Stats for Frank Report for June

By Frank Parlato

Frank Report stats for June 2017.

Frank Report is a website that covers developments surrounding Keith Raniere and the people under his control.

It is operated solely by myself and just resumed writing content in June, after a long hiatus.

A few stories in Frank Report were also published in the Niagara Falls Reporter and Artvoice where they attracted their own audience. I will try to publish those stats at a later time.

I do not promote the Frank Report site on social media, although anyone is free to do so if they wish.

Word-of-mouth seems to be how most readers have learned about Frank Report as readers share with others who are interested in learning more about Mr. Raniere and the companies he controls.

For the month of June, there were 79,535 views. If the recent rate continues to hold at the same rate of the last few weeks, views in July will exceed 100,000.

If anything justifies Frank Reports’ continued existence, it is phone calls I get from people who have used this website to aid in their research of Mr. Raniere. They report that they have walked away – and, in some cases, run away as fast as possible – to avoid getting caught up in Raniere’s schemes and machinations.

Since the existence of DOS was first revealed in early June, I have also fielded calls from several people who said they were leaving Mr. Raniere after learning about human branding and blackmail. Those type of calls also cause me to persist in my attempt to expose Raniere for the charlatan and huckster that he is.

Mr. Raniere depends on a total lack of transparency to maintain his organization. Therefore, to effectively report on his work, for credibility, I want to be as transparent as possible.

The chart below shows the top 10 countries for views of Frank Report for June. There is a longer list of countries with smaller numbers of views which was rather lengthy and not worth publishing. Most of the readers are from the USA and Canada and some from Mexico.

June total views:

Keith Raniere has students worldwide who marvel at his genius and his ethical teachings. He also has millions at his disposal thanks to his disciple Clare Bronfman. He has told his students not to read Frank Report for it is filled with lies. Frank Report does not try to check who visits this website. It is not known how many of Mr. Raniere's present students are reading the site.

Keith Raniere has students worldwide who marvel at his “genius” and his “ethical” teachings. And thanks to his benefactress, Clare Bronfman, he also has millions of dollars at his disposal to bring lawsuits against people who criticize him. He has told his students not to read Frank Report for it is filled with lies. It is not known how many of Mr. Raniere’s students read Frank Report.