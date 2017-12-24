Will DOJ Investigation Wipe Smiles off Faces of Proctors in Guadalajara? And Other Items

Chino Fregoso (far left)

This is a picture from Chino Fregoso’s Instagram account. Fregoso and [redacted] lead the Guadalajara Center of ESP, along with David Garza.

The picture shows them in their backs, enduro, out in the open field. They all look pretty happy.

But two days ago, they got news from el Mural, [newspaper published by Alejandro Junco]: The EU investigates a group that marked women as cattle.

Chino Fregoso, [redacted], and David Garza are all NXIVM/ESP Proctors [Orange sashes], which is lower than a Prefect but higher than a Coach.

Coaches [Yellow sashes] include: Luisa Merodio, Carlos Fernando Palacious Orozco, Jesus Sainz, Maria Elizabeth Sierra Valencia, Jorge Aragón Lozano, Alejandra Salazar Lozano, Ana Maria Silva Martinez.

If humanity is to survive, it must follow Keith Raniere, Monte Blu says.

Keith Raniere smiles when he is offered tribute. He is also known by his self-given title Vanguard.

Keith Raniere says, “When we smile the world smiles with us: Each experience of joy is an experience of joy for all people and a victory for humankind.”

A lot of people smiled when the New York Times reported that Mr. Raniere and NXIVM is under investigation by the US Department of Justice.

Ironically, ESPians, like Farouk Rojas, Omar Boone and others, were quick to share an Aristigui Noticias report: ESP México y Emiliano Salinas se defienden; denuncian a ex colaboradores por extorsión [Emiliano Salinas and Nxivm Mexico counterattack: they accuse detractors of extortion] but no ESPians shared the El Mural story or the New York Times’ story: Federal Officials Reportedly Investigating Group Where Women Were Branded.

Indeed, Aristigui has a page of links to their stories dedicated to NXIVM. This, too, is not being shared among ESPians who seem to limit sharing and reviewing data.

Farouk Rojas has been singing up a storm for more than a decade, but has not gotten any further in his singing career.





Emiliano Salinas [green t shirt] dances for his master Keith Raniere.

Emiliano Salinas [Green shirt] appears to smile as he and others offer tribute to Keith Raniere during Vanguard Week [which is actually 10 days].

Nancy Salzman used to smile in most photos. It is unclear how much smiling she is doing now.





Vanguard [Keith Raniere] and Prefect [Nancy Salzman] during a happier time, when the two were working in tandem to teach the world a new visionary method of critical thinking they called Rational Inquiry. But for the irrational pecker of the founder, and a cauterizing pen, they might be still doing so today, Prefect taught the Level 2 class that this ex-NXIVM member attended. Prefect and the Dentist

Nancy Salzman

Nancy Salzman President of NXIVM

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

No one is claiming the FBI is not competent in the EDNY. But it is curious that the FBI only raided two houses in the massive investigation into NXIVM. The New York State Police, however, raided three houses in the minuscule and ultimately dismissed computer trespassing case against Joe O'Hara, John Tighe, and Toni Natalie.

Mariana and Keith Alan Raniere in Mexico in late 2017.

Keith does not seem to be smiling very much these days.

Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Keith Raniere: “Additionally, I feel it is important to clarify the sorority is not part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with the group.” [From his Letter from the Co-founder.]

Rat Vanguard.

Keith Raniere in Mexico with branded slave Jimena Garza.

Keith Raniere visits Mexico for the first time.

Danielle Roberts

Dr. Danielle Roberts brands women with Keith Raniere’s initials.

Defendant Danielle Roberts is an avid practitioner of yoga.

She tells 20/20.

Kristin Snyder tried to tell others she was pregnant with Keith Raniere's baby. No one believed her.

Kristin Snyder used to smile a lot before she joined NXIVM.

She disappeared in February 2003. Her body was never found. She reportedly admitted she might be pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child just before she disappeared. Although her body was never found, her disappearance was ruled a suicide under very suspicious circumstances.

Authorities said she drove four hours from her home and stole a kayak and paddled out on an ice cold Alaskan bay and drowned herself on purpose.

At the time of her disappearance, Raniere was pretending he was a Buddha like monk and just reeling in the Bronfman sisters and their money.

He never admitted he had sex with Kristin and told the gullible Bronfman Brats, Clare and Sara, that he was certain Kristin Snyder ran off and faked her own suicide. Clare Bronfman has spent more than half a million dollars trying to find Kristin Snyder.

This is a cold case waiting to be reopened.

Some people won’t smile if that ever happens. Just ask Ed Kinum, [Name Redacted] or Esther Chiappone Carlson.