Guest View: Hello Dalai and Clare lies, distorts facts

Guest View

By An Observer

The Albany Times Union [3/13/2009] reported: For Dalai Lama, third choice is charmed:

At the World Ethical Foundations Consortium WEFC’s heart,” the release says, “is a unique scientific process, developed by Mr. Raniere and imparted by Nxivm, which is designed to facilitate bringing compassionate ethics to the forefront of humanity.” A representative of the Dalai Lama went through Nxivm’s training, (Clare) Bronfman said.

Gee, I wonder if that could be a certain saffron robe wearing Lama Tenzin Dhonden? Or was that an outright lie too?

Then, Times Union [3/18/2009] Details on Dalai Lama’s visit

The Bronfmans, who live in the region, said world leaders, royalty, scientists, academics and dignitaries are expected in Albany for the Dalai Lama’s appearances, including billionaire businessman Richard Branson, CEO of the Virgin Group, and 1976 Nobel Peace Prize winner Betty Williams, co-founder of Community of Peace People, which is dedicated to promoting peace in Northern Ireland

Did Richard Branson attend? Did Betty Williams? How about the other world renowned scientists, academics, royalty et. al.?

And, no, Emiliano Salinas does not count as a foreign dignitary.

(Liar Liar Pants on fire Clare)

Details light on Dalai Lama visit Albany Times-Union [3/29/2009

Tenzin Dhonden said neither he nor anyone else representing the Dalai Lama has actually participated in NXIVM courses.

So which is it Clare?

Did a representative of the Dalai Lama attend NXIVM classes or just observe? There is a big difference between observing and participating.. Did you make him sign the NDA?

The event, originally scheduled to be a four day affair in April 18-22 2009, is tabled and resurfaces as a 1 off event.

Capital News 9 Albany 5/6/2009

Rick Ross: “They have a great deal of money. It is my understanding the Dalai Lama will benefit,” said Ross. “So there will be money that will be given to his charities and though those charities may be worthy causes, I think it’s wrong for him to appear in this particular event.” The office of the Dalai Lama in New York City did not respond to our request for comment.

It’s called pay to play.

The Dalai Lama may not have been paid to give his talk but he didn’t come to Smalbany for nothing.

Buffalo “dignitaries” who attended – Steve Pigeon, the strategist-in-chief for Tom Golisano’s (former candidate for Governor of NY) Responsible New York committee took a slew of locals up to Albany two weeks ago to hear the Dalai Lama speak, as guests of Clare and Sara Bronfman, heirs to the Seagrams liquor fortune. Among the guests were Niagara Falls developer Roger Trevino, Pigeon protege Gary Parenti, political financier Hormoz Mansouri, Niagara Falls Reporter editor Mike Hudson, and online political gossip-monger Joe Illuzzi.

Frank, it appears you were snubbed, but may have had the last laugh since shortly after in 2012 you acquired the Niagara Falls reporter from the above named Mike Hudson.

Without Clare Bronfman, Keith Raniere would not be frightening. It is her money and his use of it that gives him the power to destroy. In this she is his equal partner.

Clare Bronfman: if her lips move; she is lying.