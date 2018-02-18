Sources: Raniere left Monterrey; may be near Puerto Vallarta

Mariana and Keith Alan Raniere in Mexico in late 2017.

Keith Raniere with slave-and-baby-mama Mariana Fernandez.

Multiple sources have informed Frank Report that Keith Raniere left Monterrey and headed for the coast of Mexico. He may be at a beach resort and may attempt to leave Mexico by sea.

Raniere was staying in a gated community in San Pedro Garza Garcia. He was caught on camera several times there. Residents of the gated community were said to be aware of the cult leader’s presence and were unhappy about it.

Sources claim he was under too much scrutiny in Monterrey. Whether he chose to leave because of that – or whether he has some deeper plan involving his ultimate escape from US authorities is unknown.

While in Monterrey, Raniere was staying at the home of Carola Garza, one of his DOS branded slaves and a married woman.

Sources say Raniere is now living at a private resort on a beach. Leaks within the organization indicate that may be Puerto Vallarta, where few are aware of his existence or what he looks like.

Meantime, gossip is red hot in Monterrey.

“All high society read Frank Report and are aware of Keith Raniere and his slave women,” said one Monterrey source. “Everyone is talking about NXIVM and ESP and the cult and what they’re doing to the women. They say Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Rosa Laura Junco, the Garzas and the Boones are going to get in serious trouble with the FBI and it’s going to be a long fight.”

Puerto Vallarta

The red marker points to Puerto Vallarta

Before reportedly leaving for the coast, Raniere left Carola Garza’s house, possibly because her father or some elder male member of her notorious family [i.e., the Garzas are said to be connected to organized crime] got flack about letting the villainous pervert stay in the family house of a married woman. [Carola’s husband is known as a spineless cuckold with no authority to speak for himself.]

Still, some find it hard to believe that Carola Garza sports Keith Raniere’s initials on her vagina, despite being a married woman.

She is not the only Garza branded either. Her sisters, Loreta and Jimena [who is married to Omar “Cuckie” Boone] are also branded with Raniere’s initials on their vaginas. The branding marks Raniere’s ownership of the women.

After Raniere moved out of Carola’s house, he reportedly stayed in somebody’s house in Monterrey for a time before beating a retreat to the coast, sources say.

Carola Garza operates Rainbow Cultural Garden in Monterrey. She is the sister of Loreta and Jimena Garza. Carola is reportedly a member of DOS.

Carola Garza hosted Keith Raniere in her house and sports his initials on her vagina. She is a married woman, but as a DOS slave, her loyalty is first and foremost to her master, Keith Raniere.

People in Puerto Vallarta are asked to be on the lookout for an unkempt, short, chubby, cross eyed gringo with several skinny women – both Mexican and American – at his side. They are also asked to look for one extremely skinny and extraordinarily homely woman – who looks to be around 60 years old but is actually closer to 40 – running half marathons on the beaches and sidewalks of the city.

Several sources who know Raniere say he is more likely to flee Mexico prior to his indictment to avoid extradition than return willingly to face trial.

More info on Raniere’s whereabouts is expected in the next several days.

People in Puerto Vallarta know nothing about a man named Keith Raniere.