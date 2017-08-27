Sahajo Haertel is a German speaking babysitter for the children of Rainbow Cultural Garden.

Rainbow Garden is an experimental program that is based on the premise that having seven strangers speak seven languages for 90 hours a week to your child will make the child’s brain develop faster. This novel – and totally untested – idea was dreamed up by that renowned non-scientist, Keith Raniere, who speaks only one language and who has absolutely no expertise or experience in child rearing (His one confirmed child was taken away from him by the child’s mother who had grown weary of Raniere’s constant experimenting with their child.

Parents pay $125,000 per year per child to have their children participate in the experiment.

Sahajo took the one hour course required for anyone to qualify as a Multicultural Development Specialist (This course is purely another made-up regimen — and is not recognized by anyone outside of Raniere-world). Then, she began speaking German to children in the children’s experiment shortly thereafter.

Sahajo is also a belly dancer and is a dancing partner with Vanguard harem woman Ivy Nevares.

Sahajo is also a photographer.

Sahajo “married” Ken Kozak, a longtime follower of Keith Raniere, and member of the Society of Protectors and a US citizen. By marrying Kozak, Sahajo Haertel-Kozak acquired a green card.

She also reportedly acquired a brand near her vagina. She is reputedly a DOS slave – and thus has Raniere’s initials branded into her pubic region. Her collateral has been uploaded on DropBox.

Nowhere on Ken Kozak’s Twitter or Instagram accounts are there pictures of the newlyweds together. Her Facebook, which features plenty of photographs, show none with her husband.

The Vanguard may have ordered Ken to marry his bride.

Sahajo has a green card and maybe that was all she needed from her husband.

Reliable sources say Sahajo has been visiting Vanguard for private mentoring and she has good bedside manners.

She lives in Clifton Park.

Ken Kozak appears to be at V-Week. Sahajo was certainly there last year.

Because of the suspected spying/hacking by organizers of V-Week into the computers of the people who attend, the people who normally report to Frank Report have to be especially careful.

Ken Kozak a member of the Society of Protectors. Not a member of the 1000 Keith built millionaires club.

Ken Kozak a member of the Society of Protectors.

Sahajo Haertel-Kozak is a fusion tribal belly dancer.

Dance I will give you a child and she will be an avatar. Here is a woman who it is believed just joined his harem.

Ken Kozak took a photo of Lake George. He rightly points out the view stays the same. But a lot has changed with his Vanguard and maybe his wife too.

Ken Kozak took a photo of Lake George. He rightly points out the view stays the same. But a lot has changed with his view of Vanguard and maybe with Ken’s wife too.

One thing is unchangeable: All students owe P [l] and V [r] their ardent devotion and worship for what they do for each and everyone.One thing is unchangeable: All students owe P [l] and V [r] their ardent devotion and worship for what they do for each and everyone.

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TRADUCCIÓN

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Triángulo: Sahajo, Ken y vanguardia

Sahajo Haertel es una niñera de habla alemana para los niños del arco iris Cultural jardín.

Jardín arco iris es un programa experimental que se basa en la premisa de que tener siete extraños hablan siete idiomas por 90 horas que a la semana a su hijo hará cerebro del niño desarrollar más rápido. Esta idea de la novela – y totalmente – fue soñada por que no-científico de renombre, Keith Raniere, quien habla solamente una lengua y que no cuenta con absolutamente ninguna experiencia o experiencia en la crianza de los niños (su uno confirmado niño le fue quitado por la madre del niño que había crecido cansada de la constante de Raniere experimentando con su hijo.

Los padres pagan $125.000 por año por niño para que sus hijos participen en el experimento.

Sahajo tomó el curso de una hora necesario para que cualquiera pueda calificar como un especialista en desarrollo Multicultural (este curso es puramente otro régimen confeccionado–y no es reconocido por nadie fuera de Raniere-mundo). Luego, ella comenzó a hablar alemán a los niños en el experimento de los niños pronto después de eso.

Sahajo también es una bailarina y pareja con mujer de harén de vanguardia Ivy Nevares.

Sahajo es también un fotógrafo.

Sahajo “married” Ken Kozak, un seguidor desde hace mucho tiempo de Keith Raniere y miembro de la sociedad de protectores y un ciudadano de los Estados Unidos. Al casarse con Kozak, Sahajo Haertel-Kozak adquirió una tarjeta verde.

Ella también adquirió una marca cerca de su vagina. Ella es supuestamente un esclavo de DOS – y así tiene las iniciales de Raniere marcas en su región púbica. Su garantía se ha subido a DropBox.

En ninguna parte en Twitter o Instagram de Ken Kozak cuentas existen fotos de los recién casados juntos. Su Facebook, que cuenta con un montón de fotografías, mostrar nada con su marido.

La vanguardia puede han ordenado Ken a casarse con su novia.

Sahajo tiene una tarjeta verde y tal vez eso era todo que necesitaba de su esposo.

Fuentes confiables dicen que Sahajo ha visitado vanguardia para tutoría privada y tiene buenos modales de cabecera.

Ella vive en el parque de Clifton.

Ken Kozak aparece en V-semana. Sahajo hubo sin duda el año pasado.

Debido a la sospecha espionaje/hacking por los organizadores de la V semana en los ordenadores de las personas que asisten, las personas que normalmente informe informe de Frank tienen que ser especialmente cuidadosos.

Ken Kozak a member of the Society of Protectors. Not a member of the 1000 Keith built millionaires club.

Ken Kozak un miembro de la sociedad de protectores.

Sahajo Haertel-Kozak is a fusion tribal belly dancer.

Sahajo Haertel-Kozak es una belly dancer de tribal fusión.

Dance_______________ I will give you a child and she will be an avatar.________ Here is a woman who it is believed just joined his harem.

Ken Kozak took a photo of Lake George. He rightly points out the view stays the same. But a lot has changed with his Vanguard and maybe his wife too.

Ken Kozak took a photo of Lake George. He rightly points out the view stays the same. But a lot has changed with his view of Vanguard and maybe with Ken’s wife too.

One thing is unchangeable: All students owe P [l] and V [r] their ardent devotion and worship for what they do for each and everyone.

Una cosa es inmutable: todos los estudiantes deben P [l] y V [r] su ardiente devoción y adoración por lo que hacen para todos y cada uno.