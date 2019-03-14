Email reveals Raniere Owns One-Third of Wakaya Island in Fiji

Unbeknownst to us – and, more importantly, undisclosed to federal officials – Keith Alan Raniere evidently has a one-third ownership interest in Wakaya Island in Fiji, which was originally purchased by Clare Bronfman.

Apparently, he was too shell-shocked to remember that when he had to fill out an “Asset Disclosure Form” shortly after he was arrested.

Keith Raniere, known also as the Vanguard, is richer than we thought.

Although we do not yet have any similar evidence to suggest that Allison Mack also owns a one-third interest in the island, the fact that it was bought in the name “ACK Group” suggests that could be the case.

In one of a spate of recent prosecution filings we find this:

“The government also intends to introduce evidence of various tax evasion schemes employed by defendants and their co-conspirators, including Raniere, Bronfman, Nancy

Salzman and Russell. These schemes involved elaborate corporate structures designed to keep money out of Raniere’s name, even though he had access to and control of the funds. The evidence will further demonstrate that the defendants and their co-conspirators considered Raniere as having an interest in other properties and investments. For example, emails indicate that Bronfman understood Raniere to have a 1/3 interest in her island in Fiji.”

So an email reveals that Keith was a one-third owner of Wakaya and that it was meant to be held for him in the ACK company name.

Clare Bronfman purchased about 80 percent of Wakaya Island in Fiji. Evidently, she gave a one-third interest in her ACK company to Keith Raniere. If the “K” stands for Keith and the “C” stands for Clare, what does the “A” stand for?





When Keith filled out his financial affidavit for Pretrial Supervision after he was arrested, he claimed to have no assets whatsoever except for a 50% interest in the townhouse he owned with the late Pam Cafritz.

Keith neglected eneglected to mention he is 1/3 owner of an island in Fiji.

Ironically Clare also forgot to mention Wakaya Island when she filled out a form listing her assets. When caught by the judge, her attorney Susan Necheles said she did not list Wakaya Island because the property was undergoing renovation.

Instead of the world’s smartest man walking the white sandy beaches of his island in Fiji, he paces his lonely prison cell. How could this have happened?

Keith’s bedroom Wakaya Island in Fiji. He often shared it with a skinny long-haired woman who ate no garlic.

His bedroom at MDC.

He often shares it with a fellow inmate who may or may not eat garlic depending on whether any is served during meals at MDC.

*****

Alanis Morissette recognized the ironies that often occur in life:

The old man who turned 98, won the lottery, and died the next day…

The black fly in your Chardonnay…

The death row pardon, two minutes too late…

*****





And now we have one of our own to add to her observations.

The cult leader who owns one-third of a Fiji island that he may never see again in his lifetime…

Isn’t it ironic?

*****





Unless of course – the judge decides to change his mind and give Raniere bail – and he goes off to his island in Fiji – never to return.