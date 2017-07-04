TIME FOR ACTION – BLOW THE WHISTLE NOW!
Several readers have expressed dismay about the fact that Keith “Vanguard” Raniere – and the various members of his inner circle – have never been prosecuted for any of what clearly seem to be illegal acts and misdeeds.
Some believe this is due to the sheer ineptitude of the local law enforcement agencies, while others are convinced that he’s used some of the money he’s gotten from Clare and Sara Bronfman to influence key members of those same agencies. A few also think that, in at least one instance, Mr. Raniere was able to “compromise” an investigator who had once vowed to bring him and his cult down..
Many people are understandably afraid to take on Mr. Raniere because of his well-earned reputation for litigating people into bankruptcy (Mr. Raniere actually kept a lawsuit going against cult-deprogrammer Rick Ross for more than 13 years, even though he never won a single motion in that case). But there’s always a chance that if the right law enforcement agency official receives enough complaints about all the alleged illegal activities of Mr. Raniere and his followers, someone will eventually do something to stop what now appears to be an international organized crime operation.
For those who are concerned about what is going on, type out a letter to one or more of the following law enforcement officials, and ask them to do something about Keith A. Raniere and his sordid, anorexic group of worshipers.
Grant
US Attorney Grant Jaquith
Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York
Grant Jaquith, Esq.
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York
U.S. Attorney’s Office
445 Broadway
Room 218
Albany, NY 12207-2924
518.431.0247 – Work
518.431.0249 – Fax
Comments:
Just got appointed as of July 1, 2017
Has no known ties to NXIVM or Mr. Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties
Is the top U.S. prosecutor in the district where most of the suspected illegal activities of NXIVM, Mr. Raniere and other NXIVM-related parties take place
_________________________________________________________________________________
FBI Office in Albany, NY
Vadim Thomas
Special Agent in Charge
200 McCarty Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
518.465.7551
Comments:
Was appointed to his position on January 26, 2017
Has no known ties to NXIVM or Mr. Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties
__________________________________________________________________________________
Internal Revenue Service
Lee Whitlock
Director
IRS Whistleblower Office
1973 N. Rulon White Boulevard
M/S 4110
Ogden, UT 84404
Comments:
Was appointed to his position on August 3, 2015
Has no known ties to NXIVM or Mr. Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties
This office has not responded to prior reports of tax evasion and fraud on the part of NXIVM, Raniere and other NXIVM-related parties
__________________________________________________________________________________
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Secretary John F. Kelly
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
301 7th Street SW
#3621
Washington, DC 20407
202.447.5751
Comments:
Appointed by President Donald J. Trump
Has no known ties to NXIVM or Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties
__________________________________________________________________________________
U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE)
Thomas D. Homan
Acting Director
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
500 12th Street SW
Washington, DC 20536
866.347.2433 – Work
Comments:
Appointed by President Donald J. Trump
Has no known ties to NXIVM or Mr. Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties
___________________________________________________________________________________
Office of the New York State Attorney General
Eric T. Schneiderman
New York State Attorney General
The Capitol
Albany, NY 12224-0341
800.771.7755 – General Helpline
866.390.2992 – Immigration Fraud Hotline
Comments:
Heavily funded by the Working Families Party, which receives major funding from the family of the Bronfman Branding Babes
Has close political ties with Hillary Clinton, who also received significant – and, in it is suspected, illegal – political contributions from several members of NXIVM
__________________________________________________________________________________
New York State Department of Taxation & Finance
Report Suspected Tax Evasion/Fraud
Information Referral Unit
W.A. Harriman Campus
Building 9
Albany, NY 12227-2899
518.457.0578 – Work
518.435.8523 – Fax
Comments:
Has no known ties to NXIVM or Mr. Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties
This office has not responded to prior reports of tax evasion and fraud on the part of NXIVM, Mr. Raniere and other NXIVM-related parties
__________________________________________________________________________________
Office of the Albany County District Attorney
P. David Soares
Albany County District Attorney
6 Lodge Street
Albany, NY 12207
518.487.5460
Comments:
Has long-term ties to NXIVM, Mr. Raniere and other NXIVM-related parties
Has several family members who were (or are) members of NXIVM
Has previously allowed a high-ranking member of NXIVM to work in his office as a Legal Intern even though she was a high-school dropout
Is heavily funded by the Working Families Party, which receives major funding from the family of Sara and Clare Bronfman
Has close political ties with Hillary Clinton, who also received significant – and, in many cases, allegedly illegal – political contributions from several members of NXIVM
Branding at the public region of K-R shows who owns the woman.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Albany County Sheriff
Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr.
16 Eagle Street
Albany, NY 12207
518.487.5400 – Work
Comments:
Closely allied with the Albany County District Attorney, P. David Soares
Has failed to respond to many prior complaints about NXIVM, Mr. Raniere and other NXIVM-related parties
___________________________________________________________________________________
Office of the Saratoga County District Attorney
Karen A. Heggen
25 West High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
518.885.2263 – Work
518.884.8627 – Fax
Comments:
Has no known ties to NXIVM or Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties
Is the primary prosecutor in the County in which the Bronfman Brandings take place
Would seem to be a good candidate to handle complaints regarding NXIVM, Raniere and other NXIVM-related parties
__________________________________________________________________________________
Saratoga County Sheriff
Sheriff Michael H. Zurlo
6010 County Farm Road
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
518.885.6761 – Work
Comments:
Has no known ties to NXIVM or Mr. Raniere or any other NXIVM-related parties
___________________________________________________________________
IF YOU THINK THAT WHAT MR. RANIERE AND HIS SLAVE MASTERS ARE DOING TO WOMEN IS WRONG, DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT. WRITE A LETTER OF COMPLAINT THAT REFERS A LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY TO ALL THE INFORMATION AND DETAILS THAT HAVE APPEARED IN FRANK REPORT – AND ASK THEM TO AT LEAST INVESTIGATE WHAT MR. RANIERE AND HIS SLAVES ARE DOING TO WOMEN.