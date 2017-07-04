TIME FOR ACTION – BLOW THE WHISTLE NOW!

Several readers have expressed dismay about the fact that Keith “Vanguard” Raniere – and the various members of his inner circle – have never been prosecuted for any of what clearly seem to be illegal acts and misdeeds.

Some believe this is due to the sheer ineptitude of the local law enforcement agencies, while others are convinced that he’s used some of the money he’s gotten from Clare and Sara Bronfman to influence key members of those same agencies. A few also think that, in at least one instance, Mr. Raniere was able to “compromise” an investigator who had once vowed to bring him and his cult down..

Many people are understandably afraid to take on Mr. Raniere because of his well-earned reputation for litigating people into bankruptcy (Mr. Raniere actually kept a lawsuit going against cult-deprogrammer Rick Ross for more than 13 years, even though he never won a single motion in that case). But there’s always a chance that if the right law enforcement agency official receives enough complaints about all the alleged illegal activities of Mr. Raniere and his followers, someone will eventually do something to stop what now appears to be an international organized crime operation.

For those who are concerned about what is going on, type out a letter to one or more of the following law enforcement officials, and ask them to do something about Keith A. Raniere and his sordid, anorexic group of worshipers.

Grant

US Attorney Grant Jaquith

Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York

Grant Jaquith, Esq.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York

U.S. Attorney’s Office

445 Broadway

Room 218

Albany, NY 12207-2924

518.431.0247 – Work

518.431.0249 – Fax

Comments:

Just got appointed as of July 1, 2017

Has no known ties to NXIVM or Mr. Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties

Is the top U.S. prosecutor in the district where most of the suspected illegal activities of NXIVM, Mr. Raniere and other NXIVM-related parties take place

_________________________________________________________________________________

FBI Office in Albany, NY

Vadim Thomas

Special Agent in Charge

200 McCarty Avenue

Albany, NY 12209

518.465.7551

Comments:

Was appointed to his position on January 26, 2017

Has no known ties to NXIVM or Mr. Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties

__________________________________________________________________________________

Internal Revenue Service

Lee Whitlock

Director

IRS Whistleblower Office

1973 N. Rulon White Boulevard

M/S 4110

Ogden, UT 84404

Comments:

Was appointed to his position on August 3, 2015

Has no known ties to NXIVM or Mr. Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties

This office has not responded to prior reports of tax evasion and fraud on the part of NXIVM, Raniere and other NXIVM-related parties

__________________________________________________________________________________

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Secretary John F. Kelly

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

301 7th Street SW

#3621

Washington, DC 20407

202.447.5751

Comments:

Appointed by President Donald J. Trump

Has no known ties to NXIVM or Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties

__________________________________________________________________________________

U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Thomas D. Homan

Acting Director

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

500 12th Street SW

Washington, DC 20536

866.347.2433 – Work

Comments:

Appointed by President Donald J. Trump

Has no known ties to NXIVM or Mr. Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties

___________________________________________________________________________________

Office of the New York State Attorney General

Eric T. Schneiderman

New York State Attorney General

The Capitol

Albany, NY 12224-0341

800.771.7755 – General Helpline

866.390.2992 – Immigration Fraud Hotline

Comments:

Heavily funded by the Working Families Party, which receives major funding from the family of the Bronfman Branding Babes

Has close political ties with Hillary Clinton, who also received significant – and, in it is suspected, illegal – political contributions from several members of NXIVM

__________________________________________________________________________________

New York State Department of Taxation & Finance

Report Suspected Tax Evasion/Fraud

Information Referral Unit

W.A. Harriman Campus

Building 9

Albany, NY 12227-2899

518.457.0578 – Work

518.435.8523 – Fax

Comments:

Has no known ties to NXIVM or Mr. Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties

This office has not responded to prior reports of tax evasion and fraud on the part of NXIVM, Mr. Raniere and other NXIVM-related parties

__________________________________________________________________________________

Office of the Albany County District Attorney

P. David Soares

Albany County District Attorney

6 Lodge Street

Albany, NY 12207

518.487.5460

Comments:

Has long-term ties to NXIVM, Mr. Raniere and other NXIVM-related parties

Has several family members who were (or are) members of NXIVM

Has previously allowed a high-ranking member of NXIVM to work in his office as a Legal Intern even though she was a high-school dropout

Is heavily funded by the Working Families Party, which receives major funding from the family of Sara and Clare Bronfman

Has close political ties with Hillary Clinton, who also received significant – and, in many cases, allegedly illegal – political contributions from several members of NXIVM

Branding at the public region of K-R shows who owns the woman.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Albany County Sheriff

Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr.

16 Eagle Street

Albany, NY 12207

518.487.5400 – Work

Comments:

Closely allied with the Albany County District Attorney, P. David Soares

Has failed to respond to many prior complaints about NXIVM, Mr. Raniere and other NXIVM-related parties

___________________________________________________________________________________

Office of the Saratoga County District Attorney

Karen A. Heggen

25 West High Street

Ballston Spa, NY 12020

518.885.2263 – Work

518.884.8627 – Fax

Comments:

Has no known ties to NXIVM or Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties

Is the primary prosecutor in the County in which the Bronfman Brandings take place

Would seem to be a good candidate to handle complaints regarding NXIVM, Raniere and other NXIVM-related parties

__________________________________________________________________________________

Saratoga County Sheriff

Sheriff Michael H. Zurlo

6010 County Farm Road

Ballston Spa, NY 12020

518.885.6761 – Work

Comments:

Has no known ties to NXIVM or Mr. Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties

___________________________________________________________________

IF YOU THINK THAT WHAT MR. RANIERE AND HIS SLAVE MASTERS ARE DOING TO WOMEN IS WRONG, DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT. WRITE A LETTER OF COMPLAINT THAT REFERS A LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY TO ALL THE INFORMATION AND DETAILS THAT HAVE APPEARED IN FRANK REPORT – AND ASK THEM TO AT LEAST INVESTIGATE WHAT MR. RANIERE AND HIS SLAVES ARE DOING TO WOMEN.