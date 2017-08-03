Reader: A harsh letter to the men of SOP

A reader who signs off as Mephisto writes:

Hey SOP Men. And I use the term men incredibly loosely.

I realize you guys have all probably been castrated and those of you who haven’t probably were born without penises or they’re too small to see.

I get that you wanted something to belong to. A cause. A club. Whatever. That’s natural.

I also get that most of you aren’t leaders and either wanted to experience that or be led by some leaders. I can’t fault you for that. Not everyone is a leader.

What I can fault you for though is staying in an organization that is fraudulent (this will be proven soon), plagiaristic and parasitic. An organization that has zero benefit to society or yourselves.

An organization run by a sociopath.

I know many of you have been on this site and read the articles. Or you’ve heard second hand stories about Keith. Either way choosing to be part of this disgusting organization is casting your vote for all that’s wrong in the world.

As I understand it, James Del Negro is at the top now. Turn away little SOP boys, I’m about to get ugly here and I don’t want to make you cry too hard. But I’m about to make Jimmy cry.

Del Negro you pansy ass little bitch. Are you too stupid to see what’s going on or too weak to do anything about it? Maybe you are in DOS and SOP? Did you get your pussy branded? Just curious. Weak men like you are the problem with the world today.

BOYS who don’t stand up for what’s right.

I think somewhere inside you you know this is fucked up, but you aren’t man enough to do anything. And if you don’t know what’s right, guess what? You’ve become a sociopath too. Albeit a castrated one. Time to wake up and grow some coconuts unless there’s a gaping hole where your nuts used to be now.

What about the rest of you little boys? What’s your excuse for still funding and being a part of a glorified sex club for a sociopath? Do you like to watch the little man fucking your women? Does it give you a hard on to see his impotent little self trying to get off?

I’m not done yet though. Nancy Salzman. I’m coming after you in this letter. This was supposed to be for SOP, but you deserve mentioning: You rat. You filthy rat.

I realize you did the “right thing” by ratting the little man out but you did it to save yourself and not for any good purpose? Deny it all you want but those of us close know you’ve been talking. You can’t escape what you are. And you are a rat. You’ll get away with everything by spilling the beans on the sociopath even though you are as guilty as he is. There is no good left in you but I hope karma gets you. For years many of us in Albany knew you were completely fake. We should have all said something. Could have stopped a lot of misery.

Back to the SOP pussies. You can still do the right thing and maybe grow yourself some balls. You sniveling cowards can now make a stand and become men. Leave the sewage tank that is ESP and SOP and begin helping to tear the company down, brick by brick, mortar by mortar.

Tell everyone you know that the company is disgusting and so are it’s leaders. Disassociate from anyone still in it. Tell people on this site what you know, if you know anything factual. Do something. The company is burning down but not fast enough.

It’s not too late to do the right thing. Doing the right thing feels a lot better than watching a tiny man fuck your women while in their minds they long for a real man. You can become legitimate men. It’s not too late. But it will be soon.

Yours with love,





Society of Protectors male [left] in his traditional SOP uniform.

Society of Protectors male [left] in traditional SOP uniform.