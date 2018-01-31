Catherine Oxenberg gets book deal with Simon & Shuster to write about NXIVM which ‘Brainwashed’ Her Daughter

People Magazine today reported that “Catherine Oxenberg Is Writing a Book About the Group She Claims ‘Brainwashed’ Her Daughter”.

Simon and Schuster are the publishers. Her memoir is to be titled “CAPTIVE: A Mother’s Crusade to Save Her Daughter From a Terrifying Cult”, and will be released in Fall. It is co-written by People Magazine contributor Natasha Stoynoff.

According to People Magazine, Catherine decided to share her story with the hope it can help others. It recounts her estrangement from her 26-year-old daughter, India, and her attempt to rescue her from NXIVM.

“I was completely ignorant about these sorts of the dangers and traps associated with these so-called personal growth self help groups…”, Catherine told PEOPLE. “What I learned along the way could help others [and] prevent them from falling into the same trap, know what warning signs to look for, and also to give hope to those parents that are struggling and who have lost children to similar situations.

“So many people reached out to me when I went public saying, ‘Oh my God, I’m in the same situation. I’m heartbroken, I’ve lost my child. I don’t know what to do,” she adds.

People’s report reveals Catherine will also get into the dark and sinister DOS:

“Her friend, Bonnie Piesse, 34, had left the group and warned Catherine that India was taking part in what Catherine calls a “secret sisterhood.” “You need to save your daughter,” Piesse told her, according to Catherine. “You need to save India.”

The book is not completely written since India may leave the terrifying cult and/or it may cease to exist. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is supervising an investigation into NXIVM and there may be multiple arrests at any time.

Catherine will write the final chapter of the book to reflect any sudden changes. Indeed the book, it is hoped, may have a happy ending.

Meantime, Catherine’s immediate concern is for her daughter and the others trapped and brainwashed inside this most vicious of cults.

Read the People story here

Catherine Oxenberg for People Magazine, shot in Brooklyn Heights, New York October 21, 2017 Allison Michael Orenstein GS 47869 Subject: Catherine Oxenberg Credit: Allison Michael Orenstein Date: 10/21//17 Location: Brooklyn, NY Caption: Catherine Oxenberg in Brooklyn, NY 10/21/17 Hair and Make-Up Styling by David Tibolla/CHANEL Les Beiges/Exclusive Artists Clothing Credits: None Contact for Catherine Oxenberg C: 310-344-3678 catox@me.com

Catherine Oxenberg for People Magazine, shot in Brooklyn Heights, New York October 21, 2017 by Allison Michael Orenstein







