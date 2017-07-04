Why was DOS invented?

Vanguard loves to teach women.

Keith Raniere was born with a “perfect mind” – at least that’s what taught in ESP.







Executive Success Program (ESP) members are taught in their very first module that “Vanguard” Keith Raniere is the smartest man in the world. There are multiple reports that inner circle members are told that he has perfect recall, not only of his own life, but of all of his previous lives, which accounts for his exceptional knowledge and wisdom.

Despite that, he was unable to formulate the ESP modules until he met “Prefect” Nancy Salzman, who reportedly did the actual writing in 1998 using her Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) expertise. (It’s puzzling why Vanguard hadn’t invented NLP already in one of his past lives).

Mr. Raniere has never been reported to have taught an ESP Intensive himself, but there are reports that in the very early days, when the only ESP location was in the Albany, NY area, he would drop in on evening sessions, where he was able to sense that some young women students were special. A number of these quickly became members of his “inner circle” and received VERY special training.

Critical coverage in the local press began poisoning ESP recruiting in the Albany area around 2003. But other ESP Centers were founded in Mexico, Canada, and elsewhere in the U.S.

The ESP curriculum was extended with more modules (How had Mr. Raniere left them out the first time?) which, however, could only be taught in Albany (Why not elsewhere?) So, the flow of young women students to Albany continued.

Local and national press criticism of ESP ramped up significantly in 2006, which reduced enrollment at all its Centers.

Given its immaculate origins in Mr. Raniere’s mind, it is surprising that the ESP curriculum neglected the subject of being “fully female” until 2006. That is when Pam Cafritz and Marianna Fernandez were driving their “housemate”, Mr. Raniere, and he explained that (despite his gender) he could create a curriculum for “the most advanced and detailed paths of gender discovery in the world.” Thus was Jness born. https://www.jness.com/site/ “Our Story”

Jness does not publicize its connection to ESP. But female ESP students are encouraged to join Jness. And women recruited into Jness are quickly told by ESP members how wonderful ESP is, and that everything they read online about ESP is lies. However, only a cynic would believe that Jness was invented as a covert feeder of new female students into ESP, and eventually to Albany, or as a method of extracting extra tuition from existing female ESP members.

Jness chapters exist in many cities around the world. Meetings are usually held in women’s houses, often rotating around between members. While there is an Albany chapter, it does not seem to have the same kind of central role as the Albany chapter of ESP. In particular, there do not seem to be advanced Jness modules that are only taught in Albany.

Given its immaculate origins in Mr. Raniere’s mind, we are further surprised to discover that Jness was also incomplete in teaching the totality of being a woman. This was apparently remedied by the creation of the Dominant Over Submissive (“DOS”) curriculum, reportedly in about 2015, with the “birth mother” in this case being Allison Mack.

It is not clear why the additional teachings of DOS could not have been simply added to Jness. Nor is it clear why the additional curriculum, under whichever “brand,” could not be taught in the cities of Jness chapters.

For whatever reason, the unique feature of the teachings of DOS seems to be that they require an attractive young woman to travel to Albany – and for her to be branded with Keith Raniere’s initials. And the branding has to take place in the woman’s pubic area, where only a future intimate partner will discover them (One can only imagine what an interesting conversation takes place when that discovery happens!).

Nancy Salzman is the figurehead of the Raniere teachings.

Nancy Salzman is the “Prefect.”