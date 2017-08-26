Husband’s questions answered by ex-NXIVM member (MIRE DEBAJO DE LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

A READER POSTED:

Vanguard has not been seen hoofing along the roads of Knox Woods.

There were questions asked by a Canadian Husband on a prior post.

I am scared writing this. This has been a nightmare. I hope others will come out of the shadows and answer too.

Tell us how they hooked you in.

I was told Rational Inquiry was a patent pending technology to remove limiting beliefs. It was a full proof “procedure” to remove attachments to the outside world and make a person more joyful, similar to the goals of Buddhism. “Scientific enlightenment”.

I studied eastern philosophy and it appeared the Buddhist leadership Lama Tenzin, and later, the Dalai Lama were in support of this. I thought like the Buddhists if people overcame their attachments, all the world’s ills would be healed especially my own. I felt important and proud of myself to endeavor to make this happen.

This was a complete lie. There’s nothing procedural about Rational Inquiry other than a procedure to mess with your mind and induce you to become indebted in every way to Vanguard and Prefect and others.

No amount of EMs, goals lab, coaching sessions, or training has any effect on removing or lessening my feelings of attachment.

How did it change your values and beliefs (EM)?

For a time, I gradually, and in greater and greater degrees, demonized everyone and everything outside of ESP.

How does Rational Inquiry work?

It doesn’t. It’s highly invasive psychotherapy techniques administered by untrained and unlicensed women most of who are in Vanguard’s harem. All it does is make you more and more vulnerable to suggestion and pressure you to turn over all your money and time to the ESP leadership.

Explain the social values of the group.

Highly controlled, very superficial. Polygamy and sex is a huge deal and physical appearance and how much money you have is all anyone cares about. The opposite of Buddhism.

In ESP someone like Oprah is a bottom feeding low life because of her weight issues. Whereas a skinny pretty 20-something with lots of inherited money is the most valued person in the world if she’s dedicated it all to Keith. Even if she has not a single accomplishment.

Do Espians socialize outside the group?

It’s discouraged and you are ‘guilted’ into participating in so many ESP community things, there is no time left ever to socialize with others.

How do Espians get paid?

Everyone is paid as little as possible if they are paid at all.

What is the business model?

Socialism.

P [Prefect] and V [Vanguard]

P [Prefect] and V [Vanguard].

Is there an effort to lie and keep secrets?

Yes. All the people in the Albany area who work with V and P directly are very secretive and lie.

Explain the the MLM model.

You recruit people, who recruit others, and so on and so on. If you do that, you make money.

How do they explain slavery and branding?

They don’t. What they do is induce, over periods of time, a misogynist worldview that classifies women as ‘princesses,’ dishonest, opportunistic fleas jumping from host to host to leech off men. Women ‘have no character,’ ‘never keep their word,’ and ‘need men to take care of them.’ The only way a woman can transcend her horrible, innate flaws is if she surrenders control of everything and prioritizes discipline above all else. It’s not actual discipline though. The discipline practices are just doing what she’s told about eating, sleeping, sex, and being on call around the clock for the leadership. Since the leadership isn’t doing anything productive in reality its surrender to accomplishing nothing in the name of growth and character.

Explain how Keith normalized sleeping with students.

Everyone believes that Keith can integrate people in special ways that are unknowable. Because of this, the sex is assumed to be part of it and his sex addiction gets normalized.

Is it possible to be a victim in this cult?

There are very few people in this cult who are not victims.

What abuses did you suffer?

Psychological abuse beyond your wildest imagination.

Who lost their family as a result of ESP?

I did and many of my friends did. We were all taught to see our families and former friends in the worst light imaginable.

Did anyone else notice that Keith talks a lot but says very little?

No. Not until the end. It all seemed so brilliant for a while, until I woke up. Then it was all ridiculous. Like waking up from a horrible nightmare.

Was anyone hypnotized?

Yes. The whole “inductive learning” model of Rational Inquiry is one giant hypnosis session. That’s what Rational Inquiry is: An hypnotic induction model to control people without their knowledge or agreement.

Sadly, did anyone sleep with Keith?

All the women who spend a lot of time in Albany sleep with Keith eventually. Even the gays.

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TRADUCCIÓN

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UN LECTOR PUBLICADO:

Había preguntas por un marido canadiense en un post anterior.

Tengo miedo de escribir esto. Esta ha sido una pesadilla. Espero que otros salgan de las sombras y la respuesta también.

Nos dicen cómo le enganchó.

Me dijeron que investigación racional era una patente de tecnología para eliminar creencias limitantes. Fue un “procedure completo de prueba” para eliminar los accesorios para el mundo exterior y hacer una persona más alegre, al igual que los objetivos del budismo. “Scientific enlightenment”.

Estudié filosofía oriental apareció el liderazgo budista Lama Tenzin y más tarde, el Dalai Lama fueron en apoyo de esto. Pensaba como los budistas si personas superaron sus accesorios, todos los males del mundo curarse especialmente mío. Me sentí importante y orgullosa de mi misma se empeñen en que esto suceda.

Esto era una completa mentira. No hay procedimiento de investigación racional que no sea un procedimiento para meterse con tu mente y te induce a endeudados en todos los sentidos a vanguardia y prefecto.

Ninguna cantidad de EMs, laboratorio de objetivos, coaching sesiones o formación tiene algún efecto sobre quitar o disminuir mis sentimientos de apego.

¿Cómo cambiaron sus valores y creencias (EM)?

Por una vez, yo poco a poco y en mayor grado, había demonizado todo fuera de ESP.

¿Cómo funciona investigación racional?

No es así. Es técnicas de psicoterapia altamente invasivas administradas por mujeres no entrenadas y sin licencia más de que en el harem de vanguardia. Todo lo que hace es hacerle más vulnerable a la sugerencia y te presionen a entregar todo su dinero y tiempo a la dirección del ESP.

Explicar los valores sociales del grupo.

Muy controlado, muy superficial. Poligamia y el sexo es un gran trato y apariencia física y cuánto dinero tienes es todo nadie se preocupa. Lo contrario del budismo.

En ESP alguien como Oprah es un fondo de alimentación vida baja debido a sus problemas de peso. Considerando que una flaca bonita 20-algo con mucho dinero heredado es la persona más valorada en el mundo si ella ha dedicado a Keith. Incluso si ella tiene no un logro individual.

¿Espians socializar fuera del grupo?

Se desaconseja y eres ‘guilted’ en participar en tantas cosas de comunidad de ESP, no hay tiempo izquierda siempre a socializar con otros.

¿Cómo Espians pagan?

Cada uno se paga lo menos posible si se les paga en absoluto.

¿Cuál es el modelo de negocio?

Socialismo.

P [Prefect] and V [Vanguard]

P [prefecto] y V [vanguardia].

¿Hay un intento de mentir y de guardar secretos?

Sí. Todas las personas en el área de Albany que trabajan directamente con V y P son muy sigilosos y mienten.

Explicar el modelo MLM.

Que reclutar personas, reclutan a otros y así sucesivamente y así sucesivamente. Si haces eso, hacen dinero.

¿Cómo explican la esclavitud y la marca?

No lo hacen. Lo que hacen es inducir, durante períodos de tiempo, una visión del mundo misógino que clasifica a las mujeres como ‘princesas’, deshonestas, oportunistas pulgas saltando de host a host a la sanguijuela de los hombres. Las mujeres ‘no tienen ningún carácter,’ ‘nunca mantenga su palabra’ y ‘necesitan los hombres para cuidar de ellos.’ La única manera que una mujer puede trascender sus defectos horribles, innatas es si ella entrega el control de todo y da prioridad a la disciplina por encima de todo. Aunque no es disciplina real. Las prácticas de disciplina sólo están haciendo lo que le dicen sobre comer, dormir, sexo y estar de guardia todo el día por el liderazgo. Puesto que el liderazgo no está haciendo nada productivo en realidad su rendición para lograr nada en el nombre de crecimiento y carácter.

Explicar cómo Keith había normalizado para dormir con los estudiantes.

Todo el mundo cree que Keith puede integrar a las personas en formas especiales que son incognoscibles. Debido a esto, el sexo se supone que es parte de ella y su adicción al sexo es normalizada.

¿Es posible ser víctima de este culto?

Hay muy pocas personas en este culto que no son víctimas.

¿Qué abusos sufre usted?

Maltrato psicológico más allá de su imaginación más salvaje.

¿Que perdió a su familia como resultado de ESP?

Lo hice y muchos de mis amigos lo hicieron. Se nos enseñó a ver nuestras familias y amigos en la luz peor imaginable.

¿Alguien más notó que Keith habla mucho pero dice poco?

Jajaja No hasta el final. Todo parecía tan brillante por un tiempo, hasta que me desperté. Entonces era todo ridículo. Como despertando de una pesadilla horrible.

¿Era alguien hipnotizado?

Sí. El “inductive learning entero” modelo de investigación racional es una sesión de hipnosis gigante. Que es lo que es investigación racional: un modelo de inducción hipnótica para control de personas sin su conocimiento o acuerdo.

¿Lamentablemente, nadie durmió con Keith?

Todas las mujeres que pasan mucho tiempo en Albany finalmente dormir con Keith. Incluso los gays.