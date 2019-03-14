Second Superseding Indictment – Vanguard Gets Hit With Possession of Child Porn

The Superseding Indictment is in.

No new defendants – some additional charges – including a whopper against Keith Alan Raniere – possession of child porn.

Keith not only had sexual relationships with children, he produced kiddie porn.

Wherever the Vanguard is located within the confines of the Metropolitan Detention Center, those around him will probably not be getting much sleep tonight.

That’s because his sobbing will be so loud, they won’t be able to sleep.

In what has got to be one of the worst days of his life, Raniere first learned that Nancy Salzman – his former partner-in-crime upon whom he had bestowed the honorific title of “Prefect” – had pleaded guilty to one count of Racketeering Conspiracy this afternoon.

That does not bode well for Raniere or for his other co-defendants – Allison Mack, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman, and Kathy Russell – all of whom have been charged with that same crime.

Salzman is expected to testify against her co-defendants.

But the day got much worse when the prosecution unveiled the long-awaited second superseding indictment in the case.

Although the new indictment does not include any new defendants, it does include new charges for Raniere, Mack, Bronfman and Lauren Salzman.

Here’s a summary of the new charges:

• Raniere, Mack, Bronfman, and Lauren have now also been charged with one count of Racketeering;

• Raniere has now also been charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child; and

• Raniere has now also been charged with one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

These new charges are in addition to the other charges that were included in the first superseding indictment. Those charges are as follows:

• Forced Labor Conspiracy;

• Wire Fraud Conspiracy;

• Sex Trafficking Conspiracy;

• Sex Trafficking Regarding Jane Doe 5;

• Attempted Sex Trafficking Regarding Jane Doe 8; and

• Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft Regarding Jane Doe 7.

Raniere and his co-defendants are also facing six Criminal Forfeiture actions. But these will only come into play if any of the defendants are found guilty of – or plead guilty to – any of the alleged crimes.

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The predicate acts that the prosecution has cited to support the Racketeering Conspiracy charge include, but are not limited to, the following:

• Identification Document Fraud;

• Identity Theft;

• Wire Fraud;

• Obstruction Of Justice;

• Visa Fraud;

• Forced Labor;

• Trafficking In Persons;

• Sex Trafficking;

• Document Servitude;

• Interstate & Foreign Travel In Aid Of Racketeering;

• Money Laundering;

• Child Exploitation;

• Child Pornography; and

• New York State Law Extortion.

The predicate acts that the prosecution has cited to support the Racketeering charge include, but are not limited to, the following:

• Unlawful Possession Of Jane Doe 1’s Identification Documents;

• Sexual Exploitation Of A Child Regarding Jane Doe 2;

• Possession Of Child Pornography;

• Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft;

• Conspiracy To Alter Records For Use In An Official Proceeding;

• Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft Regarding Jane Doe 3;

• Money Laundering;

• Trafficking & Document Servitude Regarding Jane Doe 4;

• New York State Law Extortion;

• Visa Fraud; Sex Trafficking & Forced Labor Regarding Jane Doe 5;

• Forced Labor Regarding Jane Doe 6; and

• Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft Regarding Jane Doe 7

The new Sexual Exploitation charges that Raniere is facing concern two incidents – one on November 2, 2005 and another on November 24, 2005 – in which he caused Jane Doe 2, who was a minor at the time, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing one or more visual depictions of that conduct.

The girl, then 15, a Mexican, who later became on of his First Line DOS slaves, was ling rumored to be having sex with Keith since she was a teen.

So The Vanguard – who, by the way, is also referred to in the second superseding indictment as “Grandmaster” and “Master” – decided somewhere along the way that statutory rape was not decadent enough.

He had to have films of it too.

World’s smartest man?

I think not.

NXIVM Village Idiot seems more appropriate.

Seriously, at what point did that ever sound like a “good idea” to him?

Did he really need the videotapes to amuse himself when he had a harem of women who were more than willing to satisfy his every sexual desire and whim?

Sorry, but filming yourself having sex with a minor is just plain fucking stupid!

It’s like Raniere is the white version of R. Kelly.

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The new charges involving child exploitation and child pornography almost certainly guaranty that Raniere will not be put back in the general population at MDC.

Doing so would almost ensure that he was the guest at a “slock party” at some point in time (A “slock” is prison jargon for a weapon that consists of a sock with one or more padlocks in it).

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So, unless he asks to be put in “protective custody” (which at MDC means he’d be housed in the SHU) – or he gets put on Suicide Watch (which means that he’d be placed in a protective cell and under observation 24/7) – Raniere will probably be housed in MDC’s Sex Offenders Unit while he awaits trial.

We’re hoping to have another update on his status at MDC sometime within the next week.

In the meantime, if you close your eyes real tight and you think really hard about The Vanguard, you may be able to hear his little baby sobs.

Wanhh…Wanhh…Wanhh…

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By the way and as an editorial aside, there are those of us who believe that Raniere planted child porn on John Tighe’s computer. Now it comes round to him.

As Toni Natalie said, “Karma is a bitch.”