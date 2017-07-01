Stray notes on Raniere, Bronfman Branding and Vanguard, the video game

Women can leave DOS anytime according to sources

According to sources, the inner circle of Keith Raniere are saying that giving “collateral” and accepting the branding and master-slave relationship is voluntary, harms no one, and anyone can leave anytime they want.

However, once it is given, collateral will not be returned.

Multi talented Raniere

According to a 1988 profile in The Times Union, Keith Raniere was described as playing seven musical instruments, singing in local musicals and being a former judo champion and track star. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with three undergraduate degrees earned simultaneously.





Clare and Sara Bronfman

Clare [l] and Sara Bronfman complain about the media making up things about Keith Raniere and his organizations such as NXIVM, ESP, etc.

Negative press ‘conjures up’ stuff about NXIVM/Executive Success Programs and Keith Raniere:





Sara Bronfman in a Mar 16, 2012 Globe and Mail story said: “I think it’s a very unfortunate controversy that’s been conjured up about NXIVM and it’s baseless. If you look at any organization that’s doing anything in the world, nasty stuff gets written about them.”

There has been an awful lot of conjuring too:

Here are just a few conjured up headlines, you can Google these and a lot more:;

Records: NXIVM hacked billionaire’s emails with Hillary Clinton, world leaders

‘The girls’ back NXIVM with millions

The Heiresses and the Cult

‘Cult’ funded by Bronfman girls sues Continental for losing laptop

Poor Little Rich Girls: The Ballad of Sara and Clare Bronfman

Bouchey says Nxivm’s Bronfman sisters chased her into bankruptcy

The Bronfmans and The ‘Cult’

Manipulations of fortune; Daughters of business royalty, alleged cult leader at centre of lawsuit

Liquor Heiresses Reportedly Blew $100M on ‘Cult’

Seagram ‘cult’ sisters’ trust fund on the rocks

The Bronfmans And the Cult

Executive Success Programs can make you Gandhi, Einstein and Jim Thorpe combined.

ESP will give you the athleticism of a James Thorpe or Keith Raniere

ESP will give you the intellect of an Albert Einstein or Keith Raniere

According to ESP it will give you the inner discipline of Gandhi or Keith Raniere

ESP will give you the athleticism of a James Thorpe or Keith Raniere

ESP will give you the intellect of an Albert Einstein or Keith Raniere

According to ESP it will give you the inner discipline of Gandhi or Keith Raniere

From its website: “Imagine if you could select, at will, designer qualities and characteristics and begin to wield them as your own? If you could possess Gandhi’s inner strength, Einstein’s intellect and Jim Thorpe’s athletic ability, how would your life transform? Our programs provide the tools for transformation. We’re a professional coaching company dedicated to empowering people to make better decisions so they can create richer, more joyful, and more meaningful lives. We believe—and we consistently observe—people can have more of what they want in life and enjoy more of what they already have. Change is inevitable, the nature and direction of that change is up to you.”

ESP can also make you look more Mexican:

Check out this photo on the cover of an online magazine called Revista Conocimiento [Knowledge Magazine].

Now nobody is saying it has been retouched to make Mr Raniere look more Mexican. Not by no means.

Keith Raniere on the cover of a Mexican magazine. Note he photo submitted by Raniere is photoshopped to make his skin and eyes darker. He looks almost Mexican. His actual eye color is blue.

We're not suggesting anybody at Executive Success Programs used Photoshop, but don't you think Mr. Raniere's picture as it appears on the ESP website makes his eyes look a little blue.

A little less Mexican at home. We’re not suggesting anybody at Executive Success Programs used Photoshop, but do you think Mr. Raniere’s picture on the ESP website makes his eyes look a little bluer than some of his other photos.

Keith Raniere used to play a video arcade game called Vanguard, long before he adopted the name for himself. at the player controls a ship urged along a surrounding conduit and with a limited amount of fuel that constantly depletes. Unlike Scramble, fuel is replenished by destroying enemies, so running out of fuel is less common. Also unlike Scramble, some portions of Vanguard scroll vertically or diagonally. The ship can fire lasers independently in any of the four cardinal directions using the four buttons. Flying into an energy pod makes the ship invulnerable for a short while, allowing both enemy ships and the tunnel walls to be destroyed by ramming. The game is divided into two tunnel of multiple zones each. The first tunnel consists of Mountain Zone, Rainbow Zone, Styx Zone, Rainbow Zone 2, Stripe Zone, Rainbow Zone 3, Bleak Zone, and the City of Mystery/Last Zone. The second tunnel consists of Mountain Zone, Stripe Zone, Styx Zone, Rainbow Zone, Bleak Zone, and the City of Mystery/Last Zone.

Long before he adopted the name for himself, Keith Raniere used to play a video arcade game called Vanguard. The game player controls a ship whose fuel is replenished by destroying enemies.

A quote from Paul Martin, Ph.D.



What Moses and all true prophets throughout the ages of human history could not do, Raniere claims he can do. It now it appears that Raniere has developed an ethical framework “to stop the destruction of value in the world and move humanity forward.” This appears nothing short of a religion, a system that has answers to the problems of life.