NXIVM SOURCE: RANIERE’S HANDLING OF MACK HAS BEEN IRRESPONSIBLE

Why is a man like Keith Raniere, who teaches that taking personal responsibility for one’s actions or involvement is a sacrosanct tenet of personal development, be so quick and willing to let a much lower level than him, harem member sycophant (Allison Mack) take the blame for his initials being branded one inch from an estimated 100 women’s vaginas?

If he really lived the values he teaches, wouldn’t he be the first to address his community, and take responsibility for this practice? His participation in this injustice? Even if he did not have direct involvement in it (which we know he did) – and even if he didn’t personally orchestrate the whole thing personally (which we also know he did). The reason he does not is because he never practices what he teaches the ESP community. He never, ever, ever takes personal responsibility for how his actions affect the ESP community and its reputation. Never, ever. He just plays the victim, and says it’s all an injustice.

What does it mean if the Vanguard refuses to acknowledge his knowledge, participation, and responsibility in such an injustice? What kind of leader refuses to acknowledge their participation? Where is Keith’s responsibility in this?

Allison Mack is expected to confess to the followers of Keith Raniere that she is responsible for DOS, that it was her idea, and Keith knew nothing about it.

Allison Mack is expected to confess to the followers of Keith Raniere that she is responsible for DOS, that it was her idea, and that Keith Raniere, “the smartest man in the world“, knew nothing about it.

Keith Raniere the conceptual founder of ESP and the penultimate slave master of DOS.

Keith Raniere is the conceptual founder of ESP. Did some 50 women hot iron brand their crotches with his initials without his knowledge?