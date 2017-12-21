Susan Dones: Anonymous poster writes like Barbara Bouchey

Barbara Bouchey

Susan Dones questions whether Barbara Bouchey [above] was the author of a recent post.

Susan Dones

By Susan Dones

Whoever wrote the post: “One of the NXIVM 9: Our famous resignation letter has resurrected with new lies” should step forward and identify herself.

Of course, I suspect some of us already know. There are some of us who know Barbara Bouchey really well.

She is the one that writes with the ellipses (… in between words …). I have emails and texts that show this is her writing style. You state that Barbara will not post on the blog… some of us know that is a half truth.

There are those of us who know Barbara writes or tells other people things to write and then has them post them for her or send them to Frank on her behalf. So, you’re not fooling us with “Barbara doesn’t post on the blog.” She just does the Raniere form of posting. She gets others to do it for her, so she can have “clean hands”.

Barbara would easily recall who was sent letters and what they contained. I don’t even have that information. I don’t have the two different letters.

Barbara recalls the “massive loan”. It was her massive loan to Raniere and she also asked other students to lend Raniere money that she personally signed for.

Barbara refers to Raniere by his first name, Keith (he was her lover for years). I call him Raniere.

Clare Bronfman, in one of her lawsuits against Barbara, claimed that Barbara tried to extort money from her, showing the resignation letter to the board. BINGO! Barbara had to have a hand in writing this post.

NXIVM tried to claim extortion in my case, not Clare.

This post was from one of the nine people who left in 2009; the title and the content of the post are a giveaway. It wasn’t me, Susan Dones. I own my work on the blog.

I know most of the other women who left with me didn’t know Clare Bronfman very well.

I would hate to see the other seven women get dragged into a court case because Barbara (or whoever wrote this) doesn’t have the guts to speak for herself

If you’re going to write something that is so easy to pinpoint within a small group of people, own it, or you might harm everyone involved. That is the ethical thing to do.