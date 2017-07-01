Spanish Language Wikipedia: Raniere shares qualities with Manson, Jobs, and Christ

Just to put it on the record:

Keith Raniere shares qualities of Steve Jobs, Charles Manson and Jesus Christ, according to his bio in Spanish on Wikipedia, the public-edited website. At least as of June 30, 2017.

They share qualities? Charles Manson and Keith Raniere?

The Life of Keith Raniere in the Spanish language version of Keith Raniere’s Wikipedia

as of June 30, 2017 paints an interesting picture of Mr. Raniere.

Assisted by online translator, here is our English translation of the Wikipedia page.

Lifetime

Born in Brooklyn and raised in the suburbs. Keith Raniere’s supporters say he is one of the most intelligent and ethical people alive. They describe him as a soft, humble voiced genius who can diagnose social evils with noticeable clarity.

They say his coaching skills can empower some of the world’s most successful people to achieve ever greater levels of state and money: You could say that it shows qualities similar to those of Steve Jobs, Charles Manson and Jesus Christ. As an athlete, he overcame Michael Jordan as a judo champion at age 11 and excelled in volleyball, tennis, table tennis, swimming and softball, cycling and skiing. At 12, emulating the footsteps of Mozart, he taught himself to play the piano at the concert level; His passion and aptitude for music inspired him to master many other musical instruments. As did the theoretical physicist, Sheldon Cooper: Keith taught himself the mathematics of the Bachilleres school in 19 hours, also at the age of 12; Only a year later he was proficient in third-year college mathematics and had become a professional programmer for computers.

In 1990, Raniere applied his theory to his new business, Buyline, a multi-level marketing program near Albany, NY that promised lucrative commissions for recruiting new customers. Raniere says by the end of 1993 he had sold $1 billion in goods and services and employed 80 people. He claims he had $50 million dollars.

A year later, Raniere created another multi-level group, the National Health Network, which sold vitamins. In 1997, Raniere met the woman who would become his business partner, Nancy Salzman.

In 1998, together with Salzman, he founded the company which is now known as NXIVM.. In 2007, Keith Raniere founded the Foundation for Humanitarian Ethics, a private, non-profit foundation, supporting initiatives that promote humanity, developing ethics and pushing humanity toward a nobler civilization. In August 2008, he had conceptualized the Consortium of World Ethical Foundations, dedicated to building a compassionate and ethical humanity.

Original Spanish

Vida

Nacido en Brooklyn y criados en los suburbios. Adeptos de Keith Raniere dicen que es una de las personas más inteligentes y más éticas vivas. Ellos lo describen como un genio de voz suave, humilde que puede diagnosticar males sociales con claridad notable. Dicen sus enseñanzas como entrenador Ejecutivo puede facultar a algunas de las personas más exitosas del mundo a alcanzar niveles cada vez mayores del Estado y el dinero; se podría decir que demuestra cualidades similares a las de Steve Jobs, Charles Manson y Jesus Cristo. Como atleta, superó a Michael Jordan al ser campeón de judo, a los 11 años y destacó en el voleibol, tenis, tenis de mesa, natación y Softbol, ciclismo y esquí. A los 12, emulando los pasos de Mozart, se enseñaba a sí mismo a tocar el piano a nivel de concierto; su pasión y aptitud por la música que inspiraron a dominar muchos otros instrumentos musicales. Como hizo el físico teórico, Sheldon Cooper, Keith se enseñó a sí mismo la matemática de la escuela de Bachilleres en 19 horas también a la edad de 12; sólo un año más tarde ya era competente en matemáticas de tercer año de Universidad y se había convertido en un programador profesional de equipos.4 5

En 1990 Raniere aplica su teoría a su nuevo negocio, Buyline, un programa de marketing multinivel cerca de Albany que prometió lucrativas comisiones para la contratación de nuevos clientes antiguos. Raniere dice a finales de 1993 había vendido mil millones de dólares en bienes y servicios de empleaban a 80 personas. Afirma que fue de 50 millones de dólares.5

Un año más tarde Raniere creó otro grupo multinivel, la red nacional de salud, que vendió vitaminas. En 1997 Raniere conoció a la mujer que se convertiría en su socio de negocios, Nancy Salzman.

En 1998, junto con Salzman, fundó la compañía que ahora es conocida como Nxivm. En 2007, Keith Raniere fundó la fundación para la ética humanitaria, una fundación privada, sin fines de lucro, apoyo a iniciativas que promuevan a la humanidad, desarrollo de la ética e impulsar la humanidad hacia una civilización más noble. En agosto de 2008, había conceptualizado el consorcio de fundaciones éticas humanitarias(WEFC), una iniciativa sin fines de lucro dedicada a la construcción de una humanidad compasiva y ética.