Source: Keith and Allison want to bury ESP and save DOS

By Camilla dos Giles [a fictitious name]

I have a different take on Allison Mack.

If 100 followers show up at Apropos, where Allison Mack is expected to confess to creating DOS without Keith Raniere’s knowledge, 90 will likely applaud her for lying.

How lucky she is to be able to serve him by lying.

Fifty women got their crotches branded with his initials and he knew nothing about it?Fifty women whose whole life is centered around him gave collateral in order to be branded and no one whispered a word to him.

Half the audience who will attend at Apropos will be DOS slaves and when Allison says she created it and Keith knew nothing about it, these DOS women will pretend they know nothing about DOS either. They with their pussies branded will act shocked at the confession. [And everyone will know that everyone knows that everyone is lying].

It is expected when Keith calls a gathering it is to lie.

Truth is lies and lies are truth. This is the first lesson.

So why lie? Just to fool the few ESP people who might fall for Keith not knowing about DOS and to make a videotape to send to Gullible [Mexico] City to fool a few waverers.

So Allison will get up on stage and shed tears as she confesses. Secretly they will be tears of joy. [And most of her audience will be in on the secret.]

Sure to the rank and file, DOS sounds insane. They might take her confession and tears at face value. She doesn’t mean it. Keith is not trying to get out of trouble. He may be announcing the future: DOS is his proudest accomplishment.

This is a group of women. Call it DOS. Call it The Vow. It has no name. It doesn’t need a name. This is a group who share a secret. A sisterhood with a man in control. Restrictive diets. Asking permission to sleep. Readiness drills. Being on call. The secret, second phone. Being ready any time he wants us. Hiding our secret from our family, friends, our husband, if we have one, hiding the most important thing in our lives. Being ready to be las putas [a slut], if he orders. Doing penance. Making ‘The Vow’. Pledging slavery. Backing with collateral. Nude, raunchy pictures, uploading them on cloud. Who holds collateral? We don’t ask. Just hold me down, naked, and brand his initials on my pubis.

As the rank and file run away from ESP because of DOS, Keith and Allison are happy.

Let them stay or go.

If DOS were to cause the death of Executive Success Programs [for who will pay to come to life coaching seminar created by a man whose women brand their crotches with his initials?] what of it?

DOS will survive. Maybe in Fiji. Maybe in Clifton Park.

No longer will he have to recruit slaves through the charade of life coaching seminars.

New recruits will come to him to be branded.