Did Grace Park leave Hawaii Five-O, as sources say, not over money – but to join a crazy Master-slave cult?

Sources offer another side to the unexpected departure of actress Grace Park, 43, from the CBS hit television show Hawaii Five-O.

According to some sources, she is leaving to get more involved with Executive Success Programs [ESP] a/k/a NXIVM, a self improvement group that critics call a cult.

Other sources say that it is not true, and that Miss Park was unhappy with her work on the show for more than a year.

Miss Park has appeared online with ESP leader, Keith Raniere, where she interviews him on a series of topics. People who watch the videos, which are available on YouTube, say that Miss Park appears mesmerized by the charismatic guru who has many followers in the USA and Mexico.

In addition to Executive Success Programs, Mr. Raniere has founded two women’s groups, Jness, and DOS (Dominant Over Submissive).

Sources say Miss Park is familiar with the secretive DOS practices that include human branding, where the initials of Keith Raniere are scarred on a woman’s pubic region with a hot iron cauterizing knife, and “collateral” is required of female members to be held by the group to ensure a member’s allegiance and vow of secrecy.

The branding process has been dubbed “Bronfman Branding” because Clare Bronfman, the wealthy Seagram’s Liquor heiress, funds Mr. Raniere’s enterprises and is deeply involved in the management of DOS.

Miss Park made her public debut as a staunch supporter of Mr. Raniere on March 7, 2016, when Executive Success Programs launched Keith Raniere Conversations, a “series of one-on-one interviews between ‘NXIVM founder, Keith Raniere,’ and a number of students, including Miss Park.”

According to ESP’s website, in these conversations, Mr. Raniere ‘…tackles some of the hardest ethical and social issues unfolding on the world stage.’

The conversations include more than 150 video clips from conversations with former Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Richard Mays, entrepreneur and social activist Emiliano Salinas, Miss Park and others.

Now that she appears to be leaving her acting career, Miss Park will likely have more time to assist Mr. Raniere. One of her primary jobs will likely be to recruit more nubile young women for DOS.

DOS members – who refer to themselves privately as either Masters or slaves – are required to perform numerous daily duties and must seek permission to sleep, eat, vacation, take jobs and other life activities in order to learn discipline and build character, according to the teachings of Mr. Raniere.

Miss Park’s career path seemingly imitates former TV actress Allison Mack’s, who now is the Head Slave Master of DOS. Some of the women are branded with Miss Mack’s initials alongside those of Mr. Raniere’s. Miss Mack, 34, quit acting when she was at the top of her acting career as the immensely popular co-star of the TV show, Smallville.

Like Miss Park, Miss Mack became a student of Mr. Raniere shortly before she decided to discontinue her TV acting career.

Miss Park has been visiting Mr. Raniere in Clifton Park near Albany, NY. And, according to several sources, she has been enrolled in several of Executive Success Programs’ ‘Intensives.” Intensives are all day and night courses which run for up to 16 consecutive days. Students are taught the highly secret teachings of Mr. Raniere which they pledge to keep secret.

The Intensives are designed to absorb all of a person’s time for their duration, other than a short time allotted for sleep and bathing. This is said to enable a student to more quickly absorb Mr. Raniere’s teachings for over the course of the Intensive, the student, who is placed on a sparse vegetarian diet, and limited sleep, will achieve various states of mental receptivity, including those states of mind where the subconscious is most receptive such as the midway state between dozing and wakefulness.

While in Clifton Park, Miss Park has stayed at the home of Esther Chiappone, a long time student of Mr. Raniere. Miss Park was said to be closely association with Ms. Chiappone’s son Robbie, a protege of Mr. Raniere’s.

Miss Park was/is represented by Levine, Okwu & Erickson Management and was brought to the agency by Francis Okwu. It is expected that Miss Park, following the path of Allison Mack, will, henceforth, be managed by Mr. Raniere.

Miss Park, who portrays the character, Kono Kalakaua, is not the only co-star of Hawaii Five-O to quit. Daniel Dae Kim has also departed.

Sources told Variety that Miss Park and Mr. Kim quit because they wanted “pay equality” with top billed stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. Variety reported that the two co-stars were making 10-15% less than Mr. O’Loughlin and Mr. Caan.

Some sources say CBS seemed almost pleased to see them go. Using the code-speak of the entertainment industry, they wished an almost too-fond farewell, without a hint that there might be further negotiations to keep them on the show. CBS released a statement that seemed almost giddy with pleasure: “We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace’s enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes. They’ve helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou.“

While CBS translated Mahalo and a hui hou as “until we meet again,” sources said a better translation was “Don’t let the door hit you in the a–“.

Sources tell us that Miss Park’s erratic behavior and her age – she is 43 – were factors in CBS not upping the ante by paying her what might amount to $200,000 per year.

Miss Park’s parents are of Korean descent. Miss Park previously appeared in the the TV show Battlestar Galactica. DOS slave, Nicki Clyne, was also an actress appearing on that TV show. She quit acting to become a full-time student of Mr. Raniere and is a slave of Miss Mack’s.

Miss Park’s net worth has been estimated at $8 million and it is expected that Mr. Raniere will be able to guide her into the ‘ethical use” of that money to solve some of the hardest social issues unfolding on the world stage.

Miss Park grew up in Vancouver. She has a degree in psychology from the the University of British Columbia.

While many Vancouver members of ESP recently quit the organization after reports of the Bronfman Branding came to light, Miss Park stands firmly behind Mr. Raniere, who disciples refer to as Vanguard.

While Miss Park’s acting career may be at an end, she may be able to look forward to greater prestige in the service of Mr. Raniere.

In 2010, Allison Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan on the CW Superman drama, Smallville, announced she was retiring to follow Mr. Raniere.

Miss Mack is the top female in DOS, and reports only to Mr. Raniere [and Miss Bronfman] .making her the third highest ranking member of DOS.

On occasion, Miss Mack has been given permission from Mr. Raniere to accept minor acting roles. She was recently given permission to appear in a stage play.





A fourth actress, Kristin Kruek, also formerly of Smallville, was frequently seen in the orbit of Mr. Raniere and was rumored to be readying to join his harem.





Sources say she is absenting herself from DOS and never accepted Mr. Raniere’s offer to be trained in one-on-one sessions in his “Tantric” teachings, which are done nude, alone with Mr. Raniere and are considered a mark of his special favor.





Because she is in her 40’s, Miss Park is not considered age appropriate for Mr. Raniere’s Tantric teachings. However, she is age-appropriate for the pubic branding that is performed by a licensed physician, Dr. Danielle Roberts, D.O. Because of the pain of the pubic branding, four naked women hold the woman to be branded down, while Dr. Roberts applies the brand to the DOS slave. Her acceptance of the branding signifies she has made a lifetime vow of obedience to Mr. Raniere.









Raniere.



