“That which is painful to the body may be profitable to the soul.”?

It seems Ken Kozak got this Vanguardian-style message in a fortune cookie.

This is in a nutshell how everyone was groomed for abuse.

Ken Kozak is the purveyor of this philosophy, as he informs those who follow him that “My fortune cookie is down with #SOP #society of protectors.

Ken’s cookie may be about to crumble.

Ken Kozak a member of the Society of Protectors. Not a member of the 1000 Keith built millionaires club.

Ken likes to stick his neck out for Raniere. “That which is painful to the body may be profitable to the soul!” Going to prison for Vanguard will qualify for painful to the body. But will it be profitable for Ken’s soul?

Ken, as he knows, was involved in a fake marriage as part of the massive immigration fraud Keith Raniere devised. The evidence is available to law enforcement.

Ken and his bride perjured themselves on her green card application.

Kozak, a longtime follower of Raniere, and member of the Society of Protectors, is a US citizen. He married Sahajo Haertel, a German national, and she acquired a green card.

She also reportedly acquired a brand near her vagina. She is reputedly a DOS slave and has Raniere’s initials branded on her pubic region.

Ken and Sahajo stopped living together before the required time for the couple to cohabit. Of course, they forgot to tell this to US Immigration officials, but proof is available.

Here is a woman who it is believed just joined his harem.

Sahajo is a fusion tribal belly dancer. Here she performs for Keith Raniere and his Espians during the 12-day birthday celebration of Keith Raniere called Vanguard Week. Sahajo got her green card and promptly divorced Ken.

Reliable sources said Sahajo visited Vanguard, before, during and after her marriage for private mentoring and that she has very good bedside manners.

Keith Raniere is known as Vanguard to his followers, among whom Emiliano Salinas is one of the most ardent.

Vanguard stands and applauds the talent who perform for him during the 12-day celebration of his nativity.