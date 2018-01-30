Marck: On Keith pantomiming picking up trash

Marck

By Marck Steffling

For anyone who still believes that story about Keith pantomiming the picking of trash is a noble thing… it’s not… for once a person is truly noble and humble, he wouldn’t need to talk about himself so much, and, even if he did, it wouldn’t be the same stories over and over again.

This guy is a pretender.

Keith said he wouldn’t really pick up the trash because that was someone else’s responsibility and were he to do it again and again, they wouldn’t learn and to prove he isn’t a lazy piece of shit, he would pantomime it.

What a load of trash…

If he truly cared about the responsibility of the people… he would find other ways to get the message across to them, rather than blaming them for not picking up the trash…

In my opinion, here he is pretending he is teaching and doing the noble thing, but really it’s just him blaming others for not being how he wants them to be…

It’s all about him. Even the pantomiming is about him not being lazy, not about addressing the issue in the community.

Enough with buying anything he says or has ever said or done as being noble.

This is a real photo - of Keith - a master of volleyball - on the courts at Clifton Park where he played with students on Friday nights.

Keith Raniere [left].