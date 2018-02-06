NXIVM Social Media Accounts appear on lockdown

By Clifton Park Correspondent

Ken Kozak just made his Facebook and Instagram private.

Michele Hatchette and India Oxenberg have not posted since their outing in NYC

Nicki Clyne on 2/2/18 posted about her upcoming web-series that releases on Amazon in March (It’s been in the planning stages since March 2016 before DOS became public) http://personalspace.tv/





Allison Mack the usual impersonal dreck. One post yesterday.





Is it me just thinking something is amiss? Are the lambs scattering to parts unknown or being called to a slaughter?





None of the crew has visited that down county social club over in Sheffield, MA since Nicki’s Dating for Dummies on 12/10/2017. Something seems amiss in NXIVMville…