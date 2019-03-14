There will be a lot to post today – but first – Sultan has left Frank Report

In the wake of the Superseding Indictment, and Nancy Salzman pleading guilty in court yesterday, Frank Report will have a lot of analysis, and some new discoveries today.

We will look at documents filed and present facts that have been unknown until the prosecution revealed them recently.

We will also look at at the defense’s apparent strategy and whether the trial will likely go forward as scheduled.

But first, something truly momentous has happened.

The man we all depend on at Frank Report to defend Kristin Kreuk – known to readers as the Sultan of Six – has left Frank Report and begun his own blog and Twitter account – dedicated to defending Kreuk, the taxpayer-funded Canadian actress who was a Nxivm coach, recruiter and poster girl for Nxivm normalcy.

Sultan seems to have been offended by a mathematician, using the moniker “Behold”, began to put in actual, quantifiable numbers the extent of Sultan’s devotion to Kreuk and how it likely manifested itself.

The two stories of “Behold’s” that seemed to have offended Sultan were:

Mathematician computes devotion Sultan has for Kristin Kreuk

Mathematician makes further, enlarged computations on Sultan’s devotion to Kristin Kreuk

Happily, you can visit Sultan and read his latest defenses of his fair lady, Kreuk.

Lastly, I want to try to clear the air on a matter: There are some who say Sultan has never even met, let alone kissed Kristin Kreuk.

I find it hard to believe that a grown man would spend so much of his life ardently defending a woman he never met – who might possibly not even know of his existence.

Yet some people assure me that Sultan has never spent one minute in the actual company of Kristin Kreuk.

But, who but a close friend of Kreuk, perhaps possibly one of her lovers, would care enough to write such heartfelt and lengthy defenses of her and rise to anger over the slightest criticism of the actress?

Sultan has been doing this for over a decade.

No, he must know Kristin Kreuk and know her well and she must know him. Otherwise Sultan’s actions would seem to be the product of some kind of delusional disorder.

At the moment, Sultan’s Twitter account is in its infancy. He has zero followers. But I think if we all give him some support, there will be others who will want to read what Sultan has to say in defense of his much maligned lady.

And please remember, Sultan, you are welcome back here anytime to defend your good friend or lover.





A message to Sultan from Kristin Kreuk? Now onward to business – reporting on Nxivm.