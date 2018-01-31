Another NXIVM planted ‘bullshit’ media story in Mexico; ‘reputation crisis’ caused by errant DOS member- had nothing to do with NXIVM

Another bullshit media story has appeared on yet another obscure website in Mexico about the bullshit cult called NXIVM.





The Mexican website is called elempresario.mx.





The story was clearly planted by NXIVM officials. It features closet gay lovers and partners in slime – Emiliano Salinas and Alejandro ‘El Duce’ Betancourt. [Betancourt is nicknamed El Duce for, I kid you not, his cult guru, Keith Raniere, told him he was Mussolini in his past life.]





The two men – Salinas and Betancourt – are more than just secret gay lovers: they are business partners who run the Mexican version of the American-made cult as a fake self-improvement company.





Both take their marching orders from cult leader Keith Raniere, who, it turns out, was the matchmaker for the two Mexican lovers. It is well known in NXIVM circles that Emiliano, who thought he was heterosexual, was told by his cult guru, Raniere, that he was really gay and that his true lover was Alejandro who was an out-of-the-closet gay man.





So obedient to his guru, Emiliano partnered in bed and out of bed with Alejandro. They are two of Raniere’s most devoted male slaves. By the way, while both men are wealthy, neither of them earned their own money. Their fathers made the fortunes and the two wastrel sons are spending it, with quite a lot going to their master Raniere.





Don’t be fooled by the wealthy Salinas being married to aging sexpot actress Ludwika Paleta. He married her partly for optics and indeed [poor lad] he could not entirely leave his heterosexual desires altogether behind, so he swings both ways.





However, he is clearly unable to satisfy Ludwika. She has been bed hopping with all kinds of droll men including has-been actor Mark Hildreth – a cowardly NXIVM member who recently quit because of the criminal abuse of women but is too chickenshit to speak out against it.





The present Mexican puff piece mentions none of this however. {I invite Salinas or Betancourt to sue me if one word of this is untrue. They are big sue happy people – so if this is false – sue me for defamation. Discovery and depositions will be interesting indeed.]





In any event, the recent nonsense is written by someone named Elizabeth Meza, and posted on 30 Jan 2018:

“Self-improvement, industry that works”





It appears in Spanish. This is the English translation [below].





The last section is by far the most interesting – so I will get to it first.





“Reputation Crisis” At the end of 2018, the company suffered a media crisis, where it was linked to the recruitment and mistreatment of women, allegedly by the NXIVM matrix, which the employer denied. “There has not been a clear distinction between NXIVM and a private group of women, some of whom are members of the company, and another not, where one of them denounced abuses in the media.” Being able to separate it helps control damage of the brand and emphasize that ESP is a license and is not part of the questions. In this regard, Emilio says he saw the need to disseminate and communicate what to do about the company, as well as to carry out stricter internal processes.

Let’s deconstruct a bit here:

At the end of 2018, the company suffered a media crisis,

I assume that is a mistake on the year – unless they are foretelling the future where Raniere and Salinas are arrested – and the media reports it – something I predict is likely.

[NXIVM] was linked to the recruitment and mistreatment of women, allegedly by the NXIVM matrix, which the employer denied.

This is Raniere’s strategy to distance himself from DOS – to avoid prosecution for HIS illegal mistreatment of women. It will not work. He is going to be arrested. The agents of the FBI in Brooklyn, I predict, are not interested in his bullshit press releases or stories in bullshit Mexican websites.

In fact, the FBI is not likely even interested in a rumored story that is expected to appear in the New York Times magazine which Raniere is hoping to spin so that that Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne take the criminal blame by saying they are solely behind DOS and Raniere had nothing to do with it.

That will be proven untrue….

“There has not been a clear distinction between NXIVM and a private group of women, some of whom are members of the company, and another not, where one of them denounced abuses in the media.”

This is a clear poke at Sarah Edmondson. The bullshit claim here is that DOS is separate from NXIVM and while some of the women are members of NXIVM and another [Sarah] is not. They neglect to mention that there are more than a dozen former NXIVM members who have DOS horror tales. Some of these went to the media. Many went to the authorities.

Being able to separate it helps control damage of the brand and emphasize that ESP is a license and is not part of the questions.

This is both true and not true. It is not true that ESP is a license [franchise]. It is controlled by Raniere.

It is true that the more Emiliano can lie and say DOS is separate from NXIVM, the less damage to the brand. However, if Emiliano is arrested for crimes against women, what will happen to his brand then?

In this regard, Emilio says he saw the need to disseminate and communicate what to do about the company, as well as to carry out stricter internal processes.

This is weasel wording from the consummate weasel. He is lying that DOS and Raniere/NXIVM are separate but at the same time he states that NXIVM needs a stricter internal process so as to not allow women such as Sarah Edmondson or any woman suffer [or more importantly reveal they suffered].

Self-improvement, industry that works





Emi Salinas with Alex Betancourt.

Photo: Special [my caption: Two Bullshitters]

If Roger Federer and Michael Phelps need a coach, why is not a top executive? Business coaching is a service that is increasingly valued. “It’s an aid to help you face challenges and overcome your limits,” explains Emiliano Salinas Occelli, founder of ESP , a company dedicated to coaching in Mexico.

” Formal education is not enough to acquire skills that help to face each day, whether in work or personal life, this has led to the emergence of the personal improvement industry.

It is an industry that was born in the 90s and moves 20,000 million dollars a year. In the United States is the largest market, it is estimated that up to 40% of Fortune 500 companies have some coaching program for their executives. This business coaching industry is complemented by life coaching.

A few years ago it was customary to see a lot of books on these subjects, but in recent years the workshops or courses have become more powerful and the one that a coach helps direct.

“In the mid-90s these workshops emerged, popularized because they provided answers that satisfied, even within the same religions began to present philosophies more like everyday life and less abstract,” he said in an interview for El Economista Emiliano Salinas Occelli.

This is where Emiliano saw great business potential, and after being a client of the NXIVM workshops, based in Albany, New York, he acquired a license for Mexico, which has been operating for 15 years in Monterrey, Guadalajara, Nuevo León and Mexico City.

Since 2012, the executive success program (Executive Success Programs or ESP) has given workshops of five days of personal and professional development, dedicated to decision makers as entrepreneurs, managers and entrepreneurs, but they are also open for artists, students and housewives. .

The majority of the attendees are between 35 and 45 years old and belong to a high or high average socioeconomic class.

The adoption in Mexico

Alejandro Betancourt , a partner at Salinas Occelli, says that they began to see an interest in the courses in Mexico, mainly because of the paradigm shift that was taking place, where education did not nurture enough knowledge for a new reality , where there was a need for emotional intelligence

He mentions that when there is an interest, a tool can be commercialized, and that although in the United States the coaching business was more widespread, in Mexico it was well adopted.

Methodology

The workshops start from the principle that throughout life there are experiences from which conclusions are drawn and according to this an understanding is created that is imposed on the world.

“Today you draw conclusions from experiences because they have a logic that allows you to process those experiences,” but that logic ends up being formed in adolescence and you do not always have the knowledge to train it.

When the rational questioning model is used, it goes through a series of processes that counterpoint the logic itself with the perspective and often it does not pass the necessary filters, the objective is to know why it thinks in a certain way and act against it.

This is where you notice a clear difference with books, because although reading can understand the concepts, when it comes to reality may not be so simple.

“Success is an activity based on emotions. This means that we can read all the books, watch all the videos and attend all the seminars, and still preserve the empty habits that are not backed by the adequate emotional strengths, “he says.

Increase

Throughout these 15 years, the company has had moderate growth (5%), this is because the model is not massifiable; that is, personalized attention is required and that a coach is trained to teach the workshops requires six to 24 months , depending on the time they invest. The goal for this year is to create advanced programs.

Emiliano points out that to be a good coach you need to be interested in helping other people, and be willing to work on your own limitations, to have a different perspective of situations

In addition, most of the clients attend the workshops by recommendation, without the need to promote, this avoids an accelerated growth.

Reputation crisis

At the end of 2018, the company suffered a media crisis, where it was linked to the recruitment and mistreatment of women, allegedly by the NXIVM matrix, which the employer denied.

“There has not been a clear distinction between NXIUM and a private group of women, some of whom are members of the company, and another not, where one of them denounced abuses in the media.” Being able to separate it helps control damage of the brand and emphasize that ESP is a license and is not part of the questions.

In this regard, Emilio says he saw the need to disseminate and communicate what to do about the company, as well as to carry out stricter internal processes.