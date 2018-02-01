Emiliano Salinas deletes NXIVM from his Wikipedia page

Emiliano Salinas

A reader was kind enough to offer us this:

Curious, Emiliano Salinas’s Wikipedia page was edited today.

And one guy does all the editing, It’s also the only page he regularly edits. (His few one-time edits include a high school in Bangladesh, the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, and Kaliyani (a district in India)).

That guy, Stanguys52, deleted content that talked about NXIVM. Content that was true, but not positive regarding Salinas, and the NY Times was the reference. Yet Stanguy52 cited “unreferenced” as his reason for deletion,

“:16:21, 17 January 2018 (diff | hist) . . (-689)‎ . . Emiliano Salinas ‎ (→‎ESP and Nxivm: deleted unreferenced content)” links to here: https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Emiliano_Salinas&diff=prev&oldid=820957905

Can you guess where Stanguy52 references links go? If you guessed “www.executivesuccessprograms.com” you are correct.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emiliano_Salinas

https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Emiliano_Salinas&action=info

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Contributions/Stanguys52

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Stanguys52/sandbox

Emilano and Ceclia Salinas, operators of Rainbow Multicultural Gardens in Mexico City salute their master Keith Alan Raniere on his birthday. [Aug. 26, 2016.]

Emiliano Salinas knows nothing about DOS, he says.