Update on Parlato case: Clare Bronfman perjurer?

By Frank Parlato

A reader asks:

Please post an honest status report regarding Clare Bronfman’s case against the host of this site, Mr. Frank Parlato. No one still left in NXIVM will read this site and take it seriously if the host himself does not exhibit exemplary levels of transparency to contrast with NXIVM’s typical obfuscation of their operations and legal matters. Please do not delete this post.

I agree with the comment.

To date, I have exhibited extraordinary transparency on my case, more than any criminal defendant I ever heard of. Even before I was indicted, I was communicative with the media.

November 7, 2015 – Buffalo News: Falls developer Parlato faces choice: Accept plea deal on fraud allegations or risk indictment

“…Frank Parlato vs. the government is like David vs. Goliath, and we all know how that turned out in the end,” Parlato said in a statement last week…. “He has been offered a plea deal, and he has refused to take it,” said Ralph C. Lorigo, one of Parlato’s lawyers on other matters. “He is unwilling to plead guilty to something he doesn’t believe he is guilty of.”

I wrote extensively about my case. In fact, three days after I was indicted, Assistant US Attorney Anthony Bruce asked the judge for a gag order to stop me from writing about my case.

Buffalo News – November 23, 2015: Judge denies gag order in Parlato case.

Frank Parlato Jr.’s unusual role as a newspaper owner writing about his own criminal case prompted the prosecution to ask for a gag order Monday. The judge in the case said no….

“I don’t write fiction,” Parlato said later in a statement, “and that will become clear as the case unfolds.”

I spoke to every reporter who called me. Most defendants do not speak to the media.

Buffalo News – November 22, 2016: Parlato accuses FBI of concocting evidence.

In court papers, Parlato points to what he claims are inaccuracies – 38 in all – in an FBI affidavit seeking search warrants to suggest that investigators are concocting evidence against him. “These aren’t your run of the mill mistakes,” Parlato said Monday. “There’s a pattern emerging here.”



February 16, 2017 – Buffalo News: Judge rejects Parlato’s claim of concocted evidence in Seagrams, IRS case

…the judge’s ruling was hailed by Anthony M. Bruce, the federal prosecutor who handled Parlato’s case… “It is clear from the judge’s ruling that the very basis of that attack was wrong,” Bruce said in a statement. “I was a federal prosecutor for over 37 years and I am proud of every moment I spent in that job, Mr. Parlato’s personal attacks notwithstanding.” …Parlato, who sought to end the criminal case against him, said the judge was wrong… “The ruling doesn’t change the facts of the case,” he said Wednesday. “We’re going to receive complete vindication.” He also claimed to now have evidence that Clare Bronfman, one of the Seagrams’ heirs he is accused of cheating, gave “contradictory statements” about her business dealings with him when she testified before the grand jury. “This is a huge discovery, and it overturns everything in McCarthy’s ruling,” Parlato said of the new evidence. Parlato also promised to continue his “investigation” into Bruce and his allegations of prosecutorial misconduct. Bruce has been the target of a public campaign waged by Artvoice and the Niagara Falls Reporter, Parlato’s other weekly.

ArtVoice – February 17, 2017: Parlato claims to have uncovered perjury by Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman

… Frank Parlato says the truth about serial litigator and alleged cult member Clare Bronfman is finally going to come out. And that truth is, “she is a perjurer,” Parlato says.

Other articles were published:

The Proof of Clare Bronfman’s Perjury in Parlato Case Comes to Light







Government didn’t know if the Letter of Intent was executed or not

Parlato Case a Ham Sandwich Indictment

Frank Parlato: Guilty or Innocent?

Setting-the-record-straight-on-parlato-indictment/

A bizarre cult uses Anthony Bruce to punish Parlato

You can find dozens more articles about my pending case via Bing, Google or any other search engine.

To sum it all up: The government’s criminal case against me hinges on whether a written contract exists between Clare Bronfman and me.

Miss Bronfman told the grand jury there was a written contract – even though no one could produce a signed copy of it.

In two separate civil suits, she swore there was no written contract. She used as her defense that she never signed any contract.

The opposite sworn testimonies of Miss Bronfman may constitute perjury.

For her, it won’t be the first time.

I invite anybody interested in my case to study it; everything is available.

If readers have any questions, post them as comments.

I will try to answer them all.

Transparency is the cure for all that ails Keith Raniere and his followers.

Next to Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman is the true leader of Executive Success Programs since she funds the operations. She is said to be a member of DOS.

Clare Bronfman may have flubbed the case against Frank Parlato by perjuring herself.