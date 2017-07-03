What does “DOS” actually mean?

“Society of Protectors” is the official Raniere-world name for the men’s equivalent of the Jness women’s society that metastasized into DOS.

Some Frank Report commenters have suggested that the SOP name is a cruel joke by Mr. Raniere on his followers – and that it really means “Soci-O-Path.” Another commenter noted that SOP means “Swinger-Open(marriage)-Polyamorous” in the “lifestyle community.”

Could there be a double meaning in DOS?

Some sources report it as simply “DS”, from the Latin “Dominus-Servus” or “Master-Slave.” This seems consistent with the described practices of female slaves and female masters.

Other sources report that DOS stands for “Dominant Over Submissive.” This has such an overtly sexual connotation that it might make recruiting a challenge!

Perhaps the organization is described as “Dominus-Servus” to new prospects – and only after they are committed by giving “collateral” do they learn that it is “Dominant Over Submissive.”

Mr. Raniere reportedly has a fascination with the character Lucifer (Satan) in Milton’s Paradise Lost. Lucifer is charismatic and persuasive and, of course, without conscience in how he treats all around him. Many would argue this is exactly what Mr. Raniere himself aspires to – or has already become.

In Book 2 of Paradise Lost, we learn that while Lucifer was still in Heaven, when he first envisioned overthrowing God, a beautiful daughter was born, fully formed, directly from his head. Her beauty drew many of the other angels into Lucifer’s plot to overthrow God.

Could it be that DOS means “Daughters of Satan” ?

Four naked women hold the woman to be branded down.

The Witch or Devil’s mark was believed to be the permanent marking of the Devil on his initiates to seal their obedience and service to him. He created the mark by raking his claw across their flesh, or by making a blue or red brand using a hot iron.

Keith Raniere is fond of quoting from Paradise Lost.







