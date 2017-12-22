Albany Times Union also announces US Federal Investigation into Raniere; some new details emerge

On this Winter Solstice – on the shortest day of the year – Keith Raniere may be having one of his longer days.

The New York Times reports: Federal Officials Reportedly Investigating Group Where Women Were Branded.

The Albany Times Union reports: Federal investigators probe NXIVM

Here is what’s been reported:

The US Department of Justice has started a federal investigation into NXIVM.

While NXIVM is headquartered in the Albany area, which is in the Northern District of NY, the probe is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Eastern District Office in Brooklyn.

The FBI is doing interviews.

The Justice Department’s ‘broad probe’ includes NXIVM’s business dealings, and its practice of recruiting members from abroad.

Federal officials have interviewed several people associated with Raniere. Among those interviewed are women who claimed they were lured into DOS which required them to consent to being branded with Raniere’s initials.





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NXIVM retained forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Park Dietz to evaluate India Oxenberg, 26, a member of NXIVM and DOS. Dr. Dietz said he found no evidence of “brainwashing” and India appeared “happy,”

Dr. Dietz said Nxivm had not hired him to examine matters related to DOS.

Nxivm attempted [it is not known if they succeeded] to hire lobbyists in Albany to represent it before politicians and regulators.

Emiliano Salinas claims DOS is not affiliated with Nxivm.

NXIVM sued Toni Zarattini because he and others allegedly tried to extort Nxivm by asking for money in exchange for not revealing information. A Mexican judge dismissed the case ruling there was no evidence.

A lawyer for Nxivm said another legal action is pending against Mr. Zarattini.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to recommend changes in how state regulators review complaints against doctors because complaints about Dr. Danielle Roberts and Dr. Brandon Porter, both affiliated with Nxivm, were dismissed, then revisited after the Times did an October 17, expose on NXIVM.

Mexican media has reported that Emilano Salinas claims he remains unaware of the branding sorority or that NXIVM has nothing to do with DOS.

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