The “Chosen Ones” of Keith Raniere – with pictures

Over the years, Keith Raniere of Clifton Park, NY has selected various women for his harem.

Some of them are still with him. .

This is not an authentic photograph. It was photo-shopped to illustrate that women are saying that some of his harem are cheating on Mr. Raniere. There is no direct evidence to support this however.

Some of our sources indicate that several members of his harem are cheating on Mr. Raniere behind his back in Clifton Park, NY.

Over the years, Mr. Raniere has honored certain women in his harem by making them his “Chosen One.”

To guide her, he tells her they are in a monogamous relationship and hides the fact that he is having sexual teaching experiences with other women. Oftentimes, when the woman finds out, she declines to be the chosen one.

Among the list of “Chosen Ones” were:

One of his early harem women.

Linda Smith: His girlfriend when he started Consumers’ Buyline, she may have been the original “Chosen One”. But they subsequently broke up. Later, Mr. Raniere was kind enough to hire her daughter for ESP.

He promised Gina Hitchinson that she was the chosen one. But she was only 15 and believed him though he was 26. After she quit school, he was quite transparent that they were not going to be monogamous. Mr. Raniere reportedly was kind enough to allow Gina who was extraordinarily intelligent to help him complete his take home IQ test which demonstrated that he was the smartest man in the world. She committed suicide. He diary showed she was trying to resolve her problems with Mr. Raniere and perhaps this was how she chose to solve it.

Gina Hutchinson: She was also a “Chosen One.” But she was only 15 – and he was 26. After he persuaded her to quit school, he told her that even though he was not going to be monogamous, she, as a woman, must be monogamous with him. Mr. Raniere reportedly was kind enough to allow Gina, who was an extraordinarily intelligent woman, to help him complete his take-home IQ test which demonstrated that he was “the smartest man in the world.” When she refused to be monogamous to Mr. Raniere, he punished her. Her diary showed she was trying to resolve her problems with Mr. Raniere. But those issues were never resolved – at least not in writing – when she committed suicide.

Toni Natalie: Another “Chosen One”, she was supposed to have his golden avatar child. But she left him without bearing him a child. He wrote her love letters saying he might die if she did not come back. She still stayed away. He threatened her – and she still refused to return. He sued her – and she still refused. He tried to lure her to Mexico with an offer to enjoy a free Mexican vacation, where he had plans to have her imprisoned and raped, according to an eyewitness to the plot. She refused to go. He paid to have her indicted. She was acquitted. He sued Microsoft for infringing on a patent in Miss Natalie’s name that he told the court he owned even though he had no proof of ownership. The judge fined Mr. Raniere $1 million dollars for lying to the court.

This artist conception of Dr. Danielle Roberts as deranged mad doctor may be unfair. She is a physician who put women in danger but first and foremost she is a slave to Master Raniere. She took a lifetime vow of obedience.

A young and ardent Keith Raniere with the woman he vowed to love forever, Toni Natalie.

Keith Raniere sent this illustration to Toni Natalie in order to persuade her to return to him.

A young and ardent Keith Raniere sent this illustration to Toni Natalie in order to persuade her to return to him.

A 12 year old girl who Mr. Raniere trained sexually, she says, when he was 30. She was to be his chosen one, but the child grew disturbed and ran away from home when she was 13.

Rhiannon: Mr. Raniere started “training” the 12-year old Rhiannon when he was 30. She was to be another “Chosen One” but grew disturbed and ran away from home when she was 13 after about 60 sexual lessons.

It was no joke that Rhiannon at age 13 had a hard time accepting the sexual desires of Mr. Raniere, age 31. For one thing his tongue would get bruised and almost lacerated by her braces. She later told the Times Union that she reported the matter to the police. They asked her to wear a wire. She was too afraid and they chose not to prosecute Mr. Raniere.

It was no joke that Rhiannon at age 13 had a hard time understanding the sexual teachings of Mr. Raniere, age 31. For one thing, his tongue would get bruised and almost lacerated by her braces. She told the Albany Times Union that she reported the matter to the police. They asked her to wear a wire. She was afraid and did not want the public exposure. She dropped out of school, ran away from home, and Mr. Raniere went on to teach other women and girls.

Keith Raniere is the Vanguard, the most ethical teacher to his followers. They never stop to wonder if there is another more personal side to Mr, Raniere.

Keith Raniere is the Vanguard, the most ethical teacher to his followers. But do they ever stop to wonder if there is another more personal side to Mr, Raniere?

Gina Molita

Gina Molita was a 15-year old girl that Mr. Raniere trained in sexual integration. He performed Rational Inquiries on her but she found it did not help her perhaps because she was under the age of consent in New York State and was not looking to join a harem at that age.

Michelle, Nancy and Lauren Salzman

Nancy Salzman: Chosen to be his Prefect. When she grew too old to be part of Mr. Raniere’s harem, she did what any good mother with two teenage daughters would do: she offered them to Mr. Raniere to be his “Chosen Ones.”

Dawn Morrison

Dawn Morrison: She came to him as a stunning beauty – and was quickly anointed as another “Chosen One”. While many might find her a stunning beauty now, she, at age 49, has aged out of consideration. But there was splendor in the grass for a season. Then it got too cold. Mr. Raniere allowed her to remain single and boy-friendless and serve him ever since.

When Keith Raniere saw Christine Marie he said he knew at once she was the chosen one. She didn't agree and escaped back in 1998

When Mr. Raniere got a load of Christine Marie, he knew, at once, she was the “Chosen One.” Showing that she had brains equal to her beauty, she didn’t agree and escaped rather quickly.

Barbara Bouchey was as truthful as Keith Raniere is dishonest. When they met, he lied to her. Ultimately she got away from him.Barbara Bouchey: She was another “Chosen One” who was supposed to bear him his golden avatar child. But they never had a child.

She left and claimed Mr. Raniere swindled her out of more than one million dollars. He said he thought she gave it to him as a gift – and then spent well over $1,000,000 of the Bronfmans’ money to finance multiple lawsuits against her – and to underwrite criminal investigations on her. Although he lost every legal action against her, Mr. Raniere was able to drive her into bankruptcy and get her indicted. She was acquitted of all the trumped-up charges that Mr. Raniere arranged to have brought against her.

These remarkable three ladies of Mr. Raniere's harem, were never the chosen ones, They knew their place - which was to work to find harem members for Mr. Raniere. Sadly Barbara Jeske [l] and Pam Cafritz [r] died at an early age of cancer. Mr. Raniere himself undertook to monitor and administer their treatments [he is a scientist]. Karen Unterreiner is the last standing woman of the original harem.

These remarkable three ladies were never “Chosen Ones.” They knew their place – which was to work to find new harem members for Mr. Raniere. Sadly, Barbara Jeske [l] and Pam Cafritz [r] both died of cancer at an early age despite Mr. Raniere’s heroic efforts to cure them [He claims to be a scientist]. Karen Unterreiner [m] is the last standing woman of the original harem.

Bronfman Branding? Seagram heiresses Sara [l] and Clare Bronfman are funding Keith Raniere's pubic branding of slaves. Critics are calling it 'Female Pubic Mutilation." But Bronfman branding is designed for an 'ethical' cause, supporters say. This photo was taken in 2009 when the two sisters donated a substantial sum to the Dalai Lama for him to appear and endorse Mr. Raniere. The Dalai Lama did not endorse Mr. Raniere but instead asked the press to investigate Mr. Raniere and report the truth and he urged Mr. Raniere to be transparent. Mr. Raniere then devised a secret DOS group, with the aid of the Bronfman sisters.

Sara Bronfman [l] tried to love the boys of NXIVM. Finally, she met Mr. Raniere in a hotel and decided she loved him. She later wrote a love poem about her experiences. Mr. Raniere invested more than $50 million of her money – and then claimed that her father, billionaire Edgar Bronfman, had manipulated the world commodities markets which caused all the money to be lost. Sara gave more money, trusting her Vanguard, and went on to love other men of NXIVM. She finally landed in a hot tub with the top assistant to the Dalai Lama – the Venerable Lama Tenzin – and decided she loved him. Finally, she landed in a Libyan man’s arms and decide she loved him. He agreed to marry her, but not for her money.









Clare Bronfman now runs NXIVM using her wealth and cruelty to keep the slaves inside the cult. She is perhaps "too big for prison." And she certainly was for the Western District of New York's DOJ.

Clare Bronfman: She was chosen to be the one woman allowed to pay Mr. Raniere back for the crimes her father, Edgar Bronfman [deceased], did to ruin Mr. Raniere by making world market forces work against his planned investment of her and her sister Sara’s money. Mr. Raniere stripped her of clothing and money. He invested an estimated $75 million of her money in commodities, real estate, litigation, investigations into enemies, and funding Mr. Raniere’s operations, much of it off the books. The commodities went badly, the real estate investment went bankrupt, they lost every lawsuit, and Mr. Raniere’s operations continue to lose money primarily because of all the bad press he gets which deters 99 percent of potential new students from signing up for classes. She stays with Mr. Raniere and continues investing in Mr. Raniere because she believes in his cause. She is literally going for broke. But she knows – for Mr. Raniere has told her – that he doesn’t love her just for her money; nor is that the reason she has the top position in his organization. She would be just as highly revered by him and all the women even if she were penniless. Miss Bronfman may soon be able to test that statement.

This is not a real photo but an artist vision of the vulnerable and sensitive Mr. Raniere who needs a hug, which is what "we all need' he says.

This is not a real photo but an artist vision of the “vulnerable and sensitive Mr. Raniere who needs a hug, which we all need’.

Mariana was spied on by her sister DanielaMarianna Fernandez: She was the #1 harem woman until Allison Mack took over that position. Marianna selfishly did not want Mr. Raniere to sleep with her two sisters. In order to teach her not to be selfish, he attempted to recruit one of her sisters, Daniella Fernandez, into his harem – and when Daniella refused, he imprisoned her in a room in a home owned by Clare Bronfman and Ms. Salzman for 18 months before she escaped. It is suspected that Mr. Raniere allowed her other sister, Cami Fernandez, to enjoy one-on-one sessions with him on or about the time she was legally able to consent in New York State, according to women who lived in his harem. Cami was employed as a teacher of children of Mr. Raniere’s disciples – and paid off the books by Clare Bronfman who laundered money to pay her and other illegal aliens through her Ethical Science Foundation.

There is a difference between worldly lies and spiritual lies. Mr. Raniere only does the latter.

There is a difference between worldly lies and spiritual lies. Spiritual lies are meant to help the person who is being lied to – whereas worldly lies are meant to help the liar. How does one tell the difference? Mr. Raniere only tells spiritual lies.

Asl Esther Chiappone why she came from Alaska to Clifton Park and whether it is true that Mr, Raniere lied to her or misled her that she and he were going to have a monogamous relationship.

Esther Chiappone: She moved from Alaska to be one of Mr. Raniere’s “Chosen Ones”. Once she got to Clifton Park, NY, however, she discovered that Mr, Raniere had told her a spiritual lie: He had no intention of being only with her – and she must learn to share him. Nancy Salzman helped her learn this most important lesson.

Ivy Nevares

Ivy Nevares: She had her golden moments when Mr. Raniere informed her she might bear his golden child. It is suspected she demanded too much – and he became displeased. He taught her to be an obedient lady who learned she is too old to bear a golden avatar child with Mr. Raniere but she can still dedicate the rest of her life to him.

Loretta Garza: for Mr. Raniere's 'chosen one' status. But she can still serve as a slave master for the younger women.

Loretta Garza: This Mexican beauty aged out of consideration for Mr. Raniere’s “Chosen One” status. But she can still serve as a Slave Master for the younger women. She helps them get branded.

Ask Svetlana Kotlin if Keith Raniere lied to her about being in a monogamous relationship with her.

Svetlana Kotlin: Mr. Raniere dated her as if he was her boyfriend, leading her to believe they were a monogamous couple. Then she found out it was planned that she was to be part of the harem. She rebelled and left. Mr. Raniere informed her that he might die from the separation. She took a chance and stayed away.

He lived.

Artist conception of Mr. Raniere when he became ill when Miss Kotlin left him.

Keith Raniere claims to have invented teleconferencing.

Fortunately, Mr. Raniere recovered – and his eyes actually turned bluer than they had been before.

Allison Mack became a branded slave to a man - to prove women's empowerment[?].

Allison Mack: At the height of her acting career, Mr. Raniere showed her how foolish it was to waste her life acting when she could do something noble. She quit acting and went on to head Dominant Over Submissive (DOS), an all-women’s group headed by Mr. Raniere whose members provide collateral that can be used to blackmail them if they tell anyone about DOS or try to leave – and that employs hot iron branding of women’s pubic region with Mr. Raniere’s initials.

2012 Allison Mack [right].

The women of Raniere perform during Vanguard Week – a 10 day celebration of his birth.

He began a long career of statutory rape and has never been charged.

This cartoon is meant to illustrate Mr. Raniere allowing a woman to serve him. Mr. Raniere teaches that women desire to be slaves of a good man.

He teaches unstintingly women of all ages.

He teaches unstintingly to women of all ages.

Honorable mention: Kristin Keeffe did have Mr. Raniere’s son. But the now 10-year old boy was born at an inconvenient time for Mr. Raniere [2007].

For the welfare of his students, Mr. Raniere told them he was a celibate monk who had renounced all material desires including sex and money.

To preserve the integrity of the teachings, Mr. Raniere commanded his son’s mother [Miss Keeffe] to say the boy was an orphan whose mother died at childbirth and the father [actually Mr. Raniere] was unknown.

This fable was believed by most of his students, until the mother, Miss Keeffe, no longer wanted her son to be considered an orphan. Mr. Raniere was in no mood to have some lowly mother of his child [she had never really been a “Chosen One” but merely a member of the harem] to destroy the teachings he had for the salvation of the world.

Miss Keeffe concluded he was insane and a sociopath. She fled with her son, aided by the New York State Police, who placed her in battered women’s shelters.

In the mundane world, Mr. Raniere would be called a deadbeat father. Mr. Raniere, however, has never publicly acknowledged his son, nor allowed himself to be called “Father” or “Dad” by the boy. His teachings were of a higher caliber. Sons and fathers have been born, becoming fathers themselves and dying since time immemorial. Their relationships are of little note or of lasting value.

It might be argued by more than one women in his harem thatVanguard is forever.

Ask any one of his “Chosen Ones.”