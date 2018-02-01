Should she talk? Darth Van Douche responds to Lena on Raniere and Kristin Kreuk

Lena made a comment on the story Fan Defends Kristin Kreuk’s role in NXIVM.

Lena wrote: … I’d like to see [from Kreuk] some emotional courage and realization that she was involved with a bad guy [Raniere]. Maybe he wasn’t abusive to her, but she now knows he’s been abusive to other women and she should be appalled that she was ever involved in his organization. I don’t think that’s a lot to ask for.

A regular commenter, Darth Van Douche, responded to Lena.

I didn’t ask why are you so obsessed with Kristin Kreuk. I said why are you “so obsessed with a celebrity denouncing VanDouche”?

What does it matter what one particular celebrity says concerning him? Does it make it different than what normal people have come out and said? Other celebrities have already denounced him like Sara Edmondson and Catherine Oxenberg. Is it because Kristin is slightly more well known? Does that give her more authority or weight in what she says? The negative news is already all across the world and supposedly Kristin left around eight years ago. What relevance does she have to DOS and the current state of events?

Also, I don’t know what it means by ‘she was involved with a bad guy.’ Apparently, she took and coached some courses. There are plenty of groups out there that teach the same type of self-improvement courses. Cults hide behind behind organizational fronts. Not everyone in a group is in the cult, and not everyone more involved knows what goes on at the deeper layers. There is no evidence that Miss Kreuk was ever involved in the latter.

Maybe she quit because she thought she learned all she could. Maybe she quit because she wanted to focus on acting. Maybe VanDouche tried to sexually harass her into sleeping with him and she was disgusted by smelly guy and left. Maybe she just felt like leaving. Who cares? It seems obvious to me that she doesn’t support it.

VanDouche is the issue. Not some celebrity who left a long time ago.

Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson - standing - Mark Hildreth and Kristin Kreuk below.

Four former members of NXIVM: Back: Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson, Front: Mark Hildreth, Kristin Kreuk