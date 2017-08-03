The Lauren Salzman Story, Part 1

Keith

Keith Raniere

[CLIFTON PARK, 1998]

When Keith met Nancy Salzman, he told her he was “the world’s smartest man“, and “the most ethical human being”.

She believed him.

Keith told Nancy he had a mission and his teachings would save the world.

Mama Salzman in happier times

Nancy Salzman.

Nancy agreed to help the world’s most ethical and smartest man.

Keith said he had the power to know the past, present and future.

Nancy believed him.

Nancy Salzman in a previous life according to Keith Raniere.

Nancy Salzman in a previous life, according to Keith Raniere.

Keith said Nancy was Adolf Hitler in her past life.

Nancy was sad about being the leader of the Nazis.

Keith said he would save Nancy from her bad karma as Hitler.

Nancy was grateful. She promised to do anything he told her.

Keith told Nancy to form a corporation called NXIVM Corporation, which would do business as Executive Success Programs Inc., [ESP] – and which would teach behavioral modification with hypnotic induction. He would call this Rational Inquiry.

He also told her to form another corporation called First Principles, Inc., which would hold the to-be-obtained patent for Rational Inquiry. What he didn’t tell her is that First Principles, Inc. was part of anot-so-brilliant scheme that he had created in order to avoid ever paying taxes. Over the course of the next fifteen years, Keith would have Nancy and her underlings create hundreds of corporations, limited liability companies and trusts – several of which have duplicate names – in his ongoing effort to avoid ever paying any taxes (More on this topic in a later post).

Per Keith’s plan, he would create Rational Inquiry “modules” – and Nancy would teach the classes.

Nancy would teach students that Keith was the smartest, most ethical man in the world.

Keith gave himself the name Vanguard. And he gave Nancy the name Prefect.

Before they began an ESP class, students were taught to bow if Keith [Vanguard] should appear and before Nancy [Prefect]. Before they could hear any of the Rational Inquiry teachings, each student has to sign an agreement promising they would never tell anyone what they learned or share any of the course materials with them.

Much profound wisdom is taught in the secret classes.

Much profound wisdom was taught in the secret classes.

Each student pays thousands of dollars to take a Rational Inquiry class.

Nancy teaches students Keith’s modules – and tell them that what they learn will save the world.

At the end of each class, the students offer tribute to Vanguard and Prefect – and bow to the Vanguard if he happened to appear in the classroom. The students paid tribute for what they had learned.

Nancy’s daughter, Lauren graduated from college. She came home to see her mother. Lauren was 19.





Lauren Salzman [right] with her mother Nancy. Lauren got into NXIVM thanks to her mother and at an age when she was impressionable.

Lauren Salzman [right] came home from college to find her mother Nancy [left] in partnership with the world’s smartest and most ethical man in the world. Soon, Lauren started learning from the smartest most ethical man in the world..

She saw Keith. Keith saw her.





Keith told Nancy that Lauren could help in the mission that would save the world.

Nancy told Lauren to learn from Keith because he was the smartest and most ethical man in the world.

Keith began to teach Lauren. Nancy was glad her daughter was being mentored by the smartest man in the world.

Keith liked to teach Lauren. He taught her many lessons. Keith liked to teach Lauren when they were alone.

Nancy taught students in a classroom.

Keith taught Lauren in a private room with a futon.

Nancy will teach you so that you will never stop paying to learn about executive success which is something you will never learn completely until you are dead broke or just plain dead...

Nancy teaching the wisdom of Keith Raniere.

A futon makes for a comfortable teaching environment. More comfortable than a desk and chair.

Vanguard teaches on a futon.

Keith asked Lauren if she wanted to learn about energy and the human body.

He would teach her the naked truth.

Keith said Lauren needed to learn the naked truth naked. Clothes interfere with cosmic energy.

Lauren discovered Vanguard had much to teach her.

Lauren trusted Keith. He was the most ethical man in the world.

Keith taught her.

He told her to keep their exchange of cosmic energy [sexual intercourse] secret.

Lauren did not tell her mother.

[It was important to keep it secret. Students of ESP were taught Keith was a monk-like guru.]

Lauren fell in love with Keith.

Keith gave her many private lessons.

Lauren adored her mother. Her mother worked hard day and night.

Keith told Lauren her mother was weak and incompetent.

Lauren said she thought her mother was doing well teaching the classes.

Keith said her mother would destroy his mission to save the world.

Lauren was distressed that her mother would cause the destruction of a mission that could save the world.

Vanguard's hope to save the world meant more to Lauren than anything she had ever known.

Vanguard’s hope of saving the world meant more to Lauren than anything she had ever known.

Keith said Lauren was smart and could learn much from him.

Lauren said her mother was a fool not to learn from him. She was evil, if she allowed the mission to be destroyed.

Lauren wondered. Could it be that this humble man sitting on a futon who calls himself Keith has the whole world in his hands? She asked him. He was silent. She pressed him. it is true? He would not deny it. This made Lauren more certain. He is the true Vanguard.

Lauren wondered. Could it be that this humble man sitting on a futon who calls himself Vanguard has the whole world in his hands? She asked. He was silent. She pressed. He did not deny it. Lauren was certain. He was the true Vanguard.

Keith said if the mission were destroyed, he would die, since he lived only to save the world.

Lauren became very angry with her mother for what she was doing to Keith.

Lauren vowed that she would do anything to save Keith’s mission. She would do whatever he said.

Forever she said. She was 19.

Keith disrobed and entered her. He told her she would give birth to his first born child. That child would be an avatar, an incarnation of a deity.

Lauren received him with joyful heart, for upon his word, she was to become a mother, a Madonna, living right here in Clifton Park.

Who will the mother be?