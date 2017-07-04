Readers comments: With artwork: Raniere as Lucifer; or is it vice versa?

Readers comments with artwork:





DOS really is Keith playing Lucifer.

The whole 666 recruitment numbers, the “mark of the devil”, having women call him or other women “Master”.





Anyone who knows Keith well, knows he is thoroughly obsessed with Lucifer in Paradise Lost and during intermittent periods of time, talks about Lucifer and his pet nickname: ‘Luciferians’ constantly.





When I first read about the 666 recruitment numbers I immediately thought Whaaaa? ‘666’ like the devil? Thank you Frank Report, this post is awesome! So accurate!

Psychopaths like Keith always out themselves as psychopaths eventually. (Everyone Google: “How to identify a psychopath”.)









Logos for companies designed by Mr. Raniere.





Sisters helping a sister.





The slave master [second from right] approaches the slaves





The psychopath ENJOYS making others suffer. Just as normal humans enjoy seeing other people happy, or doing things that make other people smile, the psychopath enjoys the exact opposite. [Naked human branding requires painful suffering. Sleep deprivation, low-cal diets, spanking, etc., Keith’s pain module, all entail suffering]

DOS women celebrate in the moonlight





“Speak of the devil” means the target is accused of being a Luciferian, the ultimate epithet in Raniere-world, a person with inverted values who wishes to destroy all positive things.





Keith is evil. A decade of first hand witness accounts of women coming forward describing the abuses they suffered, the fraud, the misogyny, and the disgusting sexual addiction of Keith Raniere is not “propaganda”. It’s called eyewitness accounts.

Lucifer from Paradise Lost.

Mr. Raniere has thought out a blackmail-based, multi-level marketing group called Dominant Over Submissive (DOS). He based the recruitment on a mathematical formula where six women would recruit six slaves who each would recruit six slaves: 6-6-6.

Keith Raniere claims to be a scientist.

Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. performs the Female Pubic Branding for the women of DOS

Symbol of Student of Keith Raniere.

The fireworks display of Keith Raniere so totally blowing up his carefully cultivated persona in such a glorious “Yes I am a psychopath” fashion, it takes my breath away. I can’t wait to read more on this blog. Fascinating thread too.





Psychopaths are soul eaters or “Psychophagic.”

Keith seems to be infatuated with pain and joy, seemingly invoking the formeron others, so he can obtain the latter for himself.





I think he is the devil. Because he destroys without reason. There is no logic in the destruction he causes. He destroys things he says he loves. He gets joy from other people’s pain.





There is no fanciful “grand conspiracy” against Keith Raniere. His conduct has been reported and the consequences of his conduct effect everyone in the NXIVM community. Plain and simple.





Every day you intertwine your life more with Keith Raniere’s moves you to a place of less and less options. One day you may wake up and realize – “Yes it was/is all true and I denied it”.

Four naked women hold the woman to be branded down.

Keith Raniere believes the most ethical teachings are available for you!

Deceptive brainwashing isn’t voluntary.

‘Look deeply into my eyes,’ Keith Raniere says. “I will help you solve your problems.”

One of Mr. Raniere’s patents is revealing:

Publication number: 20130281879

Abstract: An aspect of the present invention is a method for determining whether a Luciferian can be rehabilitated. The method includes stimulating the Luciferian with a first stimulus and recording a first physiological response by the Luciferian to said first stimulus. The method includes determining, from the first physiological response, a first polarity of the Luciferian’s response to the first stimulus. The method includes stimulating the Luciferian with a second stimulus and recording a second physiological response by the Luciferian to said second stimulus. Further, the method includes determining, from the second physiological response, a second polarity of the Luciferian’s response to the second stimulus. The method includes comparing the first polarity to the second polarity to determine whether the second polarity has a greater value than the first polarity; and determining, from said comparing of first polarity and second polarity, whether the Luciferian can be rehabilitated.

Type: Application

Filed: March 15, 2013

Publication date: October 24, 2013

Inventor: Keith A. Raniere