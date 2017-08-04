Allison Mack to confess: “I take full blame for DOS. Keith knew nothing about it!”

Sources have told Frank Report that Allison Mack is expected to make an announcement “confessing” she is solely responsible for the creation of DOS [Dominant Over Submissive] and its practices.

Her confession is expected to claim that her “mentor”, Keith Raniere, knew nothing about the secretive women’s group.

Miss Mack is supposedly going to make her announcement at Apropos, a private clubhouse in Clifton Park that is used exclusively by Mr. Raniere and his followers, in the next few days.

Many of Mr. Raniere’s followers left his organization after DOS practices became public on Frank Report on June 4th.

Many who left said they were particularly disturbed about two of DOS’ practices:

The requirement that members provide potential, future blackmail material against themselves to insure their silence about DOS. The material, termed “collateral”, consists of graphic nude pictures and videos, taped confessions of embarrassing or illegal deeds, and the assignment of assets by the women to the DOS leadership.

The use of a hot iron cauterizing pen to brand women with Mr. Raniere’s initials “K-R”, scarred onto their pubic region, one inch from their vaginas. Some women have both Mack and Raniere’s initials, making the pubic scarring read “K-R-A-M.”

The Vancouver, Los Angeles and San Francisco centers of Mr. Raniere’s Executive Success Programs [ESP] have closed as a result of the fallout from DOS. Mexican centers have also been rocked by DOS disclosures – and many students throughout Mexico are distancing themselves from Mr. Raniere’s organizations. And a scheduled intensive class in Australia was canceled when more than 50 people dropped out.

In Clifton Park, where Mr. Raniere lives and has his headquarters, many students have expressed concern about DOS’ practices. Senior coaches reportedly told students that DOS is a fabrication of Frank Report.

A number of high-ranking coaches are expected to be present at Apropos when Miss Mack takes the stage. Her confession will be videotaped and distributed to ESP centers in Mexico and elsewhere.

She is expected to confess that:

She is solely responsible for DOS and its practices.

Mr. Raniere was unaware of DOS until it became public.

Miss Mack and some women of DOS kept the practices secret from Mr. Raniere.

Miss Mack and other members devised and created the group without consulting with Mr. Raniere.

Mr. Raniere does not approve of DOS’ practices — and DOS has nothing to do with his teaching organizations, ESP, J’ness, or the Society of Protectors.

Students can rest assured that Mr. Raniere would never expect them or their wives to be branded or provide material that could be used to blackmail them.

Mr. Raniere does not condone branding or collecting material to coerce students’ silence.

Miss Mack is expected to announce her mistake caused Mr. Raniere and the organization grave harm and that people who left because of her are the real victims since they will lose the opportunity to learn from Mr. Raniere. Her mistake has caused her great emotional torment and she will begin a significant “penance”.

Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Karen Unterreiner, Emiliano Salinas, Alex Betancourt and other top coaches in ESP are expected to be present at Miss Mack’s confession. They will make a personal appeal to students to accept Miss Mack’s confession as truthful, to forgive her transgression, and to understand Mr. Raniere knew nothing about DOS.

Miss Mack will give up all rights to the video of her confession. It will become the exclusive property of Executive Success Programs Inc., to use as the Executive Board deems proper.

Initially, Miss Mack was expected to make her confession at Vanguard Week at Silver Bay in Lake George, NY, during the 10-day birthday celebration held for Mr. Raniere at the end of August. It was later decided her confession should be made sooner, since many who planned to attend Vanguard Week canceled plans to attend following news of DOS. More than 450 students were originally expected at this year’s celebration but sources now say attendance could be under 100.

Miss Mack, who gave up a starring role on the hit TV show Smallville to follow Mr. Raniere, is expected to be joined on stage during her confession by other members of DOS who are also expected to confess. All of the more than 50 known DOS women are students of Mr. Raniere.

It remains unclear when or if the collateral will be returned to the DOS women and who now has possession of it.

Allison was supposed to find the right women. If they were married they were not supposed to tell their husband.

Allison Mack is expected to confess that she alone is responsible for DOS.

"He who has the most joy wins" - Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack is expected to state that Keith Raniere knew nothing about DOS.

The Dalai Lama asked Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman to be transparent in 2009. They chose to ignore his message. Happily, before V- Week a great deal will become abundantly transparent.

Sources say Allison Mack will say that Nancy Salzman [r] as well as Keith Raniere [l] knew nothing about DOS.