promoted to a three-stripe orange. She is the sister of the minister of finance in Mexico, Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya. With Keith Raniere last seen hiding out in Mexico, seemingly hoping to avoid arrest in the USA, did Alejandra’s recent promotion have anything to do with the fact that her brother is one of the most powerful men in Mexico?

BTW, does Alejandra look like she might be on the DOS diet? Is she branded on her pubic region? Did she give Keith Raniere any collateral?

L-R Evan Horowitz, Veronica Baz, Diego Asunsolo and Daniel ?

On the stripe path, they are ‘Yellows’ [AKA coaches] Evan Horowitz and Veronica Baz are yellows with three stripes. Being a yellow obligates one to volunteer to coach for NXIVM [for free] – which, in turn, may allow them, in time, to become an orange. It takes from 2 -10 years [and several hundred thousand dollars in class fees] to go from yellow to orange. Once you become an orange, you can earn on average $20,000 per year, but additional classes will cost at least that much.

Fabiola may or may not be in DOS, but she was promoted to orange sash [AKA a proctor.] Her daughter, Fabiana, aged about 15, is a singer who croons for Vanguard on his birthday. She has been singing for Keith Raniere since she has been at least 12 at V-Week. Now that Keith is believed to be in Mexico, should Keith find the child desirable, and since the age of consent in Mexico is 12, will he be permitted to sexually teach her, as he has done with other teenage girls in the past? Would Fabiola, with her big smile, trust Keith with her daughter alone? Just asking?

Fabiola may or may not be in DOS, but she was promoted to orange sash [AKA a proctor.] Her daughter, Fabiana, aged about 15, is a singer who croons for Vanguard on his birthday. She has been singing for Keith Raniere since she has been at least 12 at V-Week. Now that Keith is believed to be in Mexico, should Keith find the child desirable, and since the age of consent in Mexico is 12, will he be permitted to sexually teach her, as he has done with other teenage girls in the past? Would Fabiola, with her big smile, trust Keith with her daughter alone? Just asking? L-R back row: Elisa Anaya, ?, ?, 4th from left, Maggie Dou, Evan Horowitz, Eduardo Achar, Lauren Salzman, Alejandra Anaya, Michel Chernitzky, Esteban Gonzalez; Front row: Paulina Corts, Claudia Estrada, China Fergoso.

After a 5-day intensive, is it true that the folks picture above have “a clearer idea of who they are”? Proctor Betancourt standing in the middle of the back row might be able to tell us.

L-R back row: Elisa Anaya, ?, ?, 4th from left, Maggie Dou, Evan Horowitz, Eduardo Achar, Lauren Salzman, Alejandra Anaya, Michel Chernitzky, Esteban Gonzalez; Front row: Paulina Corts, Claudia Estrada, China Fergoso.

Mobius staff making ‘love hearts’ L-r back row: Elisa Anaya, ?, ?, 4th from left, Maggie Dou, Evan Horowitz, Eduardo Achar, Lauren Salzman, Alejandra Anaya, Michel Chernitzky, Esteban Gonzalez; Front row: Paulina Corts, Claudia Estrada, China Fergoso.

Enrolled by Claudia Estrada, Jose Limon has a lot to say about NXIVM.

Ana Maria Zuniga also has a lot to say.... wonder if she will change her tune someday and be embarrassed or disillusioned?

Ana Maria Zuniga also has a lot to say…. wonder if she will change her tune someday and be embarrassed or disillusioned?

Stay tuned for more photographs of the world of NXIVM in Mexico….