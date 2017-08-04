The Lauren Salzman Story [Part 2]

Part 1 of “The Lauren Salzman Story” ended with Lauren being chosen by Keith to have his first-born child.

Lauren Salzman was ordered by her Vanguard to shun her father. Too bad someone did not order her father about 43 years ago to shun her mother.

Lauren was chosen to have Keith’s first-born child.

Part 2

[Clifton Park 2000]

During her 19th year, Keith mentored Lauren. He was 39.

He mentored her at night. He mentored on the futon. He promised the day he first mentored that she would be the mother of his first-born child.

Men wanted to date her. Some would have probably liked to have married her. But she could not date – and she could never be married. Keith must be the only man in her life.

During her 20th year, Keith mentored her in the daytime. He mentored on the bed. She asked when she would get pregnant. Keith told her it would happen when she became “integrated.”

Keith told her to find students who would pay for Executive Success Programs [ESP].

These students would be transformed by his teachings. The good karma she got from helping these students would make her integrated. Then she would get pregnant.

***

Lauren went to work for ESP – and was a diligent worker. She kept it a secret that she was to get pregnant because Keith told her not to tell anyone about that.

In ESP, sales people are called coaches. Coaches earn commissions for selling classes to students. Coaches who bring in students who bring in students earn more commissions. It was multi-level marketing of the teachings of the most ethical man in the world.

The cost of ESP classes ranged from $2,000 to $10,000. When a student finished paying off one class, she should be ready for the next. Lauren became a salesman, coach, trainer, teacher, and Exploration of Meaning Provider. She was selling the wisdom of Vanguard, the smartest man in the world.

She was good. The company was growing. She was helping him save the world. She was following the path to integration. Lauren sold many women into ESP.

All the women wanted Keith. They vied for his attention. She kept selling more women. Lauren made more than $100,000 in commissions per year.

In her 21st year, Keith did not mentor her as frequently. He did not mentor her for months. Lauren noticed him with students she sold into ESP. Her jealousy stopped when she remembered. Keith chose her to bear his first born child.

**

Keith Raniere claims to have invented teleconferencing.

Keith had promised. He was a man of his word. That is ethics. Lauren would be the mother of his first-born child.

Some women did not keep a secret. They were being mentored by Keith. They joyfully told Lauren. They thanked Lauren. She brought them into ESP and to the most ethical man in the world.

Lauren kept it secret that Keith mentored her. Even when they told her they were in love with Keith.

She found it hard to keep it secret. She broke down once and told her friend, a student she sold into ESP. She said Keith would get her pregnant with his first-born child.

She asked when?

“Soon”, Lauren said.

Months went by. He did not mentor her. Did he have a plan? Why had he waited? When she got pregnant, would he want her to work?

She wanted to conceive on her birthday. It would be auspicious for the avatar child Vanguard told her they would create and raise together. It had been four years since he first told her she would bear his first-born child. On her birthday, he came to mentor her. She asked when she was going to get pregnant.

“When you get integrated”, he said.

[to be continued]

Lauren Salzman, Director of Education, Nxivm

Lauren brought many women into the life of ESP.