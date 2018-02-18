Part 1: The Many Crimes of Bronfman-Raniere

Many people have wondered just what the beef is with the government and Bronfman-Raniere’s NXIVM cult.

I make no claim to inside information. However, publicly available information, numerous sources and basic common sense informs me as to what crimes Bronfman-Raniere have likely committed.

Whether or not the FBI is actually investigating them for these crimes is not for me to say. I have reported Bronfman-Raniere crimes to law enforcement officials for years – and just like many others who have done the same thing – I have been totally ignored. Now, there appears to be some activity.

The tilting point may have been the branding issue.

What will happen is anybody’s guess, but I have learned from a variety of sources, there is an active, if not aggressive, investigation into Bronfman-Raniere.

The New York Times and Albany Times Union both report that the NXIVM investigation is under the supervision of the U.S. Department Of Justice’s staff in the Eastern District of New York.

Here are some of the crimes I have previously reported to law enforcement – long before the cult became better known via the New York Times and etc..

Part 1 – Much more to follow:

NXIVM operates under a variety of names and has most recently been marketed as Executive Success Programs [ESP].

ESP offers “personal and professional development programs that employ Keith Raniere’s revolutionary methodology… designed to help people discover, develop and utilize more of their untapped potential.”

The company achieved notoriety during the last few months for its practice of branding women.

DOS is a multilevel blackmail and human trafficking scheme

Not all students of NXIVM are privy to branding and required to engage in sexual activity with Keith Raniere. These requirements come later, after damaging “collateral” is provided by the applicant to either Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Clare Bronfman, or other high-ranking members.

After women have been subjected to indoctrination/mind control through ESP, a senior member, a trusted authority figure – who likely controls the income of the woman – will inform her about a top-secret sorority,called DOS [Dominus Obsequious Sororium], and sometimes named “The Vow” or “The Project”, that operates within NXIVM that promises job advancement [i.e., promotion on the ‘Stripe Path’] and greater personal development than what is commonly available to the ordinary NXIVM member.

It is promoted as an all-women’s empowerment group. No mention is made of Keith Raniere’s involvement.

The price of admission is “collateral.”

Collateral is obtained through fraud, coercion and used to extort women.

Witnesses are expected to testify they were coerced or defrauded into required to give “collateral,” which could be used to harm them if they ever revealed the internal workings of DOS, NXIVM and its offshoots.

The proposition is sometimes couched as a ‘test of trust’ – made by their literal employer, coach or senior NXIVM woman who controls the income of the woman being propositioned. Collateral usually consists of graphic nude pictures or confessions of past indiscretions.

Documentary evidence and witness testimony will show women [called “slaves”] were required to add compromising collateral every month to Dropbox accounts, and a Google Document was used to list a timetable for recruiting new slaves, which was mandatory for all DOS members. When they gave their first collateral [usually a nude photo], they were not told they had to continue to provide new and more damning collateral every month.

Once sufficient collateral has been given, sex with Raniere – and a near-starvation diet – are often demanded. Meanwhile, Raniere and his “inner circle” possess damaging information (i.e., “collateral”) on these women, which ensures their silence and obedience with his and others’ demands.

This is coercion. It is extortion. It is sex trafficking.

Pay no attention to current DOS members – with their smiley faces and vacant stares – such as Nicki Clyne, India Oxenberg, Allison Mack or Lauren Salzman telling people that they have been helped by DOS.

There are more than one dozen women who were defrauded and intimidated, some of whom were brutally branded, and led, extorted, or coerced into sexual activities that count and are the proof of criminality. Not the women who are still in and are either in a state of intimidation or deep mind reform. But the women who have escaped the hell-on-earth that Raniere has created for so many women.

It is a sad fact that some of the women who are presently endorsing DOS and are actually victims are likely to be criminally charged.

The damn fools like India, Rosa Laura Junco, Allison, Nicki, Monica Duran, Loreta Garza, Melissa Rodriguez and others are setting themselves up [with help from Raniere] to get a nice long prison stretch.

Viva Executive Success!

Where did Nicki Clyne get the money to buy house for the sex slaves?

Is Nicki Clyne ready to go to prison for Keith Raniere?