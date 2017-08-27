What everyone at V-Week should know about herpes and V (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

If he had it, Keith Raniere would not have been timid about sharing his herpes with his harem.It’s no joke.

The promiscuous life of Vanguard [Keith Raniere] may not be the healthiest – for his followers. For years he has had sex with scores of women and was never known to use a condom.

Most women were told that, while Keith was having sex with many women, each woman was prohibited from having sex with any man other than Keith.

Some women thought they had a safe sex community.

Then came reports of harem women ‘cheating’ on Keith with boyfriends, lovers, and ‘sport fucks.’

In February, 2016, came the ‘Vanguard herpes scare.’

‘Everybody in NXIVM was told not to discuss it,’ my source reported.

The story went that a certain married woman, while cheating on her husband, gave Keith herpes.

The circle of women knew about it. Some got tested.

Reports next came that Keith and Allison Mack were involved in parties where men and women swapped partners like couples do in a square dance.

Then reports of Keith with a tall blond man, going under the alias of ‘Queef’.

There is a photo in possession of Frank Report of Keith Raniere dressed as a woman. He has full makeup on, lipstick, press on nails, is wearing a bra and a dress.

This photo however appears to be a slightly younger Keith than the time period ascribed to his alleged ‘wild side’ adventures as Queef.

Then came DOS and female slavery, graphic nude videos held as collateral, and the branding of women on their pubic area with the initials K-R [Keith Raniere].

Then reports that Keith was cuckolding male disciples who were married or had girlfriends. Accounts were told of how he made moves on women behind men’s backs and sometimes in front of them,

Mark Hildreth left because Keith was openly trying to fuck his girlfriend.

Michel Chernitzky accepted Keith taking India Oxenberg from him.

What else should a man expect if his girlfriend has another man’s initials branded near her pussy?

Sources then reported that DOS slaves were on 24/7 call to have sex with Keith. If Keith commanded them to have sex with any man, they had to obey and have sex with that man.

This led to a crude double entendre, a joke about DOS slave Nicki Clyne, and the fact that women come to Keith with money and end up broke:

SOP Guy: Did you hear about poor Nicki Clyne? … She’s flat on her back.

After revelations about DOS became public, the cratering of organizations connected to Vanguard occurred. More than 400 followers left him.

Sources said Vanguard decreed that his loyal Society of Protectors males would now be allowed to fuck DOS women as part of their training.

The SOP males had to ask Vanguard’s permission if they wanted a DOS slave. If Vanguard granted permission, the DOS women would have to comply.

This training taught men to be polygamous and women to be obedient.

I received reports of DOS women having sex with SOP men that they didn’t like. Imagery of rape was conjured in combination with master-slave relationships.

A joke was told: Allison said: I am terrified of being raped by an unattractive SOP man.

I also heard about women laughing it off and trying to conceal it: They called it a ‘pity fuck’. As if DOS woman voluntarily chose to have sex with a poor slob just to be nice to him.

Then came more reports of herpes — who had them; who gave it to whom. Some of the people alleged to have contracted herpes seemed to have gotten it from these ‘pity fucks.’

I don’t know if Vanguard is afflicted. His recklessness militates toward him having the virus and is therefore unconcerned about catching it. With a promiscuous lifestyle, it would be hard to avoid sexually transmitted diseases.

It would be in character for him not to care if he transmits herpes to others.

You could even say it was another [psychopathic] method of branding.

It may or may not be true. What appears to be true, according to numerous sources who had first hand knowledge, is that Vanguard is largely impotent.

Whether this is tied to disease, sexual exhaustion, age [it is purportedly his 57th birthday today] or, as he told some women – he could not get aroused because the woman was too fat, is unknown.

A source claims Nancy Salzman, a nurse, aided him in getting enemas and milking his prostrate to try to bring about a cure.

This may or may not be true.

Why I have chosen to publish it?

When you are dealing with a secretive man like Vanguard, who has shown a lifelong disregard and disrespect for people’s safety, it is better that all who come near him be forewarned.

Approximately 776,000 Americans become infected with herpes every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half the US population carries oral herpes virus (HSV-1), and one in six Americans between ages 14 and 49 carry genital herpes virus (HSV-2); many without knowing it.

Oral Herpes

Oral herpes [herpes simplex virus type 1) appears as cold sores or fever blisters on or around the lips, the cheek or chin or in the nose.

Oral herpes is transmitted through contact between a sore and broken skin or membrane tissue. Kissing on the mouth – which Vanguard favors as a method of greeting young and attractive women – is a common way of spreading HSV-1 virus.

Performing oral sex is another.

Genital Herpes

Genital herpes [simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2)] is transmitted by sexual contact in the genital area. HSV-2 virus enters the skin or mucous membranes through microscopic breaks.

Symptoms include blisters and ulcers around the genitals, itching, and burning or tingling sensations in the skin. There is no cure for genital herpes. Antiviral medications and natural remedies can sooth and reduce symptoms.

Preventing Herpes

For oral herpes, anyone experiencing an outbreak should abstain from kissing on the mouth or performing oral sex. This can be resumed after the virus has healed and the skin is normal again.

Preventing the spread of genital herpes is more difficult. Using condoms helps.

Even with condoms, care should be taken during sex with skin not covered by the condom, and during oral sex.





There is always inherent risks associated with large scale sexual escapades with many women.





They are the worshipful beings: Prefect on the left and Vanguard on the right. You must give them your undying adoration for all that they have done for you.

They are the worshipful beings: Prefect on the left and Vanguard on the right. You must give them your undying adoration for all they have done for you

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LA TRADUCCIÓN

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If he had it, Keith Raniere would not have been timid about sharing his herpes with his harem.

Es ninguna broma.

La promiscua vida de vanguardia [Keith Raniere] no puede ser más sano – para sus seguidores. Durante años ha tenido relaciones sexuales con decenas de mujeres y nunca era conocido para usar un condón.

Mayoría de las mujeres se les dijo que, mientras que Keith estaba teniendo sexo con muchas mujeres, cada mujer estaba prohibida tener relaciones sexuales con cualquier hombre que no sea de Keith.

Algunas mujeres pensaron que tenían una comunidad de sexo seguro.

Después llegaron informes de las mujeres del harén ‘engañando’ a Keith con novios, amantes y ‘deporte folla’.

En febrero de 2016, vino el «herpes vanguardia asustar.»

‘Todo el mundo en NXIVM dijeron no a discutir’, informó mi fuente.

La historia fue que una mujer casada, mientras engañando a su marido, le dio herpes de Keith.

El círculo de las mujeres conocía sobre él. Algunos hicieron la prueba.

Informes luego vinieron que Keith Allison Mack estaban implicados en las partes donde los hombres y las mujeres intercambian socios como pareja en un baile de Plaza.

A continuación informes de Keith con un hombre rubio alto, pasando bajo el alias de “Queef”.

Hay una foto en posesión del informe Frank de Keith Raniere disfrazado de mujer. Él tiene completo maquillaje, lápiz labial, presione en las uñas, lleva un sujetador y un vestido.

Esta foto sin embargo parece ser un Keith ligeramente menor que el período de tiempo atribuido a sus aventuras de supuesta ‘wild side’ como Queef.

Luego vinieron DOS y la esclavitud femenina, videos desnudas gráficas celebrada como garantía y la marca de las mujeres en su zona púbica con las iniciales K-R [Keith Raniere].

Luego informa que Keith fue infidelidad a masculinas discípulos que estaban casados o tenían novias. Las cuentas se les dijo de cómo hizo movimientos de la mujer a espaldas de los hombres y a veces frente a ellos.

Mark Hildreth izquierda porque Keith abiertamente intentando follarse a su novia.

Michel Chernitzky había aceptado a Keith tomando India Oxenberg de él.

¿Qué debe esperar un hombre si su novia tiene las iniciales de otro hombre de la marca cerca de su coño?

Fuentes informaron luego que DOS esclavos estaban en la llamada 24/7 para tener relaciones sexuales con Keith. Si Keith les ordenó tener sexo con cualquier hombre, tenían que obedecer y tener sexo con ese hombre.

Esto condujo a un doble sentido crudo, un chiste sobre DOS esclavos Nicki Clyne y el hecho de que las mujeres vienen a Keith con dinero y terminan se rompió:

Tío de Poe: Te enteraste pobre Nicki Clyne? … Ella es plana en su parte posterior.

Después de revelaciones sobre DOS se hizo públicas, los cráteres de las organizaciones conectadas a vanguardia ocurrieron. Lo dejaron más de 400 seguidores.

Fuentes dijeron que vanguardia decretó que sus fieles varones de la sociedad de protectores ahora sería permitidos follar a mujeres DOS como parte de su formación.

Los machos de SOP tuvieron que pedir permiso de vanguardia si querían un esclavo de DOS. Si vanguardia permiso, las mujeres de los DOS tendría que cumplir.

Esta capacitación enseñada a hombres a ser polígamo y la mujer a ser obedientes.

Recibí informes de mujeres DOS teniendo relaciones sexuales con hombres de SOP que les gustaba. Imágenes de la violación fue conjurada en combinación con las relaciones amo-esclavo.

Una broma le dijo: Allison dijo: yo estoy aterrorizada de ser violada por un hombre poco atractivo de SOP.

También oí hablar de mujeres riendo y tratando de disimular: lo llamaron un ‘fuck lástima’. Como si mujer DOS eligió voluntariamente a tener relaciones sexuales con un pobre cochino para ser agradable a él.

Luego vinieron más reportes de herpes–que tenía que le dio a quien. Algunas de las personas que supuestamente han contraído herpes parecen haber recibido de estos ‘folla de pena’.

No sé si está afligida la vanguardia. Su imprudencia milita hacia él teniendo el virus y por lo tanto es despreocupado de contagiarse. Con un estilo de vida promiscuo, sería difícil evitar enfermedades de transmisión sexual.

Sería de carácter para él no importa si transmite el herpes a otros.

Incluso podría decir que fue otro método [psicópata] de la marca.

Puede o no ser cierto. Lo que parece ser cierto, según numerosas fuentes que tuvieron conocimiento, que es vanguardia en gran medida impotente.

Si esto está vinculado a la enfermedad, agotamiento sexual, la edad [supuestamente es su 57 cumpleaños hoy] o, como le dijo a algunas mujeres – no podía conseguir excitarse porque la mujer estaba demasiado gorda, es desconocido.

Una fuente afirma que Nancy Salzman, una enfermera, le ayudó a conseguir enemas y ordeño su próstata para tratar de lograr una cura.

Esto puede o puede no ser cierto.

¿Por qué he decidido publicarlo?

Cuando se trata de un hombre reservado como vanguardia, que ha mostrado un permanente desprecio y falta de respeto para la seguridad de las personas, es mejor que todos los que vienen cerca de él estar prevenido.

Aproximadamente 776.000 americanos se infectan con herpes cada año. Según los centros para el Control y la prevención, más de la mitad de la población estadounidense lleva el virus del herpes oral (HSV-1), y uno de cada seis estadounidenses entre 14 y 49 años llevan el virus del herpes genital (HSV-2); muchos de ellos sin saberlo.

Herpes oral

Herpes bucal [herpes simplex virus tipo 1) aparece como herpes labial o herpes febril en o alrededor de los labios, la mejilla o la barbilla o en la nariz.

Herpes oral se transmite por contacto entre un tejido de piel o la membrana roto y dolorido. Besos en la boca – que favorece la vanguardia como forma de saludo a las mujeres jóvenes y atractivas – es una forma común de propagación de virus HSV-1.

Realizar sexo oral es otra.

Herpes genital

Herpes genital [simplex virus tipo 2 (HSV-2)] se transmite por contacto sexual en el área genital. Virus HSV-2 entra en la piel o las membranas mucosas a través de roturas microscópicas.

Los síntomas incluyen ampollas y úlceras alrededor de los genitales, picazón y ardor u hormigueo de sensaciones en la piel. No existe cura para el herpes genital. Naturales y medicamentos antivirales remedios puede calmar y reducir los síntomas.

Prevención de Herpes

Para el herpes oral, alguien experimentando un brote debe abstenerse de besar en la boca o practicarle sexo oral. Esto puede reanudarse después de que el virus se haya curado y la piel vuelve a estar normal.

Es más difícil prevenir la propagación del herpes genital. Uso de preservativos ayuda.

Incluso con los condones, debe tenerse cuidado durante las relaciones sexuales con la piel no cubierta por el condón y durante el sexo oral.

There is always inherent risks associated with large scale sexual escapades with many women.

They are the worshipful beings: Prefect on the left and Vanguard on the right. You must give them your undying adoration for all that they have done for you.

Son los seres adoradora: prefecto a la izquierda y vanguardia a la derecha. Usted debe darles su adoración eterno por todo lo que han hecho para usted