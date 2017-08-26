Open Letter to Alejandro Junco – father of DOS “slave”, Rosa Laura Junco (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Alejandro Junco publishes newspapers in Mexico.

Alejandro Junco de la Vega, born 1948, in Monterrey, Mexico, is a distinguished journalist, educator, and publisher. He heads the largest newspaper consortium in Mexico, publishing nine papers with a daily circulation of 1.4 million.

He is also the father of one of Keith Raniere’s foremost disciples: Rosa Laura Junco.

Dear Mr. Alejandro Junco de la Vega:

Rosa Laura Junco

In Mexico, branding is done to cattle on the ranches.

In Clifton Park, NY, USA, a man named Keith Raniere is branding human females.

I submit to you, Mr. Junco, that you should consider investigating whether your daughter, Rosa Laura, is a member of a group of women who participate in human female branding – and what amounts to human trafficking.

I urge you, Mr. Junco, to not merely accept the word of your daughter, for this group of which I am writing has been instructed to deny this branding and human trafficking occurs. I urge you to investigate this matter in the same manner as a top journalist like yourself would investigate it.

Your daughter and the women of her group have been told to deny their group exists. The group has been called DOS [Dominant Over Submissive] or The Project.

Let me explain the branding procedure:

Women are brought to a certain home in Clifton Park, N,Y. blindfolded. They are led to a room and disrobed. Naked, they are led to a larger room and made to lie on a table.

Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O., administers the branding.

The iron is heated to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (260 degrees Celsius). Four naked women hold down the woman to be branded – one to each limb – so she doesn’t squirm and injure herself or the physician. No anesthesia is permitted.

The branding iron is applied by Dr. Roberts on the pubic region. It burns through the epidermis, then the dermis, and grazes the subcutaneous skin. The smell of burning flesh mingles with the scent of sweat falling in beads from the women holding down the woman being branded, henceforth to be known as the slave.

The design is not applied in one strike of the iron. Because it is painful, the to-be-branded woman, writhing in pain, struggles to escape, crying sometimes to stop the process.

The white hot metal is pressed to the skin in small sections. No respite is allowed once the branding process has begun.

Again and again the white-hot iron strikes to form the design, with space between each scar for tissue to expands, filling in gaps.

The ultimate design is of the letters, K-R: the initials of Keith Raniere.

After the scarring, Dr. Roberts cleans the branded area, bandages and wraps it in cellophane so no oxygen reaches it. Oxygen speeds healing, allowing skin to repair and obscure the initials of the master of the women: The goal is a permanent scaring of the brand of K-R.

Bleeding and oozing are common. For weeks, the branded woman covers the cellophane with medical tape so fluids don’t soil her undergarments.

Your daughter, Rosa Laura, has been one of the leaders of this group. She has helped fund its operation. There are reliable people who claim she has been branded herself.

That is the first area of concern I wish to bring to your attention.

It may not be criminal, but it shows a devotion to Mr. Raniere that most would see as warped and disturbing.

There is another activity of which your daughter, as a leader of this DOS group, has been involved.

Silence is required of the women of DOS, for most would view branding of females as grotesque and unconscionable. To ensure this silence, every member is required to provide “collateral”, which is held by those who obey Mr. Raniere.

Collateral consists of obscene photos and videos of each member of DOS. It also includes her “confessions”, on audio or video, to crimes and humiliating acts she or members of her family have ever done in life. She may betray family and friends. She may make false confession.

Wealthy woman are required to give assets as collateral to those who obey Mr. Raniere.

Is this unfortunate rascal, Keith Raniere legally unable to distinguish whether or not he has committed criminal acts?

Keith Raniere

“Collateral” is uploaded to a DropBox account – where it can be accessed by Clare Bronfman, the Seagram’s heiress who funds most of Mr. Raniere’s operations – and certain members of the Society of Protectors (SOP), an all male group that learns, first-hand from Raniere, how to control women. Mr. Raniere can access the collateral anytime he wants.

“Collateral” is to be used to destroy the life and reputation of any woman who threatens to leave the group – or who threatens to reveal the secrets of DOS.

Your daughter is a co-conspirator in the gathering of collateral and of coercing women to provide collateral. Reliable people have said your daughter has provided collateral to Mr. Raniere of herself.

There is more:

In the past and possibly the present, Mr. Raniere has broken the laws of New York State by having sexual relations with females under the age of 17 (The New York State age of consent is 17). An adult having sex with a person under 17 in New York commits the felony of Statutory Rape.

Several women have told me Mr. Raniere committed such acts in the past. This far, he’s escaped prosecution for those heinous deeds.

It is believed your daughter provided him, knowingly or unknowingly, with opportunities to commit acts of Statutory Rape. If it was done knowingly, she could be charged as an accomplice. There is plenty of evidence on the public record that Mr. Raniere has committed Statutory Rape. Eye witnesses who claim to have been raped by Mr. Raniere have told their stories to the Albany Times Union and elsewhere.

Your daughter has brought teenage girls to her home to be trained by Keith Raniere. He was seen kissing these girls on the lips – as if it were his manner of greeting them. He may have done, or plans to do more.

This is a picture of three teenage girls your daughter has put in contact with Keith Raniere.

There is yet another area of concern:

Reliable people have told me your daughter is a co-conspirator in activities which include tax evasion, money laundering, illegal human experiments, and other felonious acts that are investigated by the US Department of Homeland Security. Her co-conspirators in the commission of these crimes include Clare Bronfman, Loretta Garza, Dr. Brandon Porter, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Karen Unterreiner, Allison Mack, Keith Raniere and others.

Your daughter has invested considerable money with Mr. Raniere. She may have been deceived. She may be a victim of hypnosis or brainwashing.

Keith Raniere is said to be a man who is skilled in hypnosis and in making people believe in his goodness and even his divinity.

Her money may be traceable to funding an array of criminal activities.

All of these actions I have named can be easily documented by law enforcement or by journalists determined to find out the truth.

I urge you, Mr. Junco, as arguably your nation’s greatest journalist, a national hero to millions of Mexicans, the nation’s most powerful publisher and with the vast resources at your disposal, to investigate these matters which I have mentioned.

If you wish to contact me. I will provide you with unequivocal evidence of the truth of all that I have stated in my letter.

If what I have written is true – I urge you to rescue your daughter and perhaps the daughters of other fathers – be they Mexican, American or Canadian – from the insane and destructive grip of an invidious, ruthless and diabolical individual.

Yours Sincerely,

Frank Parlato

716-990-5740

email; frankparlato@gmail.com

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TRADUCCIÓN

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Estimado Sr. Alejandro Junco de la Vega:

Rosa Laura Junco

En México, marca se hace al ganado en los ranchos.

En Clifton Park, NY, Estados Unidos, un hombre llamado Keith Raniere es marca a mujeres humanas.

Presento a usted, Sr. Junco, que debería considerar investigar si su hija, Laura de la Rosa, es un miembro de un grupo de mujeres que participan en branding femenino humano – y lo que equivale a la trata de seres humanos.

Les pido, Sr. Junco, no simplemente aceptar la palabra de su hija, para este grupo de que escribo ha sido instruido negar esta marca y trata de personas ocurre. Le insto a investigar este asunto en la misma forma que un periodista superior como usted mismo lo investigaría.

Su hija y las mujeres de su grupo les ha dicho que negar que su grupo existe. El grupo ha sido llamado DOS [dominante sobre sumiso] o el proyecto.

Me explico el procedimiento de creación de marca:

La mujer es presentada a una cierta casa en Clifton Park, NY con los ojos vendados. Se llevó a una habitación y despojados. Desnuda, condujo a una habitación más grande y hace acostarse sobre una mesa.

Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O., administra la marca.

El hierro se calienta a 500 (260 grados Celsius). Cuatro mujeres desnudas pulsado de la mujer a ser marca – uno a cada extremidad – así que ella no retuercen y lesionarse a sí misma o el médico. No se permite anestesia.

La plancha de la marca es aplicada por el Dr. Roberts en la región pubiana. Quema a través de la epidermis, luego la dermis y roza la piel subcutánea. El olor a carne quemada se confunde con el olor de sudor cayendo en cuentas de las mujeres manteniendo la mujer marca en adelante para ser conocido como el esclavo.

No se aplica el diseño de un golpe del hierro. Porque es doloroso, la marca de ser para mujer, retorciéndose de dolor, lucha por escapar, llorando a veces para detener el proceso.

La fundición blanca se presiona la piel en pequeñas secciones. No respiro se permite una vez comenzado el proceso de branding.

Una y otra vez las formas del hierro candente que el diseño, con espacio entre cada cicatriz de tejido se expande, llenando vacíos.

El diseño final es de letras, K-R: las iniciales de Keith Raniere.

Después de la cicatrización, Dr. Roberts limpia la zona de marca, vendajes y envuelve en celofán, por lo que no hay oxígeno lo alcanza. Velocidades de oxígeno curación, permitiendo que la piel reparar y ocultar las iniciales del maestro: el objetivo es una cicatriz permanente de la marca de la K-R.

Sangrado y supuración son comunes. Durante semanas, la mujer marca cubre el celofán con cinta médica para que fluidos no suelo su ropa interior.

Su hija, Laura de la Rosa, ha sido uno de los líderes de este grupo. Ella ha ayudado a financiar su funcionamiento. Hay personas confiables que afirman que ella ha calificado a sí misma.

Es la primera área de preocupación que deseo llamar su atención.

No puede ser criminal, pero muestra una devoción al Sr. Raniere que más vería como deformado e inquietante.

Hay otra actividad que su hija, como líder del grupo DOS, ha estado involucrada.

El silencio es de las mujeres del DOS, para ver más marca de hembras como grotesco y desmesurada. Para asegurar este silencio, cada miembro se requiere “collateral”, que se lleva a cabo por aquellos que obedecen el Sr. Raniere.

Bienes muebles en de obscenos fotos y videos de cada miembro de DOS. También incluye su “confessions”, en audio o video, crímenes y actos humillantes o miembros de su familia han hecho en la vida. Ella puede traicionar a familiares y amigos. Ella puede hacer confesión falsa.

Mujer rica están obligados a dar activos como garantía para aquellos que obedecen el Sr. Raniere.

Is this unfortunate rascal, Keith Raniere legally unable to distinguish whether or not he has committed criminal acts? Keith Raniere

“Collateral” es subido a una cuenta de DropBox – donde se puede acceder por Clare Bronfman, heredera de la Seagram que fondos aoo de las operaciones de Raniere – y por los miembros de la sociedad de protectores (SOP), un grupo de todo hombre que se entera, de primera mano de Raniere, cómo las mujeres control. Raniere, por supuesto, cam también acceder a los bienes en garantía cuando él quiera.

“Collateral” es a destruir la vida y la reputación de una mujer que amenaza con dejan el grupo, o que amenaza con revela los secretos de DOS.

Su hija es un co-conspirator en el encuentro de garantía y de coaccionar a las mujeres para proporcionar garantías. Confiables han dicho que su hija ha brindado garantías a Sr. Raniere de sí misma.

Hay más:

En el pasado y posiblemente en el presente, el Sr. Raniere ha roto las leyes del estado de Nueva York por tener relaciones sexuales con mujeres menores de 17 (estado de Nueva York edad del consentimiento es 17). Un adulto teniendo sexo con una persona menores de 17 años en Nueva York comete el delito de estupro.

Varias mujeres me han dicho que el Sr. Raniere cometido tales actos en el pasado. Hasta aquí, es escapó de enjuiciamiento por los hechos atroces.

Se cree que su hija le, a sabiendas o sin saberlo, con oportunidades para cometer actos de violación estatutaria. Si se ha hecho a sabiendas, podría ser acusada como cómplice. Su hija ha traído a adolescentes a su casa para ser entrenado por Keith Raniere. Fue visto estas chicas de besos en los labios. Él pudo haber hecho más.

This is a picture of three teenage girls your daughter has put in contact with Keith Raniere.

Esta es una fotografía de tres de las adolescentes que su hija ha puesto en contacto con Keith Raniere.

Aún existe otra área de preocupación:

Gente confiable me dijo que tu hija es un co-conspirator en actividades que incluyen evasión de impuestos, lavado de dinero, experimentos humanos ilegales y otros actos criminal que están siendo investigados por el nosotros Departamento de seguridad nacional. Sus conspiradores en la Comisión de estos delitos son Clare Bronfman, Loretta Garza, Dr. Brandon Porter, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Karen Unterreiner, Allison Mack, Keith Raniere y otros.

Su hija ha invertido mucho dinero con el Sr. Raniere. Ella pudo haber sido engañada. Ella puede ser una víctima de la hipnosis o lavado de cerebro.

Keith Raniere se dice que es un hombre que es experto en hipnosis y en hacer que la gente a creer en su bondad e incluso su divinidad.

Su dinero puede ser trazable a la financiación de una serie de actividades delictivas.

Todas estas acciones que yo he nombrado pueden documentarse fácilmente por aplicación de la ley o por periodistas, decididos a averiguar la verdad.

Le insto, señor Junco, como podría decirse de la nación mayor periodista, un héroe nacional a millones de mexicanos, editor más poderoso de la nación y con los vastos recursos a su disposición, para investigar estas cuestiones que he mencionado.

Si desea ponerse en contacto conmigo. Brindaré con evidencia inequívoca de la verdad de todo lo que me ha indicado en la carta.

Si lo que he escrito es cierto, le insto a rescatar a su hija y tal vez las hijas de otros padres – sea mexicana, americana o canadiense – de la empuñadura demencial y destructiva de una persona ingrata, cruel y diabólica.

Suyo atentamente,

Frank Parlato

716-990-5740

correo electrónico; frankparlato@gmail.com