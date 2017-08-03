Reader connects ESP with DOS and insanity

Keith Raniere the conceptual founder of ESP and the penultimate slave master of DOS.

Keith Raniere, the conceptual founder of ESP and the ultimate slave master of DOS.





WIZARD IN THE WINGS wrote;

Anyone who actually believes ESP is not associated with DOS is delusional. ESP is the first step in a filtering process designed to weed out the non believers and those who cannot afford to fund this shitty operation. They want the gullible and the damaged. It’s the only way their shitty, plagiarized lessons can be absorbed. They prey on the those who are weakened in their lives for whatever reason. It’s fucking pyramid coercion. We all start at the bottom and those people who are deemed worthy enough according to the sick criteria of this operation are groomed to the top to become slaves to sociopaths.

I’ve heard first hand accounts of some, on lists nominated for DOS, shit talked by those in power in the organization after meeting them. Those people are the people this organization is afraid of. Those are the ones who are too unpredictable to be involved in DOS. They are culled from the heard at the ESP stage. They are dropped like hot potatoes. And I say thankfully culled. People I love have been dragged into it and thankfully, some never made the cut.

They are the lucky ones. The ones smart enough and confident enough to be real. Those are the ones who scare these mentally ill managers of “the way” to enlightenment.

I remember my first EM performed by a highly placed lieutenant who began disassociating with me and my story midway through the EM when there was nothing to be gained from me for them, and from my experiences. There was zero usable collateral.

This was in the first 5 day Intensive. They were gauging the level of damage and usable collateral in the fucking EM. I remember clearly when they began to glaze over, knowing for certain I was not a candidate for “higher learning”. Probably because I wasn’t damaged enough for them to take advantage of.

I clearly wasn’t J’ness/SOP/DOS material.

Do not be fooled by the deception of the apologists who visit and post here on Frank Report. These apologists are all coming from the same shit slurry cesspool. And it’s all by design. And it’s all bullshit.

And on the previous blog post regarding the potential change in rules to DOS.

How the fuck does the “supposed” smartest man in the world arrive at the conclusion that adjusting the rules to seemingly make this whole operation less “culty”, decides that turning it into something even more insidious and more controlling over more people makes it less fucking “culty”.

If what Frank Report had reported turns out to be true Mr. Half-a-brain trust has made it worse than it was. Now everyone involved is subject to this man’s fucking bizarre unhinged will.

People need to get out.

People need to stop believing that Raniere has any answers because he doesn’t.

Ask yourself how many times his teaching has left you feeling like you aren’t understanding it.

How many times have you felt like “if I just trust the program, I can get through this.”

And how many of you have never reached that enlightenment? How many of you are left feeling like you need to do more to prove your value to this man and his posse of charlatans?

This is by design. It’s this level of deception that has lead good people to do very bad things in the name of supposed ethics and morality.

Each of you still involved need to really, fully apply Raniere’s ‘Rational Inquiry’ into what he is teaching and why.

Ask yourself:

What if none of what he teaches is true?

How would that make you feel?

Why would you feel that way?

What do you need from his teachings to validate who you are?

Why is anything he says important to you?

When you ask yourselves this, and you open yourself honestly to your inner truth, you will find that there is nothing here that cannot be gained by yourself. Without coercion. Without torture. Without the bottomless pit of self doubt he leaves you with after each “private teaching”.

The only reason you are left with self doubt is because he creates that doubt within you.

Purposefully. For his own gain. Whether it be to fund this bogus operation or for his own sociopathic pleasure of making you uncomfortable in your own skin. Or for his own pleasure of making himself feel stronger by creating cuckolds out of the SOP men while he fucks their wives. That is a mind of a sick individual who needs more help than those who sign up for his stolen teachings.

There is no honor in stealing.

There is no honor in blindfolding naked women and holding them in cages while they wait for the higher learning to take hold

And finally, there is definitely no honor in branding people with hot irons. This is from and for the minds or seriously sick individuals.

There is no higher learning to be gained from the torture he and his harem inflict upon you.

There is only the self satisfaction they derive from it. It’s only for them and it will only ever be for them. Or him.

It’s truly a sick operation and that cancer, that fucking grotesque cancer, sits at the top.

Maybe later I’ll tell you how I really feel.

The Society of Protectors is a beta male group based on the teachings of Keith Raniere. It is designed for male's who have a cuckold fetish.

The Society of Protectors is a beta male group based on the secret teachings of Master Keith Raniere. It is custom designed for the beta male with a latent cuckold fetish.