Clifton Park Correspondent: NXIVM Village Ghost Town; Edgar Boone, Nancy Salzman homes ‘dark’?

By Clifton Park Correspondent

It’s like a ghost town in NXIVM Village.

There was a different vehicle in Lauren Salzman’s driveway near the back of her house. It stayed for a time – perhaps to check on the house. It was gone shortly afterward.

Lauren Salzman house appears empty.





21 Oregon Trail. Still no activity there.

The home of Keith Raniere and Mariana Fernandez until recently. It remains empty.





Edgar Boone's residence on 7 Oregon Trail.

Edgar Boone [former?] residence at 7 Oregon Trail. It appears suddenly; empty, our correspond says.

Now oddly, Edgar Boone’s residence at 7 Oregon Trail and Nancy Salzman’s home at 3 Oregon Trail look dark too. (There is only one house between them so they are almost next door neighbors [which makes odd sense because Nancy Salzman is the coach of Edgar Boone).





I wonder if they vamoosed too, or at least are out of the country. My guess is Edgar Boone would be a person of interest in the laundering of money from Mexico into the US.





Edgar Boone opened up Mexico for Keith Alan Raniere.

Did Edgar Boone leave town in anticipation of his possible arrest? It is well known among NXIVM Villagers that he led the Mexican bulk cash smuggling operations for Keith Raniere. Many who paid cash for intensives in Mexico, were marked on the books as having been given scholarships, and the cash was smuggled into the USA to Raniere. Edgar Boone – who ranks third highest in the stripe path [blue stripe] pioneered the cash smuggling scheme, according to numerous sources who claim they witnessed it.